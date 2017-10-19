Goltas Goller Bolgesi Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (GOLTS.IS)
GOLTS.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
74.50TRY
19 Oct 2017
74.50TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.10TL (-0.13%)
-0.10TL (-0.13%)
Prev Close
74.60TL
74.60TL
Open
74.65TL
74.65TL
Day's High
75.35TL
75.35TL
Day's Low
74.35TL
74.35TL
Volume
91,007
91,007
Avg. Vol
150,756
150,756
52-wk High
86.20TL
86.20TL
52-wk Low
65.20TL
65.20TL
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Sevket Demirel
|2008
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Neslihan Demirel
|2013
|Chairman of the Executive Board, Executive Member of the Board
|
Sehriban Atasagun
|2008
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Sertac Ozyurt
|2013
|Vice Chairman of the Executive Board
|
Sengul Akpinar
|Financial Affairs Director
|
Ertekin Duruturk
|2009
|Member of the Board
|
Teyfik Ozmen
|2009
|Member of the Board
|
Cetin Bozcu
|Independent Member of the Board
|
Polat Kurt
|2014
|Independent Member of the Board
Biographies
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Sevket Demirel
|--
|
Neslihan Demirel
|--
|
Sehriban Atasagun
|--
|
Sertac Ozyurt
|--
|
Sengul Akpinar
|--
|
Ertekin Duruturk
|--
|
Teyfik Ozmen
|--
|
Cetin Bozcu
|--
|
Polat Kurt
|--
As Of
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Sevket Demirel
|0
|0
|
Neslihan Demirel
|0
|0
|
Sehriban Atasagun
|0
|0
|
Sertac Ozyurt
|0
|0
|
Sengul Akpinar
|0
|0
|
Ertekin Duruturk
|0
|0
|
Teyfik Ozmen
|0
|0
|
Cetin Bozcu
|0
|0
|
Polat Kurt
|0
|0