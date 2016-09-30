Name Description

Mark Clare Mr. Mark S. Clare has been appointed as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company, effective 13 February 2017. He is currently Senior Independent Director of both United Utilities Group plc and Ladbrokes Coral Group plc and a Non-Executive Director of Premier Marinas Holdings Limited. Mark was previously Chief Executive of Barratt Developments plc from 2006-2015 and is a former trustee of the Building Research Establishment and the UK Green Building Council. Prior to joining Barratt, he was an executive director of Centrica plc and held a number of senior roles both within Centrica plc and British Gas. Mark has also been a non-executive director of BAA plc, the airports operator.

Helen Gordon Ms. Helen Gordon is Chief Executive, Executive Director of the Company. Helen is a highly experienced, proven and well regarded real estate investor. She has significant experience working across a wide range of real estate asset classes, including residential property. This is combined with an extensive knowledge of the City. Helen is a Chartered Surveyor and before joining Grainger was Global Head of Real Estate Asset Management of Royal Bank of Scotland plc. She previously held senior property positions at Legal & General Investment Management, Railtrack and John Laing Developments. Helen has held a number of non-executive board roles over her career, including British Waterways and the Covent Garden Market Authority. She is also an Advisory Board member of Cambridge University’s Land Economy Department.

Vanessa Simms Ms. Vanessa Simms is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. She brings extensive financial experience to Grainger from the property sector in the UK. Vanessa has particular expertise in leading and implementing strategic change in businesses. She has substantial experience in senior finance leadership roles in a listed environment. Vanessa has worked in finance since 1998 and immediately prior to joining Grainger held a number of senior positions within Unite Group plc, including deputy chief financial officer. Prior to that Vanessa was UK finance director at SEGRO plc.

Nick Jopling Mr. Nick Jopling FRICS, is no longer Executive Director of Grainger Plc., effective September 31, 2017. Nick has approximately 30 years’ experience in the residential property sector. He has substantial knowledge and expertise in relation to residential property transactions and asset and property management. Nick was previously with CB Richard Ellis where he was executive director of residential. He is a member and former chairman of the Urban Land Institute’s UK Residential Council and was a member of Sir Adrian Montague’s committee that produced the review Barriers to Institutional Investment in Private Rented Homes.

Justin Read Mr. Justin Richard Read has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective 13 February 2017. He was Group Finance Director of SEGRO plc from August 2011 to December 2016. Between 2008 and 2011 Justin was Group Finance Director at Speedy Hire plc. Prior to this, he spent 13 years in a variety of roles at Hanson plc, including Deputy Finance Director, Managing Director of Hanson Continental Europe, Head of Corporate Development, Head of Risk Management and Group Treasurer. Justin has also held positions at Euro Disney S.C.A. and Bankers Trust Company. Justin was recently appointed as a non-executive director of Ibstock plc.

Andrew Carr-Locke Mr. Andrew Carr-Locke has been appointed as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Andrew has substantial experience in senior finance positions in listed companies, particularly in respect of the residential property sector. He also has wide-ranging experience as a non-executive director of public companies. Andrew is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants and was group finance director at George Wimpey plc between 2001 and 2007. He has previously held senior finance roles at Courtaulds Textiles plc, Diageo plc, Bowater-Scott and Kodak. More recently, Andrew was executive chairman of Countryside Properties where he led the refocus of the company’s strategy. Andrew stood down as a director of Countryside Properties in 2014. He is currently a non-executive director of Dairy Crest plc and previously held non-executive directorships at Royal Mail Holdings, Venture Production and AWG.

Belinda Richards Ms. Belinda Richards is Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of Grainger PLC. Belinda has a wide-ranging experience and understanding of commerce, finance and business operations. She has strong experience as a board member of other substantial listed companies. Until 2010, Belinda was a senior partner and vice chairman at Deloitte where she was head of Merger Integration and Separation Advisory Services. Prior to this, she held senior roles at KPMG and EY. Belinda is a non-executive director of Wm Morrison Supermarkets plc, The Monks Investment Trust plc and Aviva UK Life and Pensions. She was previously a non-executive director of Balfour Beatty plc and Friends Life Group plc. Belinda serves on the Advisory Group of Audit Committee Chairmen at the Financial Reporting Council and is a member of the Governing Council of the Centre for the Study of Financial Innovation.

Robert Wilkinson Mr. Robert W. I. Wilkinson is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Rob has substantial experience in real estate and corporate finance. Rob is a Chartered Accountant and the chief executive of AEW Europe, a leading European real estate investment manager. Prior to joining AEW Europe in 2009, he was a managing director with the Goodman Group and also held investment banking positions at UBS and Eurohypo. Rob is also chairman of the Green Rating Alliance.