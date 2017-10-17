Mr. Tahir Okutan has been performing as Vice General Manager of Marketing and Sales of Gubre Fabrikalari T.A.S. After graduating from the Agricultural Faculty of Ataturk Universitesi in 1988, he worked as an agricultural engineer in Tarim Kredi Kooperatifleri Kutahya Bolge Birligi Mudurlugu. While working in this company, he received another degree from the Economics Faculty of Anadolu Universitesi in 1998, and a Masters degree in Administration and Organization from the Social Sciences Institute of Dumlupinar Universitesi. He was promoted to Regional Manager in Tarim Kredi Kooperatifleri Kutahya Bolge Birligi Mudurlugu, where he later served as undersecretary in the General Directorate. Mr. Okutan was appointed as Sivas Regional Manager in 2004. He acted as Chairman, Board Member and Member of the Auditing Boards of Poyraz, Bigadic ve Baysan Yem Fabrikalari and Tes Tarim ve Hayvancilik. He also served as Chairman of Tarim Kredi Kooperatifleri Memurlari Emekli Sandigi. He currently serves as Member of the Auditing Committee in Negmar.