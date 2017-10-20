Name Description

Carlos Slim Domit Mr. Carlos Slim Domit serves as Chairman of the Board of Grupo Sanborns, S.A.B. de C.V. He joined the Company’s Board in 1989. He also acts as Co-Chairman of the Board of America Movil SAB de CV, Chairman of the Board of Telefonos de Mexico SA de CV, Grupo Carso SAB de CV and other subsidiaries and affiliated companies. In addition, he has been Chief Executive Officer of Sanborn Hermanos SA for 30 years. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Universidad Anahuac.

Patrick Slim Domit Mr. Patrick Slim Domit serves as Chief Executive Officer and Director of Grupo Sanborns, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2012. He was appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Company in 2012. He joined the Company’s Board in 1996. He has acted as Executive Officer and Board Member of diverse companies, including Grupo Carso SAB de CV and Tenedora de Empresas de Materiales de Construccion SA de CV. He acts as Chief Executive Officer of Sears Operadora SA de CV, Director of Sales of Mercado Masivo Telefonos de Mexico SA de CV, Vice President of Grupo Carso SAB de CV, Co-Chairman of the Board of America Movil SAB de CV and Grup Televisa SA de CV and Board Member of Grupo Carso, Minera Frisco SAB de CV, Impulsora para el Desarrollo y el Empleo de LatinoAmerica SAB de CV. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Universidad Anahuac.

Mario Enrique Bermudez Davila Mr. Mario Enrique Bermudez Davila serves as Chief Financial Officer, Chief Administrative Officer of Grupo Sanborns, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2015. He has been with the Company for over 11 years. He worked with the affiliated companies, including the companies related with Grupo Financiero Inbursa SAB de CV. He holds a Bachelors degree in Accounting from Universidad Latinoamericana and Masters degree in Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico (ITAM).

Isaac Mark Massry Nakash Mr. Isaac Mark Massry Nakash serves as Director of Grupo Sanborns, S.A.B. de C.V. and Chief Executive Officer of Promotora Musical, a unit of the Company. He has been with the Company for 23 years. He founded Mixup in 1989 and acts as its Chief Executive Officer. In addition, he serves as Board Member of Sears Operadora Mexico SA de CV. He studied Business Administration at University of Texas in Austin.

Arturo Aguirre Camacho Mr. Arturo Aguirre Camacho serves as Director of Credit of Grupo Sanborns, S.A.B. de C.V. until 2015. He has been with the Company for over 42 years.

Jose Manuel Campo y Menendez Mr. Jose Manuel Campo y Menendez serves as Director of Food and Drink Unit of Sanborns Hermanos of Grupo Sanborns, S.A.B. de C.V. He has been within the company for 28 years. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from the Universidad Tecnologica de Mexico.

Pablo Elias Sayeg Mr. Pablo Elias Sayeg serves as Director of Purchase of Sears Mexico, a unit of Grupo Sanborns, S.A.B. de C.V. until 2015. He worked with diverse companies of Grupo Financiero Inbursa SAB. He has been with the company for 4 years. He holds a degree in Business Administration from the Universidad Anahuac.

Edgar Smolensky Kirchner Mr. Edgar Smolensky Kirchner serves as Director of Commercial Fashion Shopping Divisions - Sears Mexico of Grupo Sanborns, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2015. He also served as Director of Sales of Saks Mexico and Director of Purchase of Sears Mexico. He has been with the Company for over six years. He holds a Bachelors degree in Marketing from Universidad Nuevo Mundo.

Arturo Martinez Bengoa Mr. Arturo Martinez Bengoa serves as Secretary of Grupo Sanborns, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2015. Previously, He was Director of Legal Affairs since December 31, 2014 .Joined Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. of C.V., in the year 1991. He holds a law degree from the Universidad del Valle de Mexico.

Johanna Monique Slim Domit Ms. Johanna Monique Slim Domit as Director of Grupo Sanborns, S.A.B. de C.V. She has been with the Company for over ten years. She has a degree in Early Childhood Education. Since 2007, she has acted as Member of the Board of Directors of Sanborn Hermanos SA. In 2009, she created the Early Childhood Education program at the Carlos Slim Foundation, which she manages currently.

Carlos Slim Helu Mr. Carlos Slim Helu serves as Director of Grupo Sanborns, S.A.B. de C.V. He has been with the Company for 35 years. Moreover, he served as Honorary Chairman of the Board of Directors of America Movil SAB de CV since 2000 until 2009. He also serves as Honorary Chairman of Telefonos de Mexico SABde CV and Carso Global Telecom SAB de CV. He holds a Bachelors degree in Civil Engineering from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico.

Antonio Cosio Pando Mr. Antonio Cosio Pando serves as Independent Director of Grupo Sanborns, S.A.B. de C.V. He acts as Member of the Audit and Corporate Practices Committee of the Company. He has acted as Vice Chairman of the Board of Grupo Hotelero Brisas SA de CV, Chief Executive Officer of Compania Industrial de Tepeji del Rio SA de SV, Board Member of Bodegas Santo Tomas SA de CV, Grupo Financiero Inbursa SAB de CV, Grupo Carso SAB de CV and Telefonos de Mexico SAB de CV. He has been with the company for 9 years. He holds a Bachelors degree in Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.

Santiago Cosio Pando Mr. Santiago Cosio Pando serves as Independent Director of Grupo Sanborns, S.A.B. de C.V. Previously, he served as Independent Member of the Board of Directors of America Mobile since 2008. He acted as Member of the Company's Committee of Operations in Puerto Rico and the United States. He has also served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Grupo Pando SA de CV. He is an Executive Master in Business Administration, graduated, UT at Austin and I.T.E.S.M. C.C.M. Mexico, Executive Chairman of Grupo Pando, a shareholder and member of the Board of several commercial, telecommunications and credit companies such as, among others, Sears Operadora México, Sanborn Hermanos, Inbursa, Chairman of the Board of Administration of the Mexican Foundation for Family Planning, A.C. (MEXFAM), Founder and President of Rural and Sustainable Development Lu'um, A.C., K'ichantic Foundation.

Pablo Roberto Gonzalez Guajardo Mr. Pablo Roberto Gonzalez Guajardo serves as Independent Director of Grupo Sanborns, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 28, 2015. He also serves as member of the Board of Directors of Kimberly-Clark of Mexico's America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V., actions and values Banamex Casa de Bolsa and C strategy. He is also part of the Advisory Board of GE international Mexico, the Council advisory international of The Brookings Institution and the Council of administration, The Conference Board. He is founder of the first Mexican and is President of the Council of the city and the State of Mexico.

Claudio Gonzalez Laporte Mr. Claudio X. Gonzalez Laporte serves as Independent Director of Grupo Sanborns, S.A.B. de C.V. He is a Chemical Engineer from Stanford University, California, USA. He is currently 137th President of the Kimberly-Clark Council of Mexico, S.A.B. of C.V. He is a member of the Boards of Directors of: Fondo Mexico (Mexico Fund), Alfa Group, Grupo Carso, Grupo México, Sanborn Brothers and is a Capital Consultant Group. He is Director Emeritus of General Electric, Co., is Board Member of The Salzburg Global Seminar (Salzburg, Australia) and The Baker Institute for Public Policy. He has been President of the Mexican Business Council, the Business Coordinating Council and CEESP (Center of Economic Studies of the Private Sector).He has a postgraduate degree from the Mexican Institute of Business Administration.

Jose Kuri Harfush Mr. Jose Kuri Harfush serves as Independent Director of Grupo Sanborns, S.A.B. de C.V. He acts as Chairman of the Audit and Corporate Practices Committee of the Company. In addition, he acts as Chief Executive Officer of Galas de Mexico SA de CV, Janel SA de CV, Kristafilms SA de CV, Productos Dorel SA de CV and Artes Graficas Unidas SA de CV. He also serves as Board Member of Telefonos de Mexico SAB de CV, Grupo Carso SAB de CV, Grupo Financiero Inbursa SAB de CV, Minera Frisco SAB de CV and Sanborn Hermanos SA. He holds a Masters of Business Administration degree from Universidad Anahuac.

Angel Eduardo Peralta Rosado Mr. Angel Eduardo Peralta Rosado serves as Independent Director of Grupo Sanborns, S.A.B. de C.V. since 1996. He has acted as Board Member of Sanborn Hermanos SA since 1975 and Sears Operadora Mexico SA de CV since 1997. He holds a degree in Architecture from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico.

Juan Antonio Perez Simon Mr. Juan Antonio Perez Simon serves as Independent Director of Grupo Sanborns, S.A.B. de C.V. He acts as Member of the Audit and Corporate Practices Committee of the Company. He has acted as Chairman of the Board of Sanborns Hermanos SA, Vice Chairman of the Board of Telefonos de Mexico SAB de CV, Board Member of America Movil SAB de CV, Grupo Carso SAB de CV, Grupo Financiero Inbursa and its subsidiaries and affiliated companies. He holds a degree in Public Accounting from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico.

Maria Jose Perez Simon Carrera Ms. Maria Jose Perez Simon Carrera serves as Independent Director of Grupo Sanborns, S.A.B. de C.V. She is Director of the "Together for Accomplishment" Foundation, A.C. She has a degree in Economics, graduated from Universidad Anahuac, since 2004.

Juan Rodriguez Torres Mr. Juan Rodriguez Torres serves as Independent Director of Grupo Sanborns, S.A.B. de C.V. He also acts as Board Member of Minera Frisco SAB de CV and Procorp SA de CV. He holds a degree in Civil Engineering from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico (UNAM), Managerial Studies degree from Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion de Empresa (IPADE) and a Masters degree in Operational Research from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico.