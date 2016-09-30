Name Description

P. Gary Kennedy Mr. P. Gary Kennedy is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Greencore Group Plc., sinceJanuary 2013 . He was co-opted as a Non-Executive Director on 20 November 2008 and on 29 January 2013 he was appointed Chairman. Gary currently serves as Chairman of Connect Group plc and Green REIT plc. In addition, Gary also serves as a Director of Friends First Holdings Ltd and is Chairman of a number of private companies. Gary previously served as a Non-Executive Director of Elan plc and served on the Board of Allied Irish Bank and the IDA. He was also a Government appointed Director of IBRC.

Patrick Coveney Mr. Patrick F. Coveney, B Comm, M Phil, D Phil., is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Greencore Group PLC. He joined the Board and was appointed Chief Financial Officer on 5 September 2005. In March 2008, Patrick was appointed Chief Executive Officer. Before joining Greencore, Patrick was Managing Partner of McKinsey & Co., Ireland. Patrick serves as a Non- Executive Director of Glanbia plc and is also a non-executive Chairman of Core Media.

Eoin Tonge Mr. Eoin Tonge is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Greencore Group PLC since 3 October 2016. He joined the Board and was appointed Chief Financial Officer on 3 October 2016. Prior to his appointment as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director, Eoin was Managing Director of Greencore’s Grocery division, having previously served as Chief Strategy Officer and in other senior roles throughout the Group. Before joining Greencore in 2006, Eoin worked for Goldman Sachs where he held a variety of finance, treasury and capital market roles.

Chris Kirke Mr. Chris Kirke is Chief Executive Officer - Greencore USA of Greencore Group PLC. He is the Chief Executive Officer of our US division. Since taking up this position in 2015, Chris has led the division to become a growing business of food to go products. Chris previously held the position of Managing Director of Greencore’s UK Food to Go division. He has extensive experience in the food industry, having spent 10 years in a number of senior management roles prior to joining Greencore.

Nigel Blakey Mr. Nigel Blakey is Managing Director of Greencore Grocery of the company. The Grocery division manufactures ambient cooking sauces and dips, table sauces, pickles and Yorkshire Puddings, as well as cakes and desserts. Appointed in October 2016, Nigel took over the Grocery division after serving as the division’s Finance & Strategy Director. Nigel has held a number of senior positions since joining the Group in 1996.

Kevin Moore Mr. Kevin Moore is Managing Director of Greencore Food to Go of Greencore Group PLC. The Greencore Food to Go division is a large manufacturer of pre-packed sandwiches, baguettes, wraps and other food to go items such as salads and sushi. Kevin has been a part of the Group since 1999, and most recently served as MD of Greencore Prepared Meals division. Prior to joining the business, Kevin worked for more than 10 years in senior roles in management consultancy and retail.

Clare Rees Ms. Clare Rees is Managing Director of Greencore Prepared Meals of the company. The Prepared Meals division is a leading manufacturer of chilled ready meals, chilled sauces, chilled soup and quiche. Clare has been part of the Group for the past 20 years. During this time she has held a variety of senior roles in the Food to Go division, and most recently, Clare was Business Unit MD of Greencore Food to Go Retail until her current appointment.

Phil Taylor Mr. Phil Taylor is Human Resources Director of Greencore Group PLC. He is responsible for human resources across the Group. Phil joined Greencore in 1999, and has held a variety of roles across various Greencore business units. Prior to his appointment as HR Director, Phil was Managing Director for Greencore Grocery. Before joining Greencore, Phil worked in a number of commercial roles in a range of non-food branded businesses.

Peter Haden Mr. Peter Haden is Chief Development Officer of the company. He joining Greencore in 2015, Peter has been responsible for developing growth plans for individual business units. He also works with the Group Executive Board and the plc Board on the Group’s strategy as a whole. Prior to joining Greencore, Peter was a brand manager with Proctor & Gamble, and more recently was a Partner with McKinsey & Co., where he led the UK Consumer Practice.

Conor O'Leary Mr. Conor O'Leary is Group Company Secretary of Greencore Group PLC., since 4 June 2010. He joined Greencore in 2001 and was appointed Deputy Group Secretary in 2005. Before joining Greencore, Conor held senior company secretarial positions in Glanbia plc and Cable & Wireless plc and trained with PricewaterhouseCoopers. Conor currently serves on the Board of the British and Irish Chamber of Commerce.

Sly Bailey Ms. Sly G. Bailey is Non-Executive Director of Greencore Group PLC. She joined the Board on 17 May 2013. Sly currently serves as a Non-Executive Director of the London Real Estate Exchange Ltd. She was previously Chief Executive Officer of Trinity Mirror plc. Sly was Non-Executive Director of Ladbrokes plc and Littlewoods plc, as well as EMI plc, where she served as Senior Independent Director and Chairman of the Remuneration Committee. In addition, she served as Non-Executive Director of The Press Association, where she was also Chairman of the Remuneration Committee.

Heather McSharry Ms. Heather Ann McSharry is Non-Executive Director of Greencore Group PLC. She was appointed as a Non-Executive Director on 30 January 2013. Heather Ann currently serves as Non-Executive Director of CRH plc, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Ergonomics Solutions International. Heather Ann is also a council member of the Institute of Directors and is Chairman of the Bank of Ireland Pension Fund Trustee Board. Previously she served as Managing Director of Reckitt Benckiser and Boots Healthcare in Ireland and was also a Board Director of the Governor and Company of Bank of Ireland.

John Moloney Mr. John J. Moloney is Non-Executive Director of Greencore Group PLC. He joined the Board on 8 February 2013. He is a Non-Executive Director of DCC plc, where he also serves as Chairman. He is a Non-Executive Director of Smurfit Kappa Group plc and serves as Chairman of Coillte Teoranta (the Irish State Forestry Company). John is also a director of a number of private companies. John was Group Managing Director of Glanbia plc until November 2013 having held a number of senior positions within the international nutritional solutions and cheese group, including the position of Chief Executive of Food Ingredients and Agribusiness.

Kevin O'Malley Amb. Kevin F. O'Malley is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. Most recently, Kevin served as an influential and highly respected United States Ambassador to Ireland until January 2017. Prior to that, Kevin has spent 11 years as Partner of Greensfelder, Hemker, and Gale, PC addressing the legal needs of business organisations in the United States. He co-founded The O'Malley Law Firm in 1989, which later merged with Greensfelder, Hemker, and Gale, PC in 2003. Kevin was a member of the Missouri, Illinois, and District of Columbia Bar Associations. He was awarded an Honorary Doctorate from Saint Louis University in May 2016, and also holds a Juris Doctorate degree from Saint Louis University. From 2011 to 2014, Kevin served as President of the Missouri Board of Registration for the Healing Arts. He is an investor in several casual dining restaurants in St. Louis and Washington DC.

Thomas Sampson Mr. Thomas Sampson is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. Tom brings a wealth of experience, insight and knowledge to Greencore, having thirty years' sales, marketing and general management experience in the US food industry. Tom served as Chief Executive Officer of Peacock Foods from 2013 to 2016. Prior to that, Tom spent 28 years at Kraft Foods, including ten years as President of Kraft North American Food Service, a $2billion division of Kraft. A former Chairman of the International Foodservice Manufacturer's Association, Tom currently serves as President of Chicago Children's Advocacy Center and on the Board of Directors of the Community Coffee Company LLC.

John Warren Mr. John Anthony Warren is Non-Executive Director of Greencore Group PLC. He was appointed to the Board on 30 January 2013. John is also a Non-Executive Director of Bloomsbury Publishing Plc and 4imprint plc, where he also acts as Senior Independent Director, and at Welsh Water. John serves as Chairman of the Audit Committee for each of the companies of which he is a Non-Executive Director. Previously, John was Group Finance Director of United Biscuits Plc and WH Smith PLC. He also served as Chairman of Uniq Plc and as Non-Executive Director of Bovis Homes Group PLC, Spectris plc, The Rank Group Plc, BPP Holdings plc, Arla Foods UK plc, RAC Plc and Rexam Plc.