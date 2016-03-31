Grasim Industries Ltd (GRAS.NS)
GRAS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,182.05INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kumar Birla
|49
|1992
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Hutokshi Wadia
|2016
|President, Company Secretary
|
Sushil Agarwal
|2015
|Group Chief Financial Officer, Whole Time Director
|
Vivek Agrawal
|2016
|Group Executive President and Chief Marketing Officer - UltraTech Cement Limited of Chemical Business
|
Pavan Jain
|Executive President - Corporate Finance Division
|
Hemant Kadel
|2013
|Executive President - Corporate Finance Division
|
S. Krishnamoorthy
|57
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer - Domestic Textile Business
|
Lalit Naik
|Business Head - Chemical Business
|
E. R. Narayanan
|2016
|Group Executive President - Chemical Business
|
Gopikrishna Tulsian
|78
|Executive President - Chemical Business
|
Dilip Gaur
|59
|2016
|Managing Director, Director, Business Director of Fibre & Pulp Business
|
H. Agarwal
|2015
|Chief Operating Officer - Fibre Business of Fibre & Pulp Business
|
Atul Daga
|2016
|Whole-time Director and Chief Financial Officer - UltraTech Cement Limited of Chemical Business
|
Rajeev Gopal
|Chief Marketing Officer - Fibre & Pulp Business
|
Kailash Jhanwar
|59
|2016
|Deputy Managing Director and Chief Manufacturing Officer
|
Vijay Kaul
|2015
|Advisor - Fibre & Pulp Business
|
Manoj Kedia
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer - Textile Business
|
Sanjay Khattry
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer - Chemical Business
|
Krishna Maheshwari
|62
|2016
|Managing Director - UltraTech Cement Limited of Chemical Business
|
Ramesh Mitragotri
|2015
|Chief Human Resource Officer - Chemical Business
|
Parag Paranjpe
|2016
|Chief Human Resource Officer of Fibre & Pulp Business
|
Aspi Patel
|Chief Technology Officer - Fibre & Pulp Business
|
Anil Rustogi
|Deputy Chief Finance Officer, Senior President of Fibre & Pulp Business
|
S. Saboo
|2013
|Advisor - Fibre & Pulp Business
|
Vinod Tiwari
|Chief Operating Officer - Pulp Operations of Fibre & Pulp Business
|
Thomas Varghese
|2015
|Business Head - Textile Business
|
Rajashree Birla
|71
|1996
|Non-Executive Director
|
Shailendra Jain
|2010
|Non-Executive Director
|
N. Mohan Raj
|63
|2012
|Non-Executive Director - Nominee of LIC
|
Om Rungta
|2014
|Independent Director
|
Arun Thiagarajan
|2016
|Additional Independent Director
|
Madhav Apte
|84
|1987
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Bhupendranath Bhargava
|81
|1997
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Thomas Connelly
|64
|2010
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Cyril Shroff
|57
|2000
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Kumar Birla
|Mr. Kumar Mangalam Birla serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Grasim Industries Ltd. He is Associated Chartered Accountant and an MBA Graduate. He holds directorships with Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd. Birla Sun Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd. Century Textiles & Industries Ltd. Essal Mining & Industries Ltd. Kindalco Industries Ltd. Idea Cellular Ltd. PSI Data Systems Ltd. Transworks Information Services Ltd. UltraTech Cement Ltd.
|
Sushil Agarwal
|
Hemant Kadel
|
E. R. Narayanan
|
Dilip Gaur
|Mr. Dilip Singh Gaur serves as Managing Director, Director, Business Director of Fibre & Pulp Business of the Company. He has held a series of senior positions at leading organizations. He is currently the Deputy Managing Director and CMO-Manufacturing of Ultratech Cement Limited, a subsidiary of the Company, which he joined in October 2014, He has multi business, multi sector, multi geography and multi cultural exposure in sectors like FMCG, Metals, Carbon Black and Cement. He has held variety of roles in Operations and General Management and has extensive experience in cost center and profit center roles. He has a Board experience of over 10 years and has expertise in the areas of divestments, project management, World Class Manufacturing, Value creation, technology adoption, product development and specialty product experience. Mr. Gaur holds a degree in B.E. (Chemicals) and took the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.
|
Atul Daga
|
Kailash Jhanwar
|
Manoj Kedia
|
Krishna Maheshwari
|Mr. Krishna Kishore Maheshwari is Managing Director - UltraTech Cement Limited of Chemical Business of the Company, He is no longer Managing Director, Business Director - Fibre & Pulp Business, Whole Time Director of Grasim Industries Ltd., with effect from 1st April 2016. He was appointed as Managing Director of the Company on March 06, 2012. He has been associated with the Aditya Birla Group for more than 25 years and, during such association, has served in various capacities in the Group. He was appointed as a Whole-time Director of the Company with effect from 20th May, 2010. He holds M.Com. He serves as Director of BGH Exim Limited, Aditya Birla Science & Technology Company Limited.
|
Parag Paranjpe
|
S. Saboo
|
Rajashree Birla
|Mrs. Rajashree Birla serves as Non-Executive Director of Grasim Industries Ltd. She is a B.A. Graduate. Her other directorships includes Aditya Birla Health Services Ltd., Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd., Essel Mining & Industries Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., Idea Cellular Ltd. & UltraTech Cement Ltd.
|
Shailendra Jain
|Shri. Shailendra K. Jain serves as Non-Executive Director of Grasim Industries Ltd. He is B.Sc, B.E. (Hons.) SM (MIT).
|
N. Mohan Raj
|Mr. N. Mohan Raj serves as Non-Executive Director - Nominee of LIC of Grasim Industries Ltd. Mr. Mohan Raj is the Executive Director of Life Insurance Corporation of India and has experience in the field of finance and investment. It is in the interest of the Company to avail of his services as a member of the Board.
|
Arun Thiagarajan
|Mr. Madhav Laxman Apte, Esq., serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Grasim Industries Ltd. He is a B.A. graduate and his other directorships include Apte Amalgamation Ltd. Bajaj Hindustan Ltd. Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd. New Phaltan Sugar Weeks Ltd. Standard Industries Ltd. Tata Asset Management Ltd. The Bombay Burmah Trading Corpn. Ltd. The Raja Bahadur International Ltd. Zodiac Clothing Co. Ltd.
|
Bhupendranath Bhargava
|Mr. Bhupendranath Vidyanath Bhargava serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Grasim Industries Ltd. He is a M.Com & L.L.B graduate. His other directorships include CRISIL Limited, Excel Crop Care Limited, Grasim Bhiwani Textiles Limited, J.K. Lakshmi Cement Limited, L&T Finance Holdings Limited, L&T Infrastructure Finance Company Limited, Lakshmi Precision Screws Limited, Supreme Industries Limited.
|
Thomas Connelly
|Dr. Thomas Martin Connelly, Jr., serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Grasim Industries Ltd. He has Degree in Chemical Engg. and B.A. M.Sc. (Maths) M.A. Economics Doctorate in Chemical Engg.
|
Cyril Shroff
|Mr. Cyril S. Shroff serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Grasim Industries Ltd. He is also the director of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Kumar Birla
|45,185,000
|
Hutokshi Wadia
|--
|
Sushil Agarwal
|14,990,000
|
Vivek Agrawal
|--
|
Pavan Jain
|--
|
Hemant Kadel
|--
|
S. Krishnamoorthy
|--
|
Lalit Naik
|--
|
E. R. Narayanan
|--
|
Gopikrishna Tulsian
|--
|
Dilip Gaur
|--
|
H. Agarwal
|--
|
Atul Daga
|--
|
Rajeev Gopal
|--
|
Kailash Jhanwar
|--
|
Vijay Kaul
|--
|
Manoj Kedia
|--
|
Sanjay Khattry
|--
|
Krishna Maheshwari
|93,753,000
|
Ramesh Mitragotri
|--
|
Parag Paranjpe
|--
|
Aspi Patel
|--
|
Anil Rustogi
|--
|
S. Saboo
|--
|
Vinod Tiwari
|--
|
Thomas Varghese
|--
|
Rajashree Birla
|--
|
Shailendra Jain
|15,158,100
|
N. Mohan Raj
|--
|
Om Rungta
|--
|
Arun Thiagarajan
|--
|
Madhav Apte
|--
|
Bhupendranath Bhargava
|--
|
Thomas Connelly
|--
|
Cyril Shroff
|--
As Of 31 Mar 2016
