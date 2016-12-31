Name Description

Donald Johnson Mr. Donald K. Johnson, O.C., LL.D., is Independent Chairman of the Board of the Company. He is Member, Advisory Board, BMO Capital Markets, the investment and corporate banking subsidiary of BMO Financial Group. Mr. Johnson is a former Senior Advisor, BMO Capital Markets, prior to which he was Vice-Chairman of BMO Nesbitt BurnsInc. Active on a number of Boards, Mr. Johnson is Chairman Emeritus and a Director of Businessfor the Arts, a director of the Toronto General & Western Hospital Foundation, a member of the Advisory Board of the Ivey Business School at Western University, a member of the 2017 Major Individual Giving Cabinet of the United Way of Greater Toronto, and a Director of Murchison Minerals Inc.

David Ingram Mr. David Ingram is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Company. He has been appointed in 2001. Prior to goeasy, Mr. Ingram was an executive with Kingfisher plc (a retail conglomerate) in the United Kingdom. He has also held progressively senior executive roles with Thorn which included leading a 370 branch network for Rent-a- Center. He is Vice Chair of the Boys & Girls Club of Canada foundation committee and serves on its Board of Directors.

Steven Goertz Mr. Steven Goertz is Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of goeasy Ltd. Mr. Goertz was Vice President, Finance, for Sobeys Ontario from 2003 to 2009. Prior to that, Mr. Goertz was Vice President, Finance for Maple Leaf Foods Inc. from 1999 to 2003. Mr. Goertz is a Chartered Accountant and holds an Honours degree, Bachelor of Mathematics from the University of Waterloo.

Jason Mullins Mr. Jason Mullins is Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer of the Company. Previously Mr. Mullins was the Senior Vice President Operations for the company’s easyfinancial business. Mr. Mullins has an extensive career in financial services coming to the Company in 2010 from Mogo Finance Technology where he was Vice President of Sales and Operations. He has held previous operations management roles at CIBC and Allied International Credit, and has an MBA from the Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario.

Andrea Fiederer Ms. Andrea Fiederer is Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer of the Company. Ms. Fiederer joined goeasy in January of 2015. Prior to joining goeasy, Ms. Fiederer held senior marketing roles at Mobilicity and XM Satellite Radio. Ms. Fiederer has also held roles at TELUS and BearingPoint where she worked as a Management Consultant. She has a Master in Business Administration degree from the Schulich School of Business and a Bachelor of Commerce degree from McGill University.

David Yeilding Mr. David Yeilding is Senior Vice President - Finance of goeasy Ltd. He was previously Vice President Finance with goeasy Ltd. having joined the Company in 2010. Prior to joining goeasy, David was Vice President Finance with Fidelity Investments and a Director in PricewaterhouseCoopers Transaction Services practice where he advised clients on investments, financing, mergers and acquisitions. David is a Chartered Accountant and holds a Masters in Business Administration degree from the DeGroote School of Business at McMaster University and a Bachelors Degree in Economics from Queens University.

Shadi Khatib Mr. Shadi Khatib is Senior Vice President - Information Technology, Chief Information Officer of goeasy Ltd. Mr. Khatib joined goeasy in 2016. Prior to joining goeasy, Mr. Khatib held multiple leadership roles in financial services, pharmaceutical, logistics and technology organizations ranging from startup to fortune 500. He has a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Ryerson University.

Jason Appel Mr. Jason Appel is Senior Vice President - Risk and Analytics, Chief Risk Officer of goeasy Ltd. Mr. Appel was previously Vice President, Risk and Analytics of goeasy Ltd. having joined the Company in December 2012. Mr. Appel was previously Senior Vice President, Decision Management, with Citigroup from 2006 to 2012, and prior to that held senior positions in the mortgages and lending division of CIBC. Mr. Appel holds a Master of Business Administration from the Schulich School of Business and a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Toronto.

Shane Pennell Mr. Shane Pennell is Senior Vice President - Easy Financial Operations of the Company. Mr. Pennell was previously Vice President of Operations and Shared Services for goeasy Ltd. He brings over 15 years of financial services experience to goeasy. Mr. Pennell came to the Company in 2013 from HSBC Financial where he was Vice President of Consumer Lending and Marketing and held previous management roles at CitiFinancial.

David Appel Mr. David Appel is Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Appel has had a career in law, business and government service and is a director of a number of charitable organizations. Mr. Appel is a retired member of the Quebec Bar.

Karen Basian Ms. Karen Basian is Independent Director of the Company. She is a member of the Board of Directors of BookJane. Ms. Basian is also the Managing Director of Newtopia, a personalized health company, and a Principal at Firefly Strategy Capital Inc., a strategy consulting and financial advisory firm. Ms. Basian was also the Co-Founder and former CEO of Beehive5. Ms. Basian is a Chartered Accountant and has an M.B.A. from IMD in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Susan Doniz Ms. Susan Doniz is an Independent Director of the Company. She is the Chief Information Officer of Qantas Airways. Prior to joining Qantas, she was the Global Chief Information Officer of Aimia. Ms. Doniz sits on numerous Boards of Directors including SNIPP Interactive Inc. and Bayshore HealthCare.

Sean Morrison Mr. Sean Morrison is Independent Director of the Company. He is the Co-Founder and a Managing Partner of Maxam Capital Corporation, a provider of structured products, and the Chief Executive Officer of Diversified Royalty Corp., a company which purchases top-line royalty streams. Prior to forming Maxam, Mr. Morrison was a partner at Capital West Partners, a Vancouver-based investment banking firm. Mr. Morrison is a graduate of the University of British Columbia with a degree in Commerce and is a Chartered Accountant.