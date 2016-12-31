Name Description

Alex Mandl Mr. Alex Mandl serves as Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Gemalto N.V. since December 2, 2007. He is Chairman of the Nomination and Governance Committee of the Company. He also formerly served as Executive Chairman at the Company (2006-2007) and Chairman and CEO of Gemplus from September 2002 to June 2006. From April 2001 through August 2002, he was a principal in ASM Investments focusing on technology investments. Previously, he served as Chairman and CEO of Teligent, a company he started in 1996, offering the business markets an alternative to the local Bell Companies for telecommunication and internet services. From 1991 to 1996, Mr. Mandl was with AT&T where he served as President and Chief Operating Officer with responsibility for long distance, wireless, local communications and internet services. Prior to his President/COO position he was AT&T's Chief Financial Officer. Between 1987 and 1991, he was Chairman and CEO of Sea-Land Services, Inc., a provider of ocean transport services. In 1980, he joined Seaboard Coastline Industries, a diversified transportation company, as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. He began his career in 1969, when he joined Boise Cascade Corp., as Merger and Acquisition Analyst, and he held various financial positions during the next eleven years. Until September 2010, he was board Member and Chairman of the leadership and compensation committee of Hewitt Associates and board Member and Member of the audit committee and of the finance committee of Visteon Corporation. Mr. Mandl holds an MBA from the University of California at Berkeley and a B.A. in Economics from Willamette University in Salem, Oregon. He is member of the Board of Directors of Arise Virtual Solutions Inc. and of Genpact Limited, as well as Board member of Accretive Health and of Levant Power Corporation.

Philippe Vallee Mr. Philippe Vallee has served as Chief Executive Officer and Executive Board Member of Gemalto N.V. since September 2016. He was Executive Vice President Chief Operating Officer of the Company from January 2014 until September 2016. He was previously Chief Technology Officer of Gemplus, heading the Product and Marketing Center. Prior to this appointment, he had served as Vice-President Marketing and then President of the Telecom Business Unit of Gemplus. He was previously based in Singapore as Executive Vice-President of Gemplus Technologies Asia. He has more than 20 years of experience in the Telecom industry and held various positions within Gemplus in the fields of marketing, product management and sales. Prior to joining Gemplus, he began his career with Matra Communication (now Lagardere Group) in France as Product Manager on the first generation of GSM mobile phones. Mr. Vallee graduated from the Institut National Polytechnique de Grenoble (Engineering degree) and from the ESSEC Business School.

Jacques Tierny Mr. Jacques Tierny serves as Chief Financial Officer at Gemalto N.V. Prior to this, he was Executive Vice President Chief Financial Officer at the Company. He joined the Company in September 2007. He began his career as a trader. He then spent 23 years in different finance positions at Michelin in France and abroad, where he became the Group Deputy CFO. In 2003, he joined the retail group Casino as Group CFO, later becoming Casino's Executive Deputy General Manager. Since January 2007, Mr. Tierny was heading the Valuation and Strategic Finance practice at KPMG Corporate Finance in Paris. He graduated in 1977 from the HEC School of Management in Paris and received a Masters degree from Getulio Vargas Foundation in Sao Paulo.

Martin McCourt Mr. Martin McCourt serves as Executive Vice President - Strategy and M&A, Chief Marketing Officer at Gemalto N.V. Prior to this, he was Executive Vice President Strategy and Innovation at the Company. He previously served as President of Gemalto's South Asia operations. Prior to this position, he was also President of Gemplus Asia. In this capacity, he was responsible for the whole of Asia. He has 20 years of experience in the Telecom sector, working in Europe, the United States and China. He has held leadership roles in Research and Development, Sales and Marketing, Operations, Strategy and Mergers and Acquisitions and was Vice President of Corning Cable System's worldwide Project Services business. Mr. McCourt has a Master of Business Administration from INSEAD, a Ph. D in Integrated Optics from the Institut National Polytechnique de Grenoble and a Bachelors in Electronics Engineering from University College Dublin.

Jean-Pierre Charlet Mr. Jean-Pierre Charlet serves as Executive Vice President - Legal, Company Secretary at Gemalto N.V. Prior to this, he was Executive Vice President - Legal, Risk Prevention & Management, Company Secretary at the Company. He was admitted to the Bar in Paris where he began his career in law firms in 1974. From 1981 to 1996, he held positions within the Legal Departments of Societe Metallurgique Le Nickel-SLN, Schlumberger group, Pinault Printemps Redoute group and Carnaud-Metalbox. He subsequently served as General Counsel of Synthelabo, Deputy General Counsel of Sanofi-Synthelabo and General Counsel of Rexel. He joined Gemalto in June 2005. Mr. Charlet holds a Masters degree in Law from Universite Paris X Nanterre and a Masters degree in Comparative Law from Georgetown University in Washington D.C.

Philippe Cabanettes Mr. Philippe Cabanettes has served as Executive Vice President Human Resources of Gemalto N.V. since 2006. He worked with Schlumberger for 23 years and has held different positions of responsibility for human resources in the petroleum, industrial and services sectors in France, Italy and the United States. From 1997 to 2001, he was Director of Personnel of the Resources Management Services division of Schlumberger. In May 2001, he became Director of Personnel of Schlumberger's Volume Products business. In May 2004, he became Vice President Human Resources for Axalto. Mr. Cabanettes is a graduate of Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris and holds a Master in Economics from Universite Paris X Nanterre.

Philippe Cambriel Mr. Philippe Cambriel serves as Executive Vice President - Corporate Projects and France at Gemalto N.V. Prior to this, he was Executive Vice President of Secure Transactions Business Unit at the Company until 2014. He was also Member of the Company's Management Committee. He began his career at Aerospatiale in 1983. From 1989 to 1996, he held various sales and marketing positions at Compaq in France and in Germany. From 1996 to 1998, he was General Manager for IPC in France before managing the PC and Intel server unit of Bull. In 1998, he was appointed Chief Officer of sales and marketing at Bull CP8. From 2001 to 2003, Philippe Cambriel was Vice-President of Schlumberger's e-Transaction Cards business. In April 2003, he was appointed President of Schlumberger's Smart Cards business for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Mr. Cambriel is a graduate of the Ecole Nationale Superieure de l'Aeronautique and holds a Masters of Business Administration degrede from INSEAD or Institut Europeen d'Administration des Affaires, France.

Isabelle Marand Ms. Isabelle Marand has served as Executive Vice President - Corporate Communication of Gemalto N.V. since January 2014. Prior to this she was VP Corporate Communication (2010-2013) and VP Branding and Internal Communication (2006-2010) for Gemalto. She previously headed Axalto communication department (2003-2006) and spent seven years in different marketing communication positions within Schlumberger. Before this she held various marketing and communication positions at Alcatel Business Systems (1989-1996). Ms. Marand is a graduate of ESC Amiens Picardie (Master in Management) and holds a degree in foreign languages from Sorbonne Universites.

Emmanuel Unguran Mr. Emmanuel Unguran has been Executive Vice President - Central Operations at Gemalto N.V. since 2016. Prior to this, he was Executive Vice President of Production Coordination at the Company. He was responsible for the development and implementation of Gemalto’s manufacturing strategy. He joined Gemplus in 1997 where he held managerial positions in the Industrial Coordination group, specializing in Personalization, and in the Gemenos Memory Card plant (France). From 1999 to 2003, he was located in Cuernavaca, Mexico where he began as plant Manager and then became the Regional Manufacturing Manager for the Americas. From 2003 to 2005, Mr. Unguran was in charge of the worldwide industrialization coordination and then took on responsibility for the European manufacturing operations. Prior to joining Gemplus, he worked from 1990 to 1997 for Labinal and its Purflux automobile branch as Methods & Industrialization Manager. He began his career in 1987 in the USA with the Vallourec group working on the startup of a new US manufacturing plant. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Ecole Nationale Superieure d'Arts et Metiers.

Eke Bijzitter Ms. Eke Bijzitter serves as Governance and Corporate Officer at Gemalto N.V. Prior to this, she was Compliance, Governance and Central Officer at the Company. Prior to this she was Group Corporate Counsel and Deputy Company Secretary of Gemalto (2005-2013). Before joining Gemalto she held different positions as corporate counsel in the Netherlands. She graduated in Law from the University of Groningen. In addition, she completed postgraduate studies in Corporate Structures at the Grotius Academie of Radboud Universiteit Nijmegen.

Olivier Piou Mr. Olivier Piou has served as Non-Executive Director at Gemalto N.V. since September 1, 2016. Prior to this, he was Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Gemalto N.V. between 2006 and August 31, 2016. He was appointed Executive Director of the Company on February 17, 2004. He was previously CEO of Axalto, from 2004-2006, and conducted the merger with Gemplus which formed Gemalto. In May 2004, he introduced Axalto, at that time a division of Schlumberger Limited, to the stock market through an IPO. He joined Schlumberger in 1981 as a production engineer, and held numerous management positions across technology, marketing and operations within Schlumberger in France and in the United States. From 2003 to 2010, he was a Member of the Board of Directors of INRIA, the French national institute for research in computer science and control. From 2003 to 2010, he served as Member of the Board of Directors of Axalto, and from 2003 to 2006 he was President of Eurosmart, the international non-profit association based in Brussels, which represents the chip card industry. He is currently Member of the Board of Directors of Alcatel-Lucent. Mr. Piou is a knight of the Legion of Honor in France. He graduated in Engineering from the Ecole Centrale de Lyon, in 1980.

Homaira Akbari Ms. Homaira Akbari has served as Non-Executive Independent Director of Gemalto N.V. since 2013. Member of the Audit and M&A Committees. Her other current appointments include Non-executive Director of Veolia, Non-executive Director of Landstar System Inc, Non-executive Director of Covisint Corporation. Homaira Akbari has experience and knowledge in mobile, software and security spaces. She is currently President and CEO of A Knowledge Partners, LLC, an international advisory firm providing services to private equity funds and large corporations. From 2014 to 2015, she was the Non-executive Chair of the Board of Directors of Dauria Aerospace. From 2007 to 2012, she was the President, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of SkyBitz, Inc. She has held executive and senior managerial roles in Microsoft, Thales, SA, and TruePosition, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation. She holds a Ph.D. in Particle Physics from Tufts University and an MBA from Carnegie Mellon Tepper School of Business of Carnegie Mellon University.

Buford Alexander Mr. Buford Alexander has served as Non-Executive Independent Director of Gemalto N.V. since May 20, 2009. He is also Member of the Company's Strategy and Mergers and Acquisitions Committees, as well as Member of the Nomination and Governance committee. Until 2008, Mr. Alexander was Senior Director at McKinsey & Company, where he pursued a consulting career for more than 30 years. He was a leader of McKinsey’s European banking practice and later of McKinsey’s European high tech practice, and founded McKinsey's European Corporate Finance practice (restructuring, M & A, turnarounds and post merger management). He has spent much of the last years designing and leading the transformation of European multinationals. He is currently Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Amsterdam Institute of Finance, President emeritus of the American Chamber of Commerce in the Netherlands, as well as supervisory Board member of the Roosevelt Study Center. Mr. Alexander holds a Bachelors degree in Mathematics and Economics from William Marsh Rice University, as well as a Master in Business Administration degree from the Harvard Business School. In May 2001, Queen Beatrix granted him the Royal Distinction of Officer in the Order of Oranje-Nassau.

Philippe Alfroid Mr. Philippe Alfroid has served as Non-Executive Independent Director of Gemalto N.V. since May 19, 2010. He is Member of the Compensation and Mergers and Acquisitions Committees of the Company. He is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Faiveley Transport and Board Member of Essilor International and Eurogerm. Until mid 2009, Mr. Alfroid was Chief Operating Officer of Essilor International. He joined the company when it was created in 1972 and has held several operational and senior management positions, including that of group CFO. He was Chairman and CEO of Sperian. Mr. Alfroid is an engineering graduate from Ecole Nationale Superieure de Grenoble (ENSEHRMA) and holds a Master of Science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Joop Drechsel Mr. Joop Drechsel has served as Non-Executive Independent Director of Gemalto N.V. since 2015. He is Member of the Company's Audit Committee and Compensation Committee. Other current appointments: Chief Executive Officer of BCD Group, Chairman of the supervisory Board of Royal Wagenborg. He served as non-executive member of the supervisory Board of various companies, such as, non-executive member of the supervisory Board of Fleurametz (2010-2014), Telegraaf Media Group (2007-2014) and Eneco (2001-2014), North Coast Energy (2004-2009) and Versatel (2002-2005). He was non-executive member of the Board of Directors of TRX (2003-2007) and Chairman (2007-2011) and again non-executive member (2011-2013). In 2000 he was founding partner of Cairneagle Associates LLP in the UK, an international consultancy company. He was member of the executive Board of KPN N.V., Royal Dutch Telecom (1998-2000), after being member of the Board of Telecom and President of KPN International (1997-1998). Earlier he served with Royal Dutch Shell, in various roles (1982-1996), culminating in his appointment as Area Head Central/Eastern Europe & Russia, Shell Oil Products (1996-1997).

Johannes Fritz Mr. Johannes Fritz has served as Non-Executive Independent Director of Gemalto N.V. since June 2, 2006. He is also Chairman of the Company's Strategy and Mergers and Acquisitions Committee and Member of the Audit Committee. He was Director of Gemplus International until June 2, 2006. Mr. Fritz spent two years with Bertelsmann as Assistant to the Chief Executive Officer and subsequently five years at KPMG covering financial institutions and industrial companies (CPA). In 1989 he joined the Quandt Family office. From 1990 to June 2000 he was responsible for all financial questions and running the day-to-day-business (Managing Director). Since June 2000, he has been Head of the Quandt Family office. He is Head of the Quandt/Klatten Family office and managing director of Seedamm-Vermoegensverwaltungs GmbH; Board member of BHF Kleinwort Benson Group; Chairman of the supervisory Board of Solarwatt GmbH; and Board member of Drees & Sommer AG. Mr. Fritz holds a MBA from Universitaet Mannheim and is a graduate of New York University.

John Ormerod Mr. John Ormerod has served as Non-Executive Independent Director of Gemalto N.V. since June 2, 2006. He is also Chairman of the Audit Committee and Member of the Compensation Committee. He was Director of Gemplus International SA until June 2, 2006. He is a United Kingdom Chartered Accountant and since 2004 has been Director of a number of private and public companies. He retired as a partner in the United Kingdom firm of Deloitte & Touche LLP in 2004 where he was Practice Senior Partner London and Member of the firm's Executive Board. After graduating in 1970, he joined the London office of Arthur Andersen, where he remained until he joined Deloitte in 2002. He was admitted to the partnership in Andersen in 1981. He served for two years on Andersen's Worldwide Chief Executive's Advisory Council, as well as leading the development of the firm's capability in European Telecoms, Media and Technology (TMT) as Member of the Global TMT Industry team executive. He was elected Andersen’s United Kingdom Managing Partner for 2001-2002. Mr. Ormerod is Non-executive Director of ITV plc.; non-executive Director of Constellium N.V; and non-executive Chairman of First Names Group Ltd. Mr. Ormerod holds a Bachelor of Science in Physics from the University of Oxford.