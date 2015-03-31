Name Description

Karan Thapar Shri. Karan Thapar is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Greaves Cotton Limited. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant who has held eminent leadership positions in his illustrious career spanning over 30 years. With extensive knowledge and expertise in managing public and private enterprises across diversified industries, he brings to the Company his vision, innovative thinking and ability to steer the enterprise to higher growth.

Sunil Pahilajani Mr. Sunil Pahilajani is Executive Director of Greaves Cotton Limited. He is a Bachelor of Technology in Mechanical Engineering from the reputed Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee. During his 27-year career, he built formidable competencies across multiple disciplines and served in top management positions in engineering, manufacturing and technology businesses. His career included leadership stints in blue chip organisations. He possesses extensive experience across myriad functions such as sales, marketing, business development, techno-commercial evaluation and production. He brings to Greaves Cotton strategic leadership that enables him to deliver robust growth through organic and inorganic routes.

Vijay Rai Mr. Vijay Rai serves as Additional Non-Executive Non Independent Director of the Company. He was Non-Executive Independent Director of Greaves Cotton Limited. He is a Bachelor of Technology in Mechanical Engineering from the renowned Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur. With an illustrious career spanning over 44 years, he has specialised in manufacturing and agro inputs marketing. His vast experience and knowledge about the business and industry provides valuable guidance to Greaves Cotton.

Navneet Singh Mr. Navneet Singh is Independent Director of the Greaves Cotton Limited. He is a Chartered Accountant (FCA - England and Wales and ACA - India), with over 39 years of experience in banking and regulatory compliances. He has held leadership positions in reputed international banks. Mr. Singh, as an Independent Director on the Board, would bring to Greaves Cotton his rich experience in regulatory compliances and operational risk management.

Arvind Singhal Mr. Arvind Kumar Singhal is Independent Director of the Greaves Cotton Limited. He is a Bachelor of Engineering (Electronics & Communication) from the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee (erstwhile University of Roorkee) and Master in Business Administration, specialising in Finance and Marketing from UCLA (USA). He has over 36 years of experience, including 13 years in employment, and the rest in consultancy. As an Independent Director on the Board, Mr. Singhal would bring to Greaves Cotton his in-depth knowledge in retail and marketing strategy and expertise in strategic business planning.