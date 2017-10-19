Edition:
Goodyear Lastikleri TAS (GOODY.IS)

GOODY.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

4.52TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.03TL (-0.66%)
Prev Close
4.55TL
Open
4.58TL
Day's High
4.61TL
Day's Low
4.52TL
Volume
13,870,501
Avg. Vol
13,674,221
52-wk High
5.28TL
52-wk Low
3.22TL

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Dominikus Golsong

62 2014 Chairman of the Board

Burcu Yazicioglu Aysun

2015 Vice Chairman of the Board, Finance Director

Sibel Berkarda

2012 Legal Compliance Director

Pietro Saletta

2015 General Manager, Member of the Board

Ajda Ayvat

2012 Director of Human Resources

Mahmut Sarioglu

2014 Member of the Board - Consumer Tires Director

Mehmet Artan

Supply Chain Director

Alberto Goenechea

Director of Commercial Tires

Rick Hindi

Director of Adapazari Factory

Saffet Logoglu

Izmit Factory Director

Dogan Tanbay

Director of Original Equipment and Vehicle Services and Fleets

Stephane Hoarau

Member of the Board

Adil Oztoprak

Member of the Board

Huseyin Kiziltay

Independent Member of the Board

Ekrem Oztangut

Independent Member of the Board

Eser Tasci

2014 Shareholder Relations Manager
