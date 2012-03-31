Name Description

Ramkrishan Hinduja Mr. Ramkrishan P. Hinduja is Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Gulf Oil Corporation Ltd. He is a Graduate in Science in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, USA and has work experience as Analyst in Amas S.A.Geneva, Switzerland and as Auditor with Arthur Andersen S.A.Geneva. He is the Chairman of Hinduja Global Solutions Limited. He is Director of Hinduja Global Solutions Limited., Hinduja Ventures Limited., Hinduja Group India Limited., Hinduja Global Solutions Inc., Pacific Horizon Limited.

Subhas Pramanik Mr. Subhas S. Pramanik is Managing Director, Executive Director of Gulf Oil Corporation Ltd. He is a Bachelor of Chemicals Engineering from Jadavpur University, Calcutta. He obtained his Master Degree in Financial Management from Jamnalal Institute of Management Studies, University of Mumbai. He is a Certified Associate, Indian Institute of Bankers, a Fellow of Indian Institute of Cost & Works Accountants of India and a Fellow of Institute of Company Secretaries of India. He worked as Group Vice President, Corporate Affairs in Universal Ferro and Allied Chemicals Limited and as Group Vice President (Finance) of Hinduja Group of Companies. He was Executive Director (Commercial) Gulf Oil India Limited.

Kanchan Chitale Ms. Kanchan Chitale is Non-Executive Independent Director of Gulf Oil Corporation Ltd. She is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). She has experience of 20 years in internal and management audits of corporate enterprises and specialized / concurrent audits and other assignments of commercial banks and financial institutions. She has been a governing body member of IIMAhmedabad Alumni Association (1990-95), Ex-Vice President of Association of Women Industrialists of Maharashtra (1992-93) and is a member of Bombay Chartered Accountants Society and Institute of Internal Auditors. She is Director of Harkan Management Consultancy Services Pvt. Limited., PT Gulf Oil Lubricants Indonesia.

Ashok Kini Mr. Ashok Kini is Non-Executive Independent Director of Gulf Oil Corporation Ltd. Mr. Kini graduated from Mysore University in 1965 with B.Sc. and obtained a M.A. in English Literature from Madras Christian College, Chennai before joining State Bank of India ( SBI ) as Probationary Officer in 1967 and reached the position of Managing Director (National Banking) of SBI. During his career, Mr. Ashok Kini was responsible for the Bank’s IT plans, from concept and RFP to execution and vendor management, domestic distribution, retail business, consumer banking, marketing/brand management, etc.

Madras Ramachandran Shri. Madras Seshamani Ramachandran is Non-Executive Independent Director of Gulf Oil Corporation Ltd. He holds is a Bachelor in Mechanical Engineering. He has knowledge and experience of Oil and Gas industry. He was Chairman of Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited, IBP Co. Ltd., Bongaigaon Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd., Indian Oil Tanking Ltd., Indian Oil Petronas and Director, ONGC Ltd., Petronet LNG Ltd. He has received several awards including Chemtech Pharma Bio Hall of Fame Award in 2005 and National Institute of Industrial Engineers Lakshya Business Visionary Award in 2004. He is Director of ICICI Bank Limited., Bharat Electronics Limited., Supreme Petro Chemicals Limited., Concord Energy (India) Pvt. Limited., Ester Industries Limited.