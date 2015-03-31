Name Description

G.V. Sanjay Reddy Mr. G.V. Sanjay Reddy is Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of GVK Power & Infrastructure Limited. He holds MBA (Finance), Bachelors Degree in Industrial Engineering from Purdue University, USA. He is the Managing Director of Mumbai International Airport Private Limited and Bangalore International Airport Limited apart from being the Director on the Board of other Companies in the GVK Group. He is the Chairman of Confederation of Indian Industry, Southern Region for 2012-13. He was the chairman of the CII Young Indians apart from being a member of the Board of Trustees of the Jagdish and Kamla Mittal Museum of Indian Art, a museum dedicated to the cause of propagating Indian Art and Culture. He is Director of Bangalore International Airport Ltd., GVK Industries Ltd., Alaknanda Hydro Power Company Ltd., GVK Oil & Gas Ltd., GVK Energy Ltd., GVK Power (Goindwal Sahib) Ltd., Pinakini Share & Stock Brokers Ltd., Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd., GVK Gautami Power Ltd., GVK Airport Developers (P) Ltd., GVK Developmental Projects (P) Ltd., GVK Perambalur SEZ (P) Ltd.

A. Issac George Shri. A. Issac George is Chief Financial Officer, Director of Gvk Power & Infrastructure Limited. Prior to that, he was Chief Financial Officer, Non-Independent Executive Director of the Company. Mr. A Issac George is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. His area includes Project Financing, Financial Structuring, Acquisition Financing, Debt Syndication, Corporate Planning & Forecasting, Treasury Functions, MIS Development & Implementation. He has knowledge in the fields of Corporate Security Issuance, Lease Financing and Bond Administration. He brings in international exposure in dealing with Banks and multilateral agencies. He has been associated with GVK Group since 1994 and held various positions. Currently, he is a Director (Finance) of GVK Industries Limited, a step down subsidiary of Company.

Krishna Bhupal Mr. Krishna Ram Bhupal is Non-Executive Director of GVK Power & Infrastructure Limited, since October 14, 2009. Mr. Krishna Ram Bhupal holds a Bachelors degree in Finance and Accounting from Villanova University, USA. He has undergone internships with various financial institutions, banks and private equity firms within and outside India. Currently, he is the Managing Director of GVK Jaipur Expressway Pvt. Ltd., Executive Director of GVK Power (Goindwal Sahib) Ltd., apart from being a Director in other GVK Group companies.

Sundaram Balasubramanian Shri. Sundaram Balasubramanian is Non-Executive Independent Director of GVK Power & Infrastructure Limited. Mr. S Balasubramanian is a former Chairman of the Company Law Board, a quasi judicial body. He served the Company Law Board for about 13 years in various capacities and has dealt with over 3000 cases. He is an Associate Member of all the three premier Professional Bodies in India viz., The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) and The Institute of Cost & Works Accountants of India (ICWAI). He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Law from the Delhi University and is a Member of The Delhi High Court, Bar Council. He also holds a P G Diploma in Project Management from the University of Bradford, UK. Before acting as the Chairman of the Company Law Board, he has been a Director in the Ministry of Programme Implementation.