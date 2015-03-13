Name Description

Pradip Shah Mr. Pradip P. Shah is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Grindwell Norton Limited, with effect from July 26, 2012. He has done his MBA from Harvard University, USA. He is also a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and of Cost Accountants of India. He was the founder Managing Director of CRISIL. Mr. Shah is currently the Chairman of a corporate finance and private equity advisory company. He serves on the Boards of various other reputed companies in India. Mr. P. Shah does not hold any equity shares of Grindwell Norton Limited.

Deepak Chindarkar Mr. Deepak Chindarkar is the Chief Financial Officer of the company.

K. Visweswaran Mr. K. Visweswaran is the Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of Grindwell Norton Limited.

Anand Mahajan Mr. Anand Y. Mahajan is the Managing Director, Executive Director of Grindwell Norton Limited. He holds a Masters degree in Economics from the University of Mumbai and an MBA from Cornell University, USA. He joined the Company in the year 1983, became a Director in 1988 and has been the Managing Director of the Company since 1991. He has knowledge and experience of the working of the Company and under his leadership the Company has grown in size and profitability. He is also a member of the Shareholders/ Investors Grievance Committee of the Company.

Joseph Pereira Mr. Joseph Pereira is the Executive Director - Human Resources & Corporate Services of Grindwell Norton Limited.

Laurent Guillot Mr. Laurent Guillot has been appointed as an Additional Director of the Company. He is a graduate of Ecole Polytechnique and Ecole Nationale des Ponte et Chaussees with a post graduate degree. He was appointed Vice President of Construction Abrasives in 2004.

Marie Chupin Ms. Marie Armelle Chupin is Non-Executive Director of Grindwell Norton Limited. She has done her Masters in Business Law and Labour Law. She joined CSG in 1979 and has experience in the legal field. Presently she is the Vice President – Legal Affairs for the HPM sector of CSG.

Jean-Pierre Floris Mr. Jean-Pierre Floris is the Non-Executive Director of Grindwell Norton Limited. He is graduated as an engineer from the Ecole des Mines de Paris and holds a Master’s degree in Mathematics from the University of Paris and Master’s degree in Economic Systems Planning from Stanford University. He joined CSG in 1996 and has experience in various fields. Currently he is the President of the Innovative Material Sector of CSG and Senior Vice-President of CSG. He is a Director on the Board of Saint-Gobain Glass India Limited.

Patrick Millot Mr. Patrick Millot is Non-Executive Director of Grindwell Norton Limited. He holds a Degree in Engineering. He joined Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (CSG) in 1996 and has gained experience in various fields. Presently, he is the President of the Ceramics Material division which is a part of the High Performance Materials (HPM) sector of CSG. Mr. P. Millot does not hold any equity share in Grindwell Norton Ltd.

Mikhil Narang Mr. Mikhil Malvinder Narang is the Non-Executive Director of Grindwell Norton Limited. He is a Commerce graduate from Mumbai University and has done his MBA from INSEAD, France. He has work experience of over eight years. Currently, he is Sales Director (Asia-Pacific) for IMERYS, involved in Industrial minerals.

Keki Elavia Mr. Keki M. Elavia is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Grindwell Norton Limited. He holds B.Com. (Hons), FCA, CFE. He retired as a Senior Partner of M/s. Kalyaniwalla & Mistry – Chartered Accountants in 2009, after an association of more than 40 years. He serves on the Boards of various companies in India. Mr. Elavia does not hold any equity shares of the Company.