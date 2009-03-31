Name Description

D Parikh Shri. D V Parikh has been appointed as Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective 1st February, 2017. Shri D V Parikh is a Chartered Accountant by qualification and has an industry experience in the field of Finance & Accounts for more than 20 years in Manufacturing Sector. Currently, he is Head of Finance Department of the Company and is looking after all the financial matters.

Rajiv Gupta Dr. Rajiv Kumar Gupta, IAS is the Managing Director, Executive Non-Independent Director - Nominee of Government of Gujarat of Gujarat of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. He is BA (Political Science, English Literature & Medieval History) (Gold Medalist), MA (Political Science), University of Allahabad and Ph.D. (International Law). He is a Senior IAS Officer having rich experience in the field of Management and Administration. He has held distinguished positions in Government of Gujarat like Collector and District Magistrate - Vadodara, Sabarkantha and Mehsana, Principal Secretary, Agriculture and Co-operation Department, Secretary, Women & Child Department, Commissioner (Higher & Technical) Education, Executive Director – Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd., and Managing Director – Gujarat State Civil Supplies Corporation, etc. He has been associated as an Expert on “Water Law” with Institute of International Law at International Court of Justice, The Hague, Netherlands. He has contributed various Articles in reputed National and International Journals and has written Books on “Water Resource Development”, “Water Resource Management” and on “Public Discipline”. He is holding many international positions like Member of New Generation of Water Leaders, Mexico and has also been awarded Life Time Achievement Award by Australian Alumni Association. Presently, he is Principal Secretary, (Water Supply) Narmada, Water Resources, Water Supply and Kalpsar Department, Government of Gujarat (GoG). He is also Principal Secretary, Climate Change Department, GoG, which is first of its kind in whole of Asia. He is Chairman and Managing Director of Gujarat Water Infrastructure Ltd. and Chairman of Gujarat Water Supply & Sewerage Board and Water And Sanitation Management Organization (WASMO).

J. Kochar Shri. J. S. Kochar is Executive Director of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers Co. Ltd. He holds B.Sc.(Chem.), B.Sc. (Tech. of Plastics), PG Dip. in Mgt. He also served in Software Frontiers Ltd.., Gandhlnagar as Managing Director.

Chandrasekhar Mani Shri. Chandrasekhar Mani is a Additional Independent Director of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd., He is retired Senior Technical Executive. He has served as Director (Technical) at Petronet LNG Ltd., for around 6 years. He has also served as Chief Executive Director of Planning & Projects at Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd. Shri Mani has more than 35 years of experience in Industry, primarily in Chemical and Petrochemical Industries. During his long span of service with various companies, he has worked on most aspects of projects, including conducting viability study, selection of technology and sourcing of knowhow. He has worked with Industrial Houses of repute such as Tata Chemicals Ltd., for two decades and rose to a position as one of the Key Senior Executives. Shri Chandrasekhar Mani (67) (DIN:00031968) is a Director of the Company since 4th August, 2014. He holds B.Tech. (Chemical) Degree from IIT, Chennai and Master in Engineering (Chemical) from Cornell University,