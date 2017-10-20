Name Description

Alexandre Grendene Bartelle Mr. Alexandre Grendene Bartelle has served as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Grendene SA since April 25, 2013. Till this date, he acted as Chairman of the Board of Directors, the Chief Executive Officer and a Member of the Executive Board f the Company. In 1971, together with his grandfather and his brother, he founded the Company. He is also actively involved in other businesses, including: Unicasa Indústria de Móveis S.A.; Telasul S.A.; Agropecuária Jacarezinho Ltda.; Sitrel – Siderúrgica Três Lagoas Ltda. (in the process of establishment); IACO Agrícola S.A.; and Da Mata S.A – Açúcar e Álcool. He holds a Bachelor's in Law from Universidade de Caxias do Sul.

Rudimar Dall'Onder Mr. Rudimar Dall'Onder serves as Chief Executive Officer, Industrial and Commercial Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Grendene SA since April 25, 2013. Prior to this, he was Industrial and Commercial Officer, and a Member of the Executive Board as from 1987. He joined the Company in 1979 as Manager of the Information Technology Department. He holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Universidade de Caxias do Sul.

Gelson Luis Rostirolla Mr. Gelson Luis Rostirolla serves as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board of Grendene SA since April 25, 2013. Prior to this, he was Chief Financial Officer, Administrative and Controller Officer, and a Member of the Executive Board of Grendene SA as from May 10, 2007. He joined the Company in 1980 and in the last five years he has been Chief Financial and Administrative Officer and Investor Relations Officer from August 18, 2004 to April 28, 2005; Chief Administrative and Controllership Officer since April 29, 2005 and Chief Financial Officer since May 10, 2007. He began his career in 1972 as Finance and Administration Manager at Leticia Avicola SA. He is Executive Vice President of Saddle Corp. and Member of the Board of Directors of Vulcabras do Nordeste. He graduated in Administration and Accounting from Universidade do Oeste de Santa Catarina.

Pedro Grendene Bartelle Mr. Pedro Grendene Bartelle has served as the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Grendene SA since April 25, 2013. Till this date, he was also the Deputy Chief Executive Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of the Company In 1971, together with his grandfather and his brother, he founded the Company. He is active in other businesses, including the following: Vulcabrás|Azaléia S.A.; Vulcabrás|Azaléia CE S.A.; Vulcabrás|Azaléia BA S.A.; Vulcabrás|Azaléia SE S.A.; Vulcabrás|Azaléia RS S.A.; Vulcabrás|Azaléia Argentina S.A.; and Agropecuária Grendene Ltda. He has a Bachelor's in Law from Universidade de Caxias do Sul.

Francisco Olinto Velo Schmitt Mr. Francisco Olinto Velo Schmitt serves as Chief Financial Officer, Chief Administrative Officer, Chief Control Officer, Investor Relations Officer, and a Member of the Executive Board of Grendene SA since April 25, 2013. Till this date, he was Investor Relations Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of the Company. He is an Executive with 25 years of experience, Member of the Brazilian Institute for Corporate Governance - IBGC, and has held management positions in the financial area and as Member of the Executive Board of various Brazilian companies. He obtained a Master's in Business Finance from Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS), a degree in Electrical Engineering from Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul in 1978 and a Doctorate in Philosophy in Business from Universidade de Sao Paulo in 2004.

Oswaldo de Assis Mr. Oswaldo de Assis Filho serves as a Member of the Board of Directors of Grendene SA. Between 1978 and 1983, he was Executive Officer of Banco Mercantil de Sao Paulo. Between 1984 and 1991, he was Partner with Planibanc Corretora de Valores and between 1992 and 1994, Partner of Convencao Corretora de Valores. In 1994, he took up the position of Vice President of Banco Itamarati, a position he held until 1996. Between 1996 and 1997, he was Vice President of Banco de Credito Nacional (BCN), and in 1998, he was Partner at Banco Pactual SA until 2006. Between 2006 and 2009, he held the post of Vice Chairman of UBS Pactual. He is Partner and Member of the Executive Board of Banco BTG Pactual and is also an Officer of Febraban. He gained a Master's in Economics from Universidade de Sao Paulo and a Bachelor's in Electrical Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico de Aeronautica - ITA in 1973.

Mailson Ferreira da Nobrega Mr. Mailson Ferreira da Nobrega serves as a Member of the Board of Directors of Grendene SA. On two occasions, he held the position of General Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, and between 1988 and 1990, he was Minister of Finance and President of the National Monetary Council (CMN), the National Council for Foreign Trade (CONCEX), the National Council for Private Insurance (CNSP), the Federal Council for Privatization and the Council for Financial Policy (CONFAZ). He is currently Partner with Tendencias Consultoria Integrada and takes part in various social and business organizations, being Member of the Board of Directors of several companies in Brazil and abroad, in addition to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics - IBGE, the Brazil-Holland Chamber of Commerce, the Editorial Board of the O Estado de Sao Paulo newspaper, and the Higher Council of Economics of the Industries Federation of Sao Paulo (FIESP). He has also represented Brazilian government at a series of international events and committees, and is author of various books and articles on Brazilian economy, published in Brazil and abroad. He has a degree in Economics from Centro Universitario de Brasilia.

Renato Ochman Mr. Renato Ochman serves as a Member of the Board of Directors of Grendene SA. He began his activities as Assistant Professor of Civil Law at Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Sao Paulo, having lectured at Fundacao Getulio Vargas between 1989 and 1993, and between 2001 and 2003. He is Partner in the Carvalhosa, Eizirik, Ochman e Real Amadeo Advogados Law Firm, specializing in corporate law and the capital markets. He takes part in social and business organizations, and is currently Member of the Board of Directors of Ultrapar Participacoes SA, Member of the Board of the Sao Paulo Graded School and Member of the Fiscal Council of the Association for Aiding Disabled Children - AACD, in addition to being Author of several legal articles published in specialized newspapers and magazines. He obtained a Bachelor's in Law from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio Grande do Sul (PUCRS), a degree in Law from Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Sao Paulo and a Master of Legal Letters in Law from Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Sao Paulo.