Constantino de Oliveira Mr. Constantino de Oliveira, Jr. serves as Chairman of the Board of Gol Intelligent Airlines Inc since July 6, 2012. Prior to that, he acted as Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Board of Directors and Member of the Executive Board of the Company from March 2004 to July 2, 2012. He is Member of the Company’s People Management and Corporate Governance, Risk, and Financial Policy Committees. He introduced the concept of low cost, low fare into Brazilian civil aviation. From 1994 to 2000, he served as Member of the Executive Board of Aurea Group. He graduated in Business Administration at Universidade do Distrito Federal and attended the Executive Program on Corporate Management for Brazil conducted by the Association for Overseas Technical Scholarships.

Paulo Sergio Kakinoff Mr. Paulo Sergio Kakinoff serves as President, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board of Gol Intelligent Airlines Inc on July 2, 2012. He has served as Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Gol Intelligent Airlines Inc from January 6, 2010 to July 2, 2012. He was Chief Executive Officer of Audi Brasil and has 18 years of experience in the auto industry, having served as Sales and Marketing Director at Volkswagen do Brasil and as Executive Director for South America at the Volkswagen Group’s head offices in Germany. He holds a degree in Business Administration from Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie.

Joaquim Constantino Mr. Joaquim Constantino, Neto serves as the Vice Chairman of the Board of Gol Intelligent Airlines Inc. Prior to this, he was Member of the Board of Directors of the company. He has also been Member of the Board of Directors of Gol Transportes Aereos SA since 2001. Additionally, he has been Chief Operating Officer of Grupo Comporte since 1994. From 1984 to 1990, he was in charge of operations of Reunidas Paulista. Since 1990, he has been President of Breda Servicos. He also serves as Member of the Board of Providencia SA.

Richard Freeman Lark Mr. Richard Freeman Lark, Jr. serves as the Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President and Investor Relations Officer of Gol Intelligent Airlines Inc. Prior to this, he served as Independent Member of the Board of Directors of the company. He also served as Member of the Executive Board, Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer of the Company from April 2003 to June 2008. He is also Member of the Company’s Risk and Financial Policies Committee and the Company’s Accounting, Tax and Financial Statements Policies Committee. He is Managing Partner of investment management firm Endurance Capital Partners (Anbima and ABVCAP participant) and Non-Executive Director of Renar Macas SA. From 2000 to 2003, he served as Chief Financial Officer of B2W Companhia Global de Varejo and during 1988 to 1999, he was Executive in the investment banking divisions of Morgan Stanley, Citicorp and First Boston. He has been Member of the Board of Governors of the American Society of Sao Paulo since 2003, having served as its President from 2005 to 2007. He has been an authorized Investment Fund Manager since 2009. He got a Masters of Business Administration degree from the UCLA Anderson School of Management in 1994, a Bachelors degree in Finance and Business Economics and another in Philosophy from University of Notre Dame in 1988.

Sergio Quito Mr. Sergio Quito is Chief Operating Officer in January 2014 of Gol Intelligent Airlines Inc. Mr. Quito is also a flight instructor and captain of Boeing 737-700 and Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft since 2004. Since he started his career at VRG in 1973, has more than 18,000 hours of flying experience. In 1980, he joined Vasp as a pilot and remained there for 20 years. Mr. Quito is an operational safety agent qualified by the Brazilian Air Force Aeronautical Accident Investigation Center (Centro de Investigação e Prevenção de Acidentes Aeronáuticos), or CENIPA, and still supervises our Safety, Security and Quality Assurance departments. Mr. Quito is a member of the International Air Transportation Association, or IATA, Safety and Operations Committee. Mr. Quito has a degree in International Relations from the Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Sao Paulo.

Eduardo Bernardes Mr. Eduardo Jose Bernardes is Vice President - Sales and Marketing of Gol Intelligent Airlines Inc since February 03, 2015. He is in charge of sales strategy for all the Company’s channels and of the marketing strategy. Mr. Eduardo Bernardes joined the Company in 2001, just before his first flight, at the commercial area, where he held several positions: business executive, corporate sales and government manager, passenger commercial officer, sales and marketing executive officer. Mr. Eduardo Bernardes has more than 20 years’ experience in Aviation. He worked for non-regular airlines, business-class airlines before starting his career at GOL. He is a member of the Board of Directors of UATP and holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration, with specialization in foreign trade from UNIBERO.

Celso Ferrer Mr. Celso Guimaraes Ferrer serves as Vice President - Planning of Gol Intelligent Airlines Inc February 2014. He is in charge of our fleet, aircraft network and profitability (yield management), besides coordinating our strategic planning. Mr. Ferrer joined the Company in 2003 in the profitability area, there he worked during three years. In 2006, he worked in the aircraft network planning and in 2008 he took charge of the corporate planning management. Between 2012 and 2013, he led the fleet area. Mr. Ferrer is also a pilot of Boeing 737-700 and Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from the Universidade de Sao Paulo and in International Relations from the Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Sao Paulo.

William Charles Carroll Mr. William Charles Carroll serves as the Director of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA. He is Senior Vice President International Chief Financial Officer and Administration for Delta Air Lines, leading the day-to-day financial operations through the controller organization and responsible for corporate accounting. Bill provides financial oversight of Delta’s international investments and helps Delta’s partners to realize their financial potential. With more than 30 years of finance experience, Mr. Carroll has served in controller and chief financial officer roles in both domestic and international operations including eight years of overseas assignments in Spain and Mexico. Prior to joining Delta in August 2013, Mr. Carroll worked for Homedics, a global consumer products company as well PepsiCo and Arthur Anderson & Co. Mr. Carroll holds a Bachelors degree in Accounting from Rider University in New Jersey. Additionally, he is a certified public accountant and holds a CFA charter. He is a member of our Alliances Committee.

Ricardo Constantino Mr. Ricardo Constantino serves as Director of Gol Intelligent Airlines Inc., since March 2004. Additionally, he has been the chief technical and maintenance officer of the Comporte group since 1994. He is also a member of the board of directors of BRVias S.A., Valmari Desmocosméticos and Global Aviation S.A. He is the chief officer of Agrodiesel S.A., a company that provides supplies to all of Comporte Group.

Anna Luiza Serwy Constantino Ms. Anna Luiza Serwy Constantino serves as the Director of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA. Additionally, she occupied the position of associated in the credit intelligence department of Bloomberg LP. From 2009 to date, she also worked in the finance areas of the companies Kerburn Rose, in New York, and Lockheed Martin, in Orlando, with an extensive experience in the finance area in large global companies. She has a degree in Business Administration from the University of Central Florida and has a CFA certificate level III.

Andre Bela Janszky Mr. Andre Bela Janszky is an Independent Director of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA. He is also a member of the Committees of People‘s Management Policies and of Corporate Governance, and also of the Committee of Financial Policies. Additionally, the Company intends to appoint him as a member of the Statutory Audit Committee of the Company. He is also the partner responsible for the Latin America Department of Milbank and managing partner of its office in Sao Paulo. He focuses on providing legal advice on US law in the areas of capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, financing transactions, restructurings and corporate governance. Brazilian companies and financial institutions, Latin American and North American, are among the clients of Mr. Andre Bela Janszky. He has an extensive experience in a several segments, including oil and gas, energy, infrastructure, real estate developers, financial services, transportation, education and retail. He is consistently named as one of the main lawyers in capital markets by a number of publications including The Legal 500 and Chambers Latin America, which acknowledges him as the #1 Band.

Antonio Kandir Mr. Antonio Kandir serves as Independent Director of Gol Intelligent Airlines Inc., since August 30, 2004. He is Member of the Audit Committee of the Company. He is Economic Consultant and Partner and Board Member of Medial Saude e Providencia SA. He has been Member of the Board of Directors of AVIPAL/ELEGE, Cecrisa, Portugal Telecom and Jacklinks Brasil. He served in the Brazilian Government as Congressional Representative for two terms, as well as Planning and Budget Minister and Secretary of Economic Policy, and was President of the Privatization Council. He obtained a degree in Production Engineering from Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP) in 1975, a Masters degree in Economics from Universidade Estadual de Campinas in 1984, and a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Economics from Universidade Estadual de Campinas in 1988.

Francis Leahy Meaney Mr. Francis James Leahy Meaney serves as Independent Director of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA. Additionally, the Company intends to appoint him as a member of the Statutory Audit Committee of the Company. He has 25 years of experience in Brazil and Latin America and has an extensive experience in several segments, such as telecommunications, data center, business product outsourcing, management consulting, investment banking and private equity. Recently, he occupied the position of interim CEO of Aceco TI, a data center company invested by Kohlberg, Kravis and Roberts (KKR). James worked as the Chief Operating Officer at Oi S.A., from 2011 to 2013, and as the founder and CEO of Contax S.A., from 2000 to 2011. He led Contax from when it was a startup until it became publicly listed (2005) and had an international expansion (2009). Mr. Meaney also worked as an executive in a number of companies such as Global Crossing, Conectel, Mars & Co. and First Boston investment bank. In addition to Gol, he is a member of the Board of the Kellogg Institute for International Studies in the University of Notre Dame. He has a degree in Economics from the University of Notre Dame, a Masters degree in Business Administration from the Harvard Business School and completed the course in advanced management from INSEAD.