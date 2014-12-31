Name Description

Marie-Claire Janailhac-Fritsch Ms. Marie-Claire Janailhac-Fritsch has served as Chairman of the Board of Guerbet SA since September 30, 2013. Prior to this, she became Independent Director of the Company on May 27, 2011. She has professional experience of more than thirty years, including ten years in the pharmaceutical industry, from 1978 to 1987. Since 1987, Ms. Janailhac-Fritsch has worked in the cosmetics industry and has created a number of start-ups having developed new molecules in the cosmetics sectors, which she chaired before selling them on to a Canadian chemicals and pharmaceuticals group. Since 2003, she has been a consultant in the cosmetics field. She is a member of the French Directors Institute (IFA) and Chairman of the Amis du Theatre du Chatelet. Ms. Janailhac-Fritsch graduated from Hautes Etudes Commerciales, France in 1978.

Yves L'Epine Dr. Yves L'Epine is Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee, Director at Guerbet SA. He is a doctor of cardiology and a graduate of the INSEAD Business School. He started his career at Sandoz and went on to assume General Management responsibilities with Novartis, Takeda and Abbott, principally in France and then elsewhere in Europe.

Bruno Bonnemain Mr. Bruno Bonnemain serves as Member of the Executive Committee, Senior Vice President - Scientific Advisor and Chief Operating Officer at Guerbet SA. Previously, he was Member of the Management Board, Member of the Executive Committee and Director of Supply Chain and Quality. He was Member of the Management Board and Director of Development and Regulatory Affairs of Guerbet Group from May 23, 2003 until May 15, 2009. He was appointed Director of Guerbet AS, Turkey, and A. Martins & Fernandes, Portugal.

Marion Barbier Ms. Marion Barbier has served as a Director of Guerbet SA since July 27, 2011. A lawyer with a Master's degree in International Law from Universite Pantheon-Sorbonne, she has been a partner at the Bird & Bird law firm since January 2000 and is specialized in commercial litigation and national and international arbitration. She is a Member of the Paris bar.

Jean-Jacques Bertrand Mr. Jean-Jacques Bertrand has served as Director of Guerbet SA since 2013. Prior to this, he was Chairman of the Board and Independent Director of the Company from November 23, 2011. Prior to this he held the functions of Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Independent Director of the Company from May 28, 2011. On May 21, 2010, he became Chairman of the Board and Independent Director of the Company after having served as Independent Chairman of the Supervisory Board from May 19, 2006. He served as Independent Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board from November 15, 2002 until May 19, 2006. He is also Chairman of Neovacs, of Cytheris and of Pierre Fabre SA. Mr. Bertrand is also Director of the Foundation for Medical Research and Honorary Chairman of LEEM. He graduated from HEC.

Christian Louvet Mr. Christian Louvet has served as a Director of Guerbet SA since May 21, 2010. He was Member of the Supervisory Board from October 27, 2001. He was Director of the Company also from May 15, 1993 until October 27, 2001. He is an Optician Optometrist and Audiologist. He joined Essilor in 1972, where he held diverse posts until 2002.