Name Description

Kumar Birla Mr. Kumar Mangalam Birla serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Grasim Industries Ltd. He is Associated Chartered Accountant and an MBA Graduate. He holds directorships with Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd. Birla Sun Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd. Century Textiles & Industries Ltd. Essal Mining & Industries Ltd. Kindalco Industries Ltd. Idea Cellular Ltd. PSI Data Systems Ltd. Transworks Information Services Ltd. UltraTech Cement Ltd.

Dilip Gaur Mr. Dilip Singh Gaur serves as Managing Director, Director, Business Director of Fibre & Pulp Business of the Company. He has held a series of senior positions at leading organizations. He is currently the Deputy Managing Director and CMO-Manufacturing of Ultratech Cement Limited, a subsidiary of the Company, which he joined in October 2014, He has multi business, multi sector, multi geography and multi cultural exposure in sectors like FMCG, Metals, Carbon Black and Cement. He has held variety of roles in Operations and General Management and has extensive experience in cost center and profit center roles. He has a Board experience of over 10 years and has expertise in the areas of divestments, project management, World Class Manufacturing, Value creation, technology adoption, product development and specialty product experience. Mr. Gaur holds a degree in B.E. (Chemicals) and took the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.

Krishna Maheshwari Mr. Krishna Kishore Maheshwari is Managing Director - UltraTech Cement Limited of Chemical Business of the Company, He is no longer Managing Director, Business Director - Fibre & Pulp Business, Whole Time Director of Grasim Industries Ltd., with effect from 1st April 2016. He was appointed as Managing Director of the Company on March 06, 2012. He has been associated with the Aditya Birla Group for more than 25 years and, during such association, has served in various capacities in the Group. He was appointed as a Whole-time Director of the Company with effect from 20th May, 2010. He holds M.Com. He serves as Director of BGH Exim Limited, Aditya Birla Science & Technology Company Limited.

Rajashree Birla Mrs. Rajashree Birla serves as Non-Executive Director of Grasim Industries Ltd. She is a B.A. Graduate. Her other directorships includes Aditya Birla Health Services Ltd., Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd., Essel Mining & Industries Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., Idea Cellular Ltd. & UltraTech Cement Ltd.

Shailendra Jain Shri. Shailendra K. Jain serves as Non-Executive Director of Grasim Industries Ltd. He is B.Sc, B.E. (Hons.) SM (MIT).

N. Mohan Raj Mr. N. Mohan Raj serves as Non-Executive Director - Nominee of LIC of Grasim Industries Ltd. Mr. Mohan Raj is the Executive Director of Life Insurance Corporation of India and has experience in the field of finance and investment. It is in the interest of the Company to avail of his services as a member of the Board.

Madhav Apte Mr. Madhav Laxman Apte, Esq., serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Grasim Industries Ltd. He is a B.A. graduate and his other directorships include Apte Amalgamation Ltd. Bajaj Hindustan Ltd. Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd. New Phaltan Sugar Weeks Ltd. Standard Industries Ltd. Tata Asset Management Ltd. The Bombay Burmah Trading Corpn. Ltd. The Raja Bahadur International Ltd. Zodiac Clothing Co. Ltd.

Bhupendranath Bhargava Mr. Bhupendranath Vidyanath Bhargava serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Grasim Industries Ltd. He is a M.Com & L.L.B graduate. His other directorships include CRISIL Limited, Excel Crop Care Limited, Grasim Bhiwani Textiles Limited, J.K. Lakshmi Cement Limited, L&T Finance Holdings Limited, L&T Infrastructure Finance Company Limited, Lakshmi Precision Screws Limited, Supreme Industries Limited.

Thomas Connelly Dr. Thomas Martin Connelly, Jr., serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Grasim Industries Ltd. He has Degree in Chemical Engg. and B.A. M.Sc. (Maths) M.A. Economics Doctorate in Chemical Engg.