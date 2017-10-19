Name Description

Mehmet Kutman Mr. Mehmet Kutman is performing as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Global Yatirim Holding AS. He is founding shareholder of the Company. He is actively involved in business development and project management for the Company on a transaction-by-transaction basis, and has primary oversight responsibility on behalf of the Company for several joint venture real estate and infrastructure projects. He worked as Project Manager for Net Holding prior to establishing Global Yatirim Holding AS in 1990. He resided in the United States between 1984 and 1989, and worked for North Carolina National Bank, and performed as Vice President at Sexton Inc. of Dallas, and as Senior Vice President at Philip Bush & Associates of London. Mr. Kutman is Member of the Boards of Efes Sinai Yatirim Holding A.S., Alarko Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi A.S., Bogazici Yatirim Holding A.S., Turkport Elektronik Yayincilik ve Iletisim A.S. and TUSIAD (Turkish Industrialists and Businessmen Association). He graduated from Bogazici Universitesi with a BA (Hons) degree, and received his MBA degree from University of Texas. He holds a Ph.D. degree from Southern Methodist University.

Erol Goker Mr. Erol Goker is performing as Vice Chairman of the Board and Member of the Compensation Committee of Global Yatirim Holding AS. He is the founding shareholder of the Company. He worked in Net Holding as Coordinator of the Capital Markets and Auditing between 1988 and 1990, and acted as General Manager of Global Menkul Degerler, where he still serves as Chairman of the company. He also worked four years in the SPK (The Capital Markets Board) in Ankara as Auditor between 1984 and 1988, and four years in the Ministry of Finance in the Tax Auditing Department between 1979 and 1984. Mr. Goker received his BA degree in Political Science from Ankara Universitesi in 1979, and his MA degree in Economics from the same university.

Aysegul Bensel Ms. Aysegul Bensel has been performing as Member of the Board of Global Yatirim Holding AS since 1999. She also acts as Member of the Governance Committee of the Company. She is responsible for the Company's real estate investments. She is General Manager of Pera Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi A.S. She also serves as Board Member of Global Liman Isletmeciligi AS. She began her career in the Treasury Department of a private bank. She joined Global Menkul Degerler A.S. in 1991, and performed as Assistant Director of the Research Department until her appointment as Director of the Research Department in 1998. She has been Board Member of the company since 1999. Ms. Bensel also performed as Chairman and General Manager of Global Hayat Sigorta A.S. until 2006. She was appointed General Manager of Global Hayat Sigorta A.S. at the beginning of 2005. She holds Bachelors degrees in Management and Finance from Hacettepe University, and an MBA degree in Finance from University of Florida.

Serdar Kirmaz Mr. Serdar Kirmaz is performing as Board Member of Global Yatirim Holding AS. He graduated from Middle East Technical University in 1987 with a degree in Business Administration. Following a brief employment with OYAK Group in Ankara he joined Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PWC) Turkey in early 1988 where he became a Partner in 1996. He worked at PWC until 1997, including a short term at PWC Hungary. Serdar Kirmaz worked as a freelance consultant advicing various Turkish companies between 1997 to 1999. He continued his career as a CFO, at STFA Group between 1999 to 2005, followed by Global Investment Holdings between 2005 to 2007 and then at Dogan Group between 2007 to 2010. Mr. Kirmaz has built experience in mergers and acquisitions and company restructurings as well as corporate governance.

Jerome Bayle Mr. Jerome Bernard Jean Auguste Bayle is performing as Independent Member of the Board of Global Yatirim Holding AS. He is also Chairman of Corporate Governance Committee of the Company (since June 24, 2013) and Chairman of the Early Identification of Risk Committee. He acts as Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. Prior to joining the Company he served as Managing Director of Tetra Pak Makina Ticaret ve Servis AS (Turkey) and held various positions from 1974 to 2005. Since his retirement from Tetra Pak, Mr. Bayle has established Magnetic North Danismanlik A.S., a management consulting firm which provides mentoring and consulting services to multinational companies in the Middle East region with a particular emphasis on human resources and organizational processes and development. Mr. Bayle, who holds a Masters degree in Business and Finance from Dauphine State University, has been awarded numerous awards during his professional career.

Adnan Nas Mr. Adnan Nas has been Independent Member of the Board of Global Yatirim Holding AS since July 15, 2011. In June 24, 2013, he was appointed as the Company’s Member of Corporate Governance Committee, and Early Identification of Risk Committee. He has served as Member of the Company's Audit Committee. He graduated from the Faculty of Political Sciences of Ankara Universitesi in 1972 and from the Faculty of Law of Istanbul Universitesi in 1983. He started his career in the Ministry of Finance. Later on, he joined PricewaterhouseCoopers as a partner. He previously served in STFA Holding.