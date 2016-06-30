Name Description

Jacobus Marais Mr. Jacobus Francois Marais serves as Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Growthpoint Properties Limited., since July 8, 2008. He is one of the founding partners of Jowell Glyn Marais Inc. Director and chairman of a number of listed companies. Previously chairman of Primegro Properties Limited. He was appointed to the board of Growthpoint Properties Limited in 2003. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree, a Bachelor of Legal Letters degree and a Higher diploma in Company Law. He is a founding member of Glyn Marais Inc., a legal firm, a director of Growthpoint Properties Australia Limited and V&A Waterfront Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Leon Sasse Mr. Leon Norbert Sasse serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Growthpoint Properties Limited. He has 10 years experience in corporate finance dealing with, inter alia, listings, delistings, mergers, acquisitions and capital raising. He is Director of South African Property Owners' Association and Sandton Business Improvement District and Chairman of Property Loan Stock Association. He was appointed to the Company's board in 2003. He is a Chartered Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Accounting.

Gerald Volkel Mr. Gerald Volkel serves as Finance Director, Executive Director of Growthpoint Properties Limited., since February 1, 2013. Ended 15 years in the auditing profession as an audit partner with the former Ernst & Young before joining the JD Group Limited in November 1995, where he was appointed to its Board in April 2001 as the Chief Financial Officer having fulfilled that role for 12 years. Director of major subsidiaries, Metboard Properties Limited, Paramount Property Fund Limited, Abseq Properties Proprietary Limited, Tiber Property Group Proprietary Limited, Growthpoint Management Services Proprietary Limited and Sycom Property Fund Managers.

Alec Davis Mr. Alec Davis is Chief Information Officer of Growthpoint Properties Limited. He has Twenty-four years’ IT and financial experience and twenty years’ experience in the property industry. He holds BCom (Hons) (Acc), CA(SA).

Estienne de Klerk Mr. Estienne Konrad de Klerk serves as Managing Director, Executive Director of Growthpoint Properties Limited. Mr. de Klerk was Fund Manager of Metboard Properties Ltd and he has been the Fund Executive for Growthpoint subsequent to the acquisition of Metboard by means of a scheme of arrangement in June 2006. He has seven years' experience in listed property as an executive at Investec Property Group Limited involved in BEE transactions, mergers and acquisition for both Growthpoint and Metboard. He also has six prior years' experience with Investec Bank Limited. He is a Board member of the Property Sector Charter Council. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degrees in Industrial Psychology, Marketing and Accounting and is a Chartered Accountant. Extensive experience in listed property, involved in BEE transactions, mergers and acquisitions. Director of major subsidiaries, Metboard Properties Limited, Paramount Property Fund Limited, Abseq Properties Proprietary Limited, Tiber Property Group Proprietary Limited, Growthpoint Properties Australia Limited, Growthpoint Management Services Proprietary Limited, Acucap Properties Limited and Sycom Property Fund Managers Limited. Director of V&A Waterfront Holdings Proprietary Limited and its subsidiaries

Dirkje Bouma Ms. Dirkje Bouma serves as Corporate Treasurer of the Company. She holds MSc Finance, CFA. She has Twenty years’ financial and treasury experience.

Nadine Kuzmanich Ms. Nadine Kuzmanich serves as Head - Marketing and Communication of the Company . Marketing career spans twenty-four years.

Julia Modise Ms. Julia Modise serves as Head - Human Resources of the Company. She holds BSc (Management), postgraduate diploma in leadership. She has seventeen years’ experience in human resources gained in retail, manufacturing and property industries.

Engelbert Binedell Mr. Engelbert Binedell serves as Divisional Director – Industrial Sector of the Company. He holds BA (Ed), MBL. He has Nineteen years’ experience in listed property.

Greg De Klerk Mr. Greg de Klerk serves as Regional Head – Durban of the Company. He has FCIS Twenty-five years’.

Stephan Le Roux Mr. Stephan le Roux serves as Divisional Director – Retail Sector of the Company. He holds BCom (Acc), BArch Studies. He has thirty years’ experience in the property industry.

George Muchanya Mr. George Muchanya serves as Deal Manager of the Company. He holds BSc Eng, MBA, Corporate Finance Programme. He has Twenty years’ experience spanning engineering, management, consulting and the property industry.

Rudolf Pienaar Mr. Rudolf Pienaar serves as Divisional Director – Office Sector of the Company. He has thirty years’ experience in the property industry.

David Stoll Mr. David Stoll serves as Regional Head – Cape Town of the Company. He holds BCom (Hons) (Acc), CA(SA). He has twenty-seven years’ property-related experience.

Shawn Theunissen Mr. Shawn Theunissen serves as Head - Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of the Company. He holds BCom (Industrial Pysch), Master’s in Concept Marketing and Innovation. He has fourteen years of organisational development and socioeconomic development experience.

John Hayward Mr. John Cary Hayward serves as Non-Executive Lead Independent Director of Growthpoint Properties Limited., since 6 June 2017. He has 25 years' experience of investment and investment related activities. Fellow of Institute of Actuaries, extensive experience of investment and investment-related activities.

Mzolisi Diliza Mr. Mzolisi Goodman Diliza serves as Non-Executive Director of Growthpoint Properties Limited., since 2001. He is Chief Executive of the Chamber of Mines of South Africa. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Business Management and Administration from Rhodes University. He is Executive Chairman of Strategic Partnership Group (Pty) Ltd, Director of Bombela Concession Company, Director of Bombela Operating Company Proprietary Limited, Chairman of Mega Express (Pty) Ltd, Chairman of Teba Fund Trust, Board member of NWU-Potchefstroom Business School, former Chief Executive of the Chamber of Mines of South Africa

S. Mngconkola Mr. S. P. Mngconkola serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. He was Non-executive director of the Public Investment Corporation (SOC) Limited and former trustee of the Government Employees Pension Fund, Director of V&A Waterfront Holdings Proprietary Limited and its subsidiaries BTech (Business Administration), BA (Human Resources Management), National Diploma Police Administration, Certificate: Forensic Investigative Auditing (Unisa). He holds BTech (Business Administration), BA (Human Resources Management), National Diploma Police Administration, Certificate: Forensic Investigative Auditing (Unisa).

Ragavan Moonsamy Mr. Ragavan Moonsamy serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Growthpoint Properties Limited., since August 31, 2005. He is the Founder of Kascara Financial Services (Pty) Ltd, Managing Director of UniPalm Investment Holdings (Pty) Ltd and Director of Qmuzik Technologies (Pty) Ltd. Over 30 years of experience in investments and finance and has successfully applied his abilities to drive significant value to sustain 2016 performance.

Peter Fechter Mr. Peter Henry Fechter serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Growthpoint Properties Limited., since 2003. More than 46 years’ experience in construction, property development, management and investment He was previously a director of Primegro Properties Limited. Lifelong management and direction of businesses in the Building Construction, Commercial and Industrial Property Development arena, resulting in broader direction of associated investment companies.

Lynette Finlay Ms. Lynette Ann Finley serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Growthpoint Properties Limited. She is the Founder of Finlay and Associates a property services firm Lynette was appointed the first woman president of SAPOA in 2003 and is also one of the founding members of Noah a charitable organisation benefiting approximately 27,000 Aids affected children. Chief Executive Officer of Finlay Mall Leasing Proprietary Limited, first female President of South African Property Owners Association (SAPOA), co-founding member of Noah. She holds BCompt (Hons), CA(SA).

Hugh Herman Mr. Hugh Sidney Herman serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Growthpoint Properties Limited., since 1994. He is Chairman of Investec Asset Management Limited and Investec Asset Management Holdings Limited. Former Chairman of Investec Bank (UK) Limited, Investec plc and Investec Limited. Director of Investec USA Holdings Corp, Investec Securities (US) LLC, Pick n Pay Holdings Limited, Pick n Pay Stores Limited, Freddy Hirsch Group (Pty) Ltd and Melbro Wholesale (Pty) Ltd. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree and an LLB.

Nompumelelo Nkabinde Ms. Nompumelelo Bongekile Patricia Nkabinde serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Growthpoint Properties Limited. She holds HRD (Hons), Post Grad Diplomas in Education and Property Development & Management, MBA. She is Co-founder and Managing Director of Sigma Lifts and Escalators (Pty) Ltd and founder of the Engineering Partner’s Group. Held senior management positions in the field of business development, human resources, communication, as well as training and development with reputable organisations including P.G Bison and Otis (Pty) Ltd. Expertise in business development and general management, which have been acquired over a 20-year period in local and international companies.

Frederick Visser Mr. Frederick Johannes Visser serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Growthpoint Properties Limited., since 2001. He is Chief Executive Officer of Mine Pension Funds. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree. Chief Executive Officer of the Sentinel Retirement Fund. He has been in the asset management industry for the past 20 years, with large investments, amongst others, in development, direct and listed property both locally and offshore (including Africa).