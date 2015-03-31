Name Description

Keki Mistry Mr. Keki M. Mistry is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Gruh Finance Ltd . He is the Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (HDFC). He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Mr. Mistry serves as a director on the board of several companies including HDFC Bank Limited, HDFC Standard Life Insurance Co. Ltd., HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Limited, HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd., Greatship (India) Ltd., The Great Eastern Shipping Co. Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., NextGen Publishing Ltd., Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd., Shrenuj & Company Ltd., Torrent Power Ltd., Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd., etc.

Sudhin Choksey Shri. Sudhin Choksey is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director of Gruh Finance Ltd. He is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He was appointed as the CEO of the Company in 1998 and the Managing Director in 2000. He has been on the Board of Gruh since May 1996. He has the working experience of handling functional areas of finance, commercial and general management both in India and abroad. He is a director on the board of Deepak Nitrite Ltd., Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd. and Hunnar Shaala Foundation for Building Technology and Innovations.

Kamlesh Shah Shri. Kamlesh Shah has been appointed as Executive Director of the Company effective April 1, 2017. He was the Executive Director of Gruh Finance Ltd., since April 16, 2010. He is a Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He has been employed with GRUH since 1990. He has the working experience of handling functional areas of operations, finance, human resources and administration.

Renu Karnad Ms. Renu Sud Karnad is Non-Executive Director of Gruh Finance Ltd. She is the Managing Director of HDFC is a graduate in law from the University of Mumbai and holds a Master’s degree in economics from the University of Delhi. She is a Parvin Fellow – Woodrow Wilson School of International Affairs, Princeton University, U.S.A. She has been employed with HDFC since 1978. She is responsible for the lending operations of HDFC. She is the Chairperson of HDFC Property Ventures Ltd. She is also a director in companies like Credit Information Bureau (India) Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd., HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited, HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Limited, Indraprastha Medical Corporation Limited, Bosch Ltd., Akzo Nobel India Ltd., etc.

Pankaj Patel Shri. Pankaj Ramanbhai Patel serves as Independent Director of the Company. He is a Chairman and Managing Director of Zydus Cadila.

Prafull Anubhai Shri. Prafull Anubhai is Independent Non-Executive Director of Gruh Finance Limited since 1987. He is a Corporate Advisor. He is associated with educational and research institutions like Indian Institute of Management (IIMA), Ahmedabad Education Society (AES), Ahmedabad University, CSTEP (Centre for Science Technology and Policy), ATIRA etc. He is the Chairman of the Board of Management of the Ahmedabad University. He is the member of the Governing Board of Ahmedabad Education Society. He is also the Hon. Director of Saptak Archives, an institution dedicated to the preservation and dissemination of Indian Classical Music. He has done his B.Sc.(Econ.) from the London School of Economics and attended PMD at Harvard Business School. He has 30 years of experience as a Chief Executive of Textile Manufacturing Operations and presently he is a Director in companies like Unichem Laboratories Ltd., Vardhman Textiles Ltd., Vardhman Special Steels Ltd., Birla Sun Life Trustee Co. Pvt. Ltd, Torrent Cables Ltd, EMSAF (Emerging Market South Asia Fund) – Mauritius etc. He has been on the board of GRUH since 1987.

K. Krishnamurthy Mr. K. G. Krishnamurthy is Non-Executive Independent Director of Gruh Finance Limited since 2004. He is the Managing Director & CEO of HDFC Property Ventures Limited (HPVL). Prior to that, he was employed with HDFC as Senior General Manager – Technical Services. He played a role in HPVL’s closure of India’s first real estate venture fund scheme, HDFC India Real Estate Fund with a corpus of 1.20 billion dollars. He is a graduate from IIT Kharagpur with a management degree from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management, Mumbai. He has offered his services to the Asian Development Bank - to develop a housing package for Project Affected Persons under Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Project, and to the US AID to build-up a mortgage market in Sri Lanka. Besides his responsibilities within the HDFC group, he is on the board of several companies including HDFC Venture Capital Limited, Indian Association for Savings and Credit, Vascon Engineers Limited, New Consolidated Construction Co. Ltd., etc. He has been appointed on the board of GRUH since 2004.