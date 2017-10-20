Name Description

German Larrea Mota Velasco Mr. German Larrea Mota Velasco serves as Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. He has been Executive President of the Company for over 20 years. He has been working as the Company's Board Member for 31 years. He served as Executive Vice President of the Company and MM and Member of their Board of Directors since 1981. In addition, he is Chairman of the Company's Executive Committee. Currently, he acts as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Executive President of Empresarios Industriales de Mexico SA de CV, Compania Perforadora Mexico, Mexico Compania Constructora and Fondo Inmobiliario (since 1992), as well as Member of the Board of Directors of Grupo Financiero Banamex SA de CV, Banco Nacional de Mexico SA, Consejo Mexicano de Hombres de Negocios and Grupo Televisa SAB de CV. In 1978 he founded Grupo Impresa and served as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of this company till 1989.

Xavier Garcia de Quevedo Topete Mr. Xavier Garcia de Quevedo Topete serves as Vice Chairman of the Board, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer of Infrastructure Division Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since February 16, 2017. He has also served as Director and Executive Vice President of Infrastructure Division Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. from 2015 to February 16, 2017, President and Chief Executive Officer of Minera Mexico unit of the Company and Chief Operating Officer of Southern Copper Corp, both subsidiaries of the Company. Prior to this, he has served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Americas Mining Corporation and Executive President of Mexico Proyectos y Desarrollos, a subsidiary of the Company and Director of Purchase and Director of Administration of Mexcobre and as Chairman of the Mexican Mining Chamber from November 2006 and August 2009. He acted at several executive positions at Immsa since 1969 including Head of Engineering Processes and Production in the plant San Luis Potosi and the refinery Monterrey, Assistant of the Management and Director of Projects in the zinc refinery. He holds a degree in Chemical Engineering from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico and a degree in Business Administration from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.

Daniel Muniz Quintanilla Mr. Daniel Muniz Quintanilla serves as Executive Vice President of Mining Division and Secretary of Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2015. He has also served as Chief Financial and Administrative Officer of Grupo Mexico SAB de CV since April 2007. He has been also Member Secretary of the Board since 2013. In addition, he is Member of the Board of Directors of Southern Copper Corp and MM. In the past, he worked at the Law Firms Cortes, Muniz y Nunez Sarrapy, Mijares, Angotia Cortes y Fuentes, and Baker & McKenzie. He holds a Masters degree in Business Administration from Instituto de Empresa and a Masters degree in Financial Law from Georgetown University.

Oscar Gonzalez Rocha Mr. Oscar Gonzalez Rocha serves as Director and Executive Vice President of Mining Division of Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2015. He has also served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Southern Copper Corporation, a subsidiary of the Company, since November 18, 1999, as well as Executive President of Asarco. Before that, he acted as Chief Executive Officer of Mexcobre since 1986 and Buenavista since 1990. In 1974, he was Deputy Chief Technology Officer, responsible for the construction of the project La Caridad, and later, he was appointed Chief Operating Officer. Between 1974 and 1976, he worked at Mexico Cia Constructora. He holds a degree in Civil Engineering from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico.

Mauricio Ibanez Campos Mr. Mauricio Ibanez Campos serves as General Counsel of Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2015. He has served as Corporate Director of Legal Affairs, Assistant Secretary, Director since June 2012. He holds Masters degree in Law from Universidad de Columbia. Prior to joining he served for nearly 23 years of professional experience specializing in corporate law, mergers and 148 acquisitions, real estate law, project financing, restructuring, bank financing and formation of funds among other areas of practice. He worked for Ibanez, Schriever & Hoffmann; Jauregui, Navarrete, Nader & Rojas; White & Case, S.C., White & Case LLP (New York Office) and Baker & McKenzie, S.C. He was Secretary and Deputy Secretary of the Committee of audit and corporate practices and the Council of administration of Grupo Mexico, respectively. He also held the position of Secretary of the Council of administration of Americas Mining Corporation. He holds a Master's degree in Law from the University of Columbia.

Emilio Carrillo Gamboa Mr. Emilio Carrillo Gamboa serves as Independent Director of Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2003. In addition, he is Member of the Company's Audit and Corporate Practices Committee. He holds a Bachelors degree in Law from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico in 1959.

Claudio Gonzalez Laporte Mr. Claudio X. Gonzalez Laporte serves as Independent Director of Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since 1990. In addition, he is Member of the Company's Executive Committee. He has also served as Chairman of Kimberly Clark de Mexico. He holds a Bachelors degree in Chemical Engineering from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico and has attended to Stanford University.

Prudencio Lopez Martinez Mr. Prudencio Lopez Martinez serves as Independent Director of Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. He has held the post for 38 years. He has also been Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Grupo Kuo SAB de CV and Dine SAB de CV.

Antonio Madero Bracho Mr. Antonio Madero Bracho serves as Independent Director of Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2001. In addition, he is Member of the Company's Executive Committee. He has also served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of San Luis Corporation. He holds a Bachelors degree in Mine and Metallurgical Engineering from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico in 1958 and a Masters of Business Administration degree from Harvard University in 1961.

Fernando Ruiz Sahagun Mr. Fernando Ruiz Sahagun serves as Independent Director of Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2004. He acts as Member of the Audit and Corporate Practices Committee of the Company. He holds a degree in Public Accounting from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico.