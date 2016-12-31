Name Description

Lee Feldman Mr. Lee Michael Feldman is Non-Executive Chairman of the board of GVC Holdings PLC. He joined GVC in December 2004. He is the Managing Partner of Twin Lakes Capital, a private equity firm focused on branded consumer products, media and business services, which he co-founded in 2007. From 2008 through to 2015 he was also the CEO of Aurora Brands, the owner of both MacKenzie-Childs and Jay Strongwater, the iconic American luxury home furnishings and personal accessories companies. Lee was named the CEO of Aurora Brands when Twin Lakes led the acquisition of the business. He is also a member of the boards of directors of Aurora Brands, Pacific Health Labs and LRN Corporation. Prior to co-founding Twin Lakes, Lee was a partner in Softbank Capital Partners. He has a B.A and J.D. from Columbia University.

Kenneth Alexander Mr. Kenneth J. Alexander is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of GVC Holdings PLC. He joined GVC in March 2007 as Chief Executive. He was formerly Finance Director, then Managing Director, of the European operations of Sportingbet PLC, which he joined in 2000. He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland and previously worked for Grant Thornton.

Paul Miles Mr. Paul Miles is the Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He has held a number of senior finance roles in regulated industries, encompassing international and online operations. Previous roles include Group Financial Controller at insurance group RSA Group plc and Acting Group Finance Director of Phoenix Group plc, the FTSE250 life assurance operator. Paul joined Wonga as CFO in 2014 as a key member of an executive team brought in to restructure the business.

Liron Snir Mr. Liron Snir is Chief Product Officer of the Company. He is the former Vice President of Product and Strategy of Playtech PLC, is recognised as one of the foremost product and technology experts in the online gaming industry having worked in the industry for sixteen years. As Vice President of Customer Relations for over six years Liron managed Playtech's customer portfolio and supported the business' growth. Previously Liron spent six years at 888.com as Business Intelligence Team Leader, leading the company's platform and database development. In this new role Liron will be responsible for overseeing product management and the overall user experience. The new role was created following the acquisition of bwin.party digital entertainment plc (bwin.party) on 1 February 2016, and the appointment illustrates GVC's ability to attract the best talent in the industry.

Jane Anscombe Ms. Jane Anscombe serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. Jane joined GVC in June 2017. She has more than 30 years of experience in the gaming, leisure and entertainment sector, primarily as an equity research analyst. She retired earlier in 2017 as a gaming and entertainment analyst at Edison Investment Research, having joined it in 2003 after being an independent equity research analyst from 1999 to 2003 and before that a leisure sector analyst at Investec Henderson Crosthwaite from 1998 to 1999. Prior to this Jane served as the Director of Investor Relations at Carlton Communications plc from 1997 to 1998, having joined from The Rank Group plc where she was the Director of Investor Relations between 1993 and 1997. From 1981 to 1993, Jane was an equity research analyst at de Zoete & Bevan and then Barclays de Zoete Wedd, where she was a director of BZW Research Ltd. Jane has a first class BA honours degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics from Brasenose College, Oxford.

Norbert Teufelberger Mr. Norbert Teufelberger is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Norbert joined Fastforward Innovations Plc, an AIM listed company focusing on investments in early stage technology companies, as a special advisor. Norbert, who served as the CEO of bwin, the forerunner to bwin.party, since 2001, joined GVC in February 2016 as a non-executive Director. He has been involved in the global casino and gaming industry since 1989. He occupied key positions with Casinos Austria, was a consultant to the Novomatic Group of companies and co-founded Century Casinos, Inc., a land-based casino company currently listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and on the Prime Market of the Vienna Stock Exchange. He joined bwin in September 1999 and was instrumental in drawing up the initial business plan of the company and the subsequent structuring and preparation for its public listing. Norbert is a founding member of the European Gaming and Betting Association (www.egba.eu) and ESSA (www.eu-ssa.org). He holds a Masters in Business Administration from the University of Economics and Business Administration in Vienna.

Karl Diacono Mr. Karl James Diacono is Independent Non-Executive Director of GVC Holdings PLC. He joined GVC as a non-executive Director in December 2008. He chaired the Audit Committee up to 1 February 2016 and serves on the Remuneration Committee, and was appointed Chairman of that committee on 1 February 2016. He holds a Masters Degree in Management and is currently CEO of Fenlex Group that includes a corporate service provider and trust company based in Malta. He is also a non-executive director of various trading and holding companies as well as other online gaming companies. He is actively involved in the hospitality industry. Karl is also a director of a number of GVC subsidiaries including Gaming VC Corporation Limited, a Maltese subsidiary of the GVC Group to which Fenlex Corporate Services Limited also provides certain administrative services. He is a Maltese citizen.

Peter Isola Mr. Peter Isola is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He joined GVC in February 2016 as a non-executive Director. He currently holds a number of non-executive directorships which are regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission, including Gibraltar International Bank Limited and Callaghan Insurance Brokers Limited. Peter is a senior partner at ISOLAS in Gibraltar and was initially called to the Bar of England and Wales and the Gibraltar Bar in 1982. He is also a member of the Honourable Society of the Inner Temple, a Notary Public of Gibraltar, a Member of The Gibraltar Bar Council and former President of the Gibraltar Chamber of Commerce. His is recognised as a leading practitioner in the Remote Gambling Industry in Gibraltar and sits on a committee undertaking a review of the Remote Gambling legislation regime. He also forms part of a legislative review committee working on an overhaul of the personal taxation regime in Gibraltar.

Stephen Morana Mr. Stephen Gavin Morana is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He joined GVC in February 2016 as an independent non-executive Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee. He was until recently the Chief Financial Officer of Zoopla Property Group Plc, the FTSE 250 digital media business, which he joined in 2013 and helped to float in 2014. Prior to that, he spent ten years at Betfair Plc, becoming Chief Financial Officer in 2006 and serving as interim Chief Executive Officer in 2012. Stephen is also a non-executive Director of boohoo.com plc. He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and an alumnus of the executive management programme at INSEAD.