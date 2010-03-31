Edition:
India

Garware Wall Ropes Ltd (GRWL.NS)

GRWL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

900.40INR
3:40pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs4.45 (+0.50%)
Prev Close
Rs895.95
Open
Rs890.00
Day's High
Rs908.00
Day's Low
Rs880.00
Volume
12,607
Avg. Vol
19,525
52-wk High
Rs994.85
52-wk Low
Rs487.00

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Vayu Garware

41 2011 Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

S.H Bamne

Chief Financial Officer, Vice President - Corporate

Sunil Agarwal

2015 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

M.V. Garware

2014 Director

A.D Goel

2014 Director

Diya Ibanez

2008 Non-Executive Director

S. Rajpathak

2017 Non-Executive Director

S. Kulkarni

2006 Independent Non-Executive Director

R. Telang

2005 Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies

Name Description

Vayu Garware

Mr. Vayu R. Garware serves as Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Garware Wall Ropes Limited. He has been appointed as Executive Chairman of the Board of the company effective November 07, 2011 and Managing Director of the company effective November 07, 2011. Mr. Garware is a Graduate cum Laude in B.Sc. Economics (with specialization in Finance) from Wharton Business School of University of Pennsylvania, U.S.A., and has been a Whole-time Director of the company for the last 15 years.

S.H Bamne

Sunil Agarwal

M.V. Garware

A.D Goel

Diya Ibanez

Ms. Diya Garware Ibanez serves as Non-Executive Director of Garware Wall Ropes Limited.

S. Rajpathak

S. Kulkarni

Mr. S. P. Kulkarni is Independent Non-Executive Director of Garware Wall Ropes Limited. He holds Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from Pune University and Master degree on Management Studies from Bombay University in first class with distinction. Mr. Kulkarni joined Garware Nylon Limited as a Management Trainee in the year 1973 and rose to the position of Executive Director. Later, Mr. Kulkarni also worked as a Head of Exports and Projects Group of Garware Wall Ropes Ltd. Since September 2001, Mr. Kulkarni has been the Whole-time Director of Garware Elastomerics Limited. He is also a Director of Gartex Industries Limited and Deshmukh & Co. (Publishers) Private Limited. During his professional career of over 34 years, Mr. Kulkarni has been involved in various functional areas such as general management, accounts and finance, marketing, exports, diversification and expanion projects, manufacturing, engineering, commercial etc.

R. Telang

Mr. R. M. Telang is Independent Non-Executive Director of Garware Wall Ropes Limited. He is a B. Tech. (Chemical Engineer). Mr. Telang has been closely associated with the Company since beginning and had served the Company as Technical Director from 1977 to 1989 and thereafter, as a Wholetime Technical Director till he retired in April2000. Mr. R.M.Telang was associated in setting up manufacturing units for Garware Marine Industries Limited and Cordage and Fish Net Divisions of Garware-WalI Ropes Limited and also in setting up manufacturing unit of Garware Elastomerics Limited, Bestretch Elastomers International Limited.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Vayu Garware

8,574,630

S.H Bamne

--

Sunil Agarwal

--

M.V. Garware

--

A.D Goel

--

Diya Ibanez

--

S. Rajpathak

--

S. Kulkarni

--

R. Telang

--
As Of  31 Mar 2010

Options Compensation

Name Options Value

Vayu Garware

0 0

S.H Bamne

0 0

Sunil Agarwal

0 0

M.V. Garware

0 0

A.D Goel

0 0

Diya Ibanez

0 0

S. Rajpathak

0 0

S. Kulkarni

0 0

R. Telang

0 0

