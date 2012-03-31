Edition:
India

GOCL Corp Ltd (GOCL.NS)

GOCL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

524.10INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-13.65 (-2.54%)
Prev Close
Rs537.75
Open
Rs535.00
Day's High
Rs537.75
Day's Low
Rs518.05
Volume
10,174
Avg. Vol
23,325
52-wk High
Rs593.80
52-wk Low
Rs225.25

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Ajay Hinduja

2014 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Ramkrishan Hinduja

2005 Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board

Ravi Jain

2014 Chief Financial Officer

Ravi Chawla

2011 President & CEO-Lubricants Division

A. Satyanarayana

2011 Compliance Officer, Joint General Manager, Deputy Company Secretary

Sunil Jambavdekar

2011 Vice President - Supply Chain & New Projects

V. Satish Kumar

2011 Vice President - Internal Audit

Subhas Pramanik

64 Managing Director, Executive Director

P. Divakaran

2011 General Manager - Finance

Amrish Kathane

2011 Senior General Manager - Technical Services (B2B & QC)

S. Viswanathan

2011 Senior General Manager - Filters

Kanchan Chitale

62 2009 Non-Executive Independent Director

Ashok Kini

70 2006 Non-Executive Independent Director

Madras Ramachandran

71 2005 Non-Executive Independent Director

K. Venkatasubramanian

2005 Non-Executive Independent Director
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

Ajay Hinduja

Ramkrishan Hinduja

Mr. Ramkrishan P. Hinduja is Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Gulf Oil Corporation Ltd. He is a Graduate in Science in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, USA and has work experience as Analyst in Amas S.A.Geneva, Switzerland and as Auditor with Arthur Andersen S.A.Geneva. He is the Chairman of Hinduja Global Solutions Limited. He is Director of Hinduja Global Solutions Limited., Hinduja Ventures Limited., Hinduja Group India Limited., Hinduja Global Solutions Inc., Pacific Horizon Limited.

Ravi Jain

Ravi Chawla

A. Satyanarayana

Sunil Jambavdekar

V. Satish Kumar

Subhas Pramanik

Mr. Subhas S. Pramanik is Managing Director, Executive Director of Gulf Oil Corporation Ltd. He is a Bachelor of Chemicals Engineering from Jadavpur University, Calcutta. He obtained his Master Degree in Financial Management from Jamnalal Institute of Management Studies, University of Mumbai. He is a Certified Associate, Indian Institute of Bankers, a Fellow of Indian Institute of Cost & Works Accountants of India and a Fellow of Institute of Company Secretaries of India. He worked as Group Vice President, Corporate Affairs in Universal Ferro and Allied Chemicals Limited and as Group Vice President (Finance) of Hinduja Group of Companies. He was Executive Director (Commercial) Gulf Oil India Limited.

P. Divakaran

Amrish Kathane

S. Viswanathan

Kanchan Chitale

Ms. Kanchan Chitale is Non-Executive Independent Director of Gulf Oil Corporation Ltd. She is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). She has experience of 20 years in internal and management audits of corporate enterprises and specialized / concurrent audits and other assignments of commercial banks and financial institutions. She has been a governing body member of IIMAhmedabad Alumni Association (1990-95), Ex-Vice President of Association of Women Industrialists of Maharashtra (1992-93) and is a member of Bombay Chartered Accountants Society and Institute of Internal Auditors. She is Director of Harkan Management Consultancy Services Pvt. Limited., PT Gulf Oil Lubricants Indonesia.

Ashok Kini

Mr. Ashok Kini is Non-Executive Independent Director of Gulf Oil Corporation Ltd. Mr. Kini graduated from Mysore University in 1965 with B.Sc. and obtained a M.A. in English Literature from Madras Christian College, Chennai before joining State Bank of India ( SBI ) as Probationary Officer in 1967 and reached the position of Managing Director (National Banking) of SBI. During his career, Mr. Ashok Kini was responsible for the Bank’s IT plans, from concept and RFP to execution and vendor management, domestic distribution, retail business, consumer banking, marketing/brand management, etc.

Madras Ramachandran

Shri. Madras Seshamani Ramachandran is Non-Executive Independent Director of Gulf Oil Corporation Ltd. He holds is a Bachelor in Mechanical Engineering. He has knowledge and experience of Oil and Gas industry. He was Chairman of Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited, IBP Co. Ltd., Bongaigaon Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd., Indian Oil Tanking Ltd., Indian Oil Petronas and Director, ONGC Ltd., Petronet LNG Ltd. He has received several awards including Chemtech Pharma Bio Hall of Fame Award in 2005 and National Institute of Industrial Engineers Lakshya Business Visionary Award in 2004. He is Director of ICICI Bank Limited., Bharat Electronics Limited., Supreme Petro Chemicals Limited., Concord Energy (India) Pvt. Limited., Ester Industries Limited.

K. Venkatasubramanian

Mr. K. N. Venkatasubramanian is Non-Executive Independent Director of Gulf Oil Corporation Ltd. He is a Chemical Engineer and Master of Technology from Indian Institutes of Technology -Khargpur. He was Executive Director – Marketing and later Director (Operations) in Indian Petrochemicals Corporation Limited (IPCL) and also a Director on the Board of State Trading Corporation of India and also served as Chairman of Cashew Corporation of India. He was the Chairman of the Sub-Committee on “Petrochemicals” constituted by the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals for formulating the perspective plan of petrochemicals during the 8th & 9th Plans periods. He was Chairman and Managing Director of Engineers India Limited and Chairman of Indian Oil Corporation from where he retired.

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading