Name Description

Hisham Shoukri Mr. Hisham Shoukri is Chief Human Resource Officer, Chief Administrative Officer at Global Telecom Holding S.A.E since April 2016. He was Human Resources and Administration Director of Global Telecom Holding S.A.E till 2014. He joined Orascom Telecom in 2003. He has over 13 years of HR and management experience. He started his career in the field of HR Consultancy by joining KPMG in 1999 and moved to the Telecom sector in 2001 as part of Ericsson Egypt. Mr. Shoukry holds an Accounting Degree from Cairo University, MBA Degree from the Arab Academy of Science & Technology and a Diploma in Human Resources from the American University in Cairo.

Mohammed Al Ammawy Mr. Mohammed Al Ammawy is Chief Commercial Officer for Global Telecom Holding S.A.E since April 2016. He was Chief Commercial Officer at the Company till 2014. He oversees the commercial functions within OTH and Vimpelcom’s BU Asia and Africa covering Market Development, Data &Product Development, Sales, Public Relations, Market Planning & Pricing as well as Customer Operations. He has more than 15 years of commercial and management experience, of which 13 are in the telecom industry. He joined the Commercial team of OTH nine years ago; contributed to the success story of OTH and participated in the growth of many operators within the group. During his tenure, he achieved and delivered many challenging targets in the markets of Pakistan, Algeria, Egypt, Bangladesh, Tunisia, North Korea, and Canada. Prior to joining OTH, he held different Marketing positions at Vodafone Egypt for more than four years. At the onset of his career, he held various Marketing & Advertising positions at Coca-Cola Egypt. He holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration from ESLSCA Business School in Paris; majoring International Marketing and a BA degree in Accounting from Ain Shams University in Cairo.

David Dobbie Mr. David Dobbie is Chief Legal and Regulatory Affairs Officer for Global Telecom Holding S.A.E. Earlier, he was Secretary of the Board of Global Telecom Holding S.A.E. He is also serving as General Counsel and Chief Legal and Regulatory Affairs Officer for the Africa and Asia business unit of VimpelCom. He joined Orascom Telecom’s team during 2008 and became the General Counsel and Chief Legal and Regulatory Affairs Officer at the beginning of 2012. Prior to joining Orascom Telecom, he served as an Associate/Solicitor at White & Case London, United Kingdom for nearly two years, where he became a specialist in international transactions including cross-border international transactions, mergers and acquisitions, IPOs and financing. Prior to that, he worked as a Solicitor at Chapman Tripp between 2004 and 2006, and at the same period, he was a tutor at Law school at the University of Auckland. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce (accounting and finance) as well as a Bachelor's degree in law with honors from the University of Auckland and is Barrister and solicitor of the High Courts of New Zealand.