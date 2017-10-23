Name Description

V. Nanavaty Shri. V. D. Nanavaty is Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President - Finance of the Company. He was General Manager - Finance of the Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited.

A. Tiwari Shri. A. M. Tiwari, IAS has been appointed as Managing Director, Director - Nominee of Government of Gujarat of the Company, with effect from February 18, 2016.

Divyabhash Anjaria Shri. Divyabhash Chandrakant Anjaria is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited. He holds B.Com., MBA (Finance) IIM, Ahmedabad. He has experience in the financial sector viz. Capital Markets, Banking in India and Overseas, Corporate Finance & Management and Commodity Markets. He is Director of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd., Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Ltd.

Vasant Gandhi Professor Dr. Vasant P. Gandhi, Ph.D. is Non-Executive Independent Director of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited.

Vijai Kapoor Shri. Vijai Kapoor is Non-Executive Independent Director of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited. He holds M.A. (Mathematics). He served in Indian Administrative Service and has later served as Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. Served in Indian Administrative Service and has later served as Lieutenant Governor of Delhi for 6½ years. He has had administrative experience in different walks of Administration and Corporate Affairs.