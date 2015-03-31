Name Description

Shiv Mittal Mr. Shiv Prakash Mittal serves as the Executive Chairman of the Board of Greenply Industries Ltd. He is a founder of the Company, possesses 39 years of experience in the fields of production and marketing in plywood and laminate industry. He is a director of the Indian Plywood Industries Research and Training Institute, Bengaluru and is also the Vice President of Federation of Indian Plywood and Panel Industry, New Delhi. He holds a bachelor’s degree in science from the University of Calcutta. He is a Director of Himalaya Granites Limited, Greenply Leasing & Finance Limited, Prime Holdings Private Limited, Prime Properties Private Limited, Galaxy Decor Private Limited, Platinum Veneers Private Limited, Greentam Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.

Shobhan Mittal Mr. Shobhan Mittal serves as the Joint Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Greenply Industries Ltd., with effect from 5 February 2015. He holds an MBA from the University of West Minster, London. He has been associated with the company since 2006 and has been an Executive Director on the board for two and half years.

Rajesh Mittal Mr. Rajesh Mittal serves as the Managing Director, Executive Director of Greenply Industries Ltd. He holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from the University of Dibrugarh, Assam. He started his career by setting up a saw mill unit at Tizit, Nagaland through Green Timber Industries Private Limited. He has been associated with the company since inception. He has 27 years of experience in the fields of finance, administration and marketing.

Moina Konyak Mr. Moina Yometh Konyak serves as the Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of Greenply Industries Ltd. He holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce. He was associated with business of trading in timber prior to joining the Company. He has 20 years of experience in the timber business. He has been associated with the company since 1996.

Upendra Challu Mr. Mohan Krishna Challu serves as the Non-Executive Independent Director of Greenply Industries Ltd., Mr. Upendra Nath Challu, a finance professional, started his career in 1973 with the State Bank of India and worked across India and abroad in the area of corporate/project finance and international banking business. During his illustrious career with State Bank of India, he handled many important assignments and portfolios till his superannuation in 2010. A pioneer in structuring and financing numerous infrastructure projects in power, roads and water awarded to the private sector besides rendering advisory services to various Central Government ministries, statutory corporations and State Governments on power sector, ports, highways and urban infrastructure during his tenure with SBI Capital Markets. He has considerable expertise in corporate finance and international finance besides having hands experience on use of technology for business and enabling adherence to compliance with external and internal regulations and policies. After retirement from the State Bank of India, He has continued his association with investment banking and the financial sector first as a senior advisor to Centrum Capital Ltd and thereafter as an independent director on the Board of various companies.

Sonali Dalal Ms. Sonali Bhagwati Dalal serves as the Non-Executive Independent Director of Greenply Industries Ltd. She holds a bachelor’s degree in technology from CEPT, Ahmedabad. She is an architect by profession and has 20 years of experience in the field. She has been associated with the Times of India since 1986 as one of the consulting editors. She has been a member of the committee constituted by the Ministry of Environment for studying mining issues in Rajasthan in 1993 – 1994 and a member of the committee constituted by the Ministry of Environment for environmental impact assessment of a power plant in 1997 – 1998. She is the recipient of the “Society Interio Creative Excellence Honour” in 2005 and the “Zee Business Architect of the Year” award in 2006. She has been associated with the company since 2007.

Vinod Kothari Mr. Vinod Kumar Kothari serves as the Non-Executive Independent Director of Greenply Industries Ltd. He is a qualified chartered accountant and a company secretary by education. He is an author, a trainer and a consultant on specialised financial subjects such as securitisation, credit derivatives, accounting for financial instruments. He is the former Chairman of the Eastern India Regional Council of Institute of Company Secretaries of India. He is a director of the Association of Leasing and Financial Services Companies, an association of over five hundred top leasing companies in India and is the editor of its newsletter Fin-n-lease. Mr. Kothari is an executive director of the Asian Securitisation Forum.

Anupam Mukerji Mr. Anupam Kumar Mukerji serves as the Non-Executive Independent Director of Greenply Industries Ltd. He holds a master’s degree in botany from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani, Rajasthan and an AIFC diploma from Indian Forest College, Dehradun. He has served as a member of the Indian Forest Service for more than thirty five years and retired as the Director General of Forests, Government of India in September 1994. He served as the Vice Chairman of the National Eco-Development Board and then as the National Consultant, FAO-UNDP, for preparation of the National Forestry Action Programme for India 1997. Presently is a member of committees in the Ministry of Environment and Forests such as the Committee for International Negotiations in Forestry issues, Sustainable Forest Management, Chairman Revision of the Working Plan Code, Committee for Monitoring Projects Funded by ITTO and the Committee for Developing Policy Framework for Forests. He has served as a member of the Steering Committee of the Planning Commission of India for preparation of the Forest and Environment Component and Natural Resource Development of the XIth Plan. He is inter alia, the vice-chairman of the board of governors of Winrock International India and member of the advisory body of National Intellectual Property Rights Organization. He is serving as senior forestry advisor to NIIT-GIS in forest resource mapping and N.R.M. Consultancy in the JAICA supported forestry and poverty alleviation projects in Orissa and Tripura.