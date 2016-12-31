Name Description

R. Jeffrey Orr Mr. R. Jeffrey Orr serves as Independent Chairman of the Board of the Company. He is also President and Chief Executive Officer of Power Financial, a position he has held since May, 2005. From May, 2001 until May, 2005, Mr. Orr was President and Chief Executive Officer of IGM Financial Inc. Previously, he was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. and Vice-Chairman, Investment Banking Group, Bank of Montreal. He is a Director of Great-West, London Life, CLFC, Canada Life, Great-West Financial and PanAgora Asset Management Inc., and is a Director and Chair of Putnam. Mr. Orr is also a Director and Chairman of IGM Financial Inc., Investors Group Inc. and Mackenzie Inc., and a Director of Power and Power Financial. He is active in a number of community and business organizations.

Paul Mahon Mr. Paul A. Mahon serves as President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Company. Mr. Mahon is President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, Great-West, London Life, CLFC and Canada Life, a position he has held since May, 2013. Prior to that he was President and Chief Operating Officer, Canada of the Corporation, Great-West, London Life, CLFC and Canada Life. Mr. Mahon has been with Great-West since 1986, and is a Director of Great-West, London Life, CLFC, Canada Life, Great-West Financial and Putnam. He is a member of the Canadian Council of Chief Executives. Mr. Mahon also serves on the Boards of the Canadian Life and Health Insurance Association, CancerCare Manitoba Foundation and the Misericordia Health Centre Corporation and is a member of the United Way Resource Development Standing Committee.

Garry MacNicholas Mr. Garry MacNicholas is a Executive Vice-President, Chief Financial Officer of Lifeco, Great-West, London Life and Canada Life. He has been Executive Vice-President, Actuarial and Risk Life of the Company. Mr. MacNicholas, who earned his Bachelor of Mathematics degree at the University of Waterloo, is a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries and Canadian Institute of Actuaries. He joined Great-West Lifeco subsidiary Canada Life in 1982 and has held a wide variety of roles with increasing responsibility in the actuarial, insurance, reinsurance, and wealth management business units in Toronto, Regina and the United Kingdom. He was appointed to his current role as Executive Vice-President, Actuarial and Risk in May 2013.

Arshil Jamal Mr. Arshil Jamal is a President, Chief Operating Officer, Europe of Lifeco, Great-West, London Life and Canada Life, subsidiary Companies of Great-West Lifeco Inc. He served as Executive Vice President - Capital Management of the Company. He also serves as Executive Vice-President and Chief Actuary of Great-West, London Life, CLFC and Canada Life.

Stefan Kristjanson Mr. Stefan Kristjanson is a President and Chief Operating Officer, Canada of Lifeco, Great- West, London Life and Canada Life. He has been associated with the Great-West Lifeco organization for 26 years. He has held a wide variety of roles with increasing responsibility, including leadership of the group insurance business in Canada and the integration of the Irish Life business in Ireland. Most recently, Mr. Kristjanson has led the strategy and transformation of the business in Canada.

Grace Palombo Ms. Grace M. Palombo is a Executive Vice-President, Chief Human Resources Officer of Lifeco, Great-West, London Life and Canada Life, positions that she has held since November, 2014. Prior to joining Lifeco Ms. Palombo served in senior human resources capacities with TD Bank Group (or its affiliates) and with CanWest Global Communications.

Seguard Corbett Mr. Seguard Mark Corbett is a Executive Vice President, Global Chief Investment Officer of Great-West Lifeco Inc. He is also a Executive Vice-President and Chief Investment Officer of Great-West Financial and Executive Vice-President and Chief Investment Officer, U.S. Operations of Great-West and Canada Life.

Philip Armstrong Mr. Philip Armstrong is Executive Vice-President and Global Chief Information Officer of Lifeco, Great-West, London Life and Canada Life. Prior to joining Lifeco Mr. Armstrong served as Senior Vice- President, Application Services & Chief Digital Technology Officer with Sun Life Financial and Senior Vice-President & Chief Technology Officer for Manulife Financial.

Andrew Brands Mr. Andrew D. Brands is a Executive Vice-President, General Counsel and Compliance of Lifeco, Great-West, London Life and Canada Life.

Dervla Tomlin Ms. Dervla Mary Tomlin is a Executive Vice-President, Chief Actuary of Lifeco, Great-West, London Life and Canada Life.

Nancy Russell Ms. Nancy D. Russell is a Senior Vice-President, Chief Compliance Officer of Lifeco, Great- West, London Life and Canada Life.

Ross Petersmeyer Mr. Ross Petersmeyer serves as Senior Vice-President, Regulatory Affairs of Lifeco, Great-West, London Life and Canada Life.

Douglas Tkach Mr. Douglas J. Tkach is a Senior Vice-President, Chief Internal Auditor of Lifeco, Great-West, London Life and Canada Life.

Laurie Speers Ms. Laurie A. Speers is a Vice President, Corporate Secretary of Great-West Lifeco Inc. and Great-West, London Life and Canada Life.

Graham Bird Mr. Graham R. Bird is a Executive Vice-President, Chief Risk Officer of Lifeco, Great-West, London Life and Canada Life. Mr. Bird is Executive Vice-President and Chief Risk Officer of Lifeco, Great-West, London Life and Canada Life, positions that he has held since March, 2015. Prior to joining Lifeco Mr. Bird served as Chief Financial Risk Officer with Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.

Marcel Coutu Mr. Marcel R. Coutu serves as an Independent Director of Great-West Lifeco Inc. Mr. Coutu is the former Chairman of Syncrude Canada Ltd., one of Canada’s largest oil sands projects and is past President and Chief Executive Officer of Canadian Oil Sands Limited. He was previously Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of Gulf Canada Resources Limited, and prior to that held various positions in the areas of corporate finance, investment banking, and mining and oil and gas exploration and development. Mr. Coutu is a Director of Great-West, London Life, CLFC, Canada Life, Great-West Financial and Putnam. He is also a Director of Power, IGM Financial Inc., Investors Group Inc., Mackenzie Inc., Brookfield Asset Management Inc., Enbridge Inc. and the Calgary Exhibition and Stampede Board and is a past member of the Association of Professional Engineers, Geologists and Geophysicists of Alberta. He has also held board positions with Gulf Indonesia Resources Limited, TransCanada Power Limited Partnership and the Board of Governors of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers.

Andre Desmarais Dr. Andre Roger Desmarais, O.C., O.Q., serves as a Independent Director of Great-West Lifeco Inc. Mr. Desmarais is Deputy Chairman, President and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Power and Executive Co-Chairman of Power Financial. Prior to joining Power in 1983, he was Special Assistant to the Minister of Justice of Canada and an institutional investment counselor at Richardson Greenshields Securities Ltd. He has held a number of senior positions with Power group companies. Mr. Desmarais is a Director of Great-West, London Life, CLFC, Canada Life, Great-West Financial and Putnam. He is a Director of IGM Financial Inc., Investors Group Inc. and Mackenzie Inc. He is also a Director of Power, Power Financial and Pargesa Holding SA in Europe. Mr. Desmarais is Honorary Chairman of the Canada China Business Council and is a member of several China-based organizations. Mr. Desmarais is active in cultural, health and other not-for-profit organizations. He is an Officer of the Order of Canada and an Officer of the National Order of Québec. He has received honorary doctorates from Concordia University, Université de Montréal and McGill University. Mr. Desmarais is a trustee of the Desmarais Family Residuary Trust.

Paul Desmarais Mr. Paul Desmarais, Jr., O.C., O.Q., serves as an Independent Director of Great-West Lifeco Inc. Mr. Desmarais is Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Power and Executive Co-Chairman of Power Financial. He joined Power in 1981 and assumed the position of Vice-President the following year. He served as Vice-President of Power Financial from 1984 to 1986, as President and Chief Operating Officer from 1986 to 1989, as Executive Vice-Chairman from 1989 to 1990, as Executive Chairman of the Board from 1990 to 2005, as Chairman of the Executive Committee from 2006 to 2008 and asExecutive Co-Chairman from 2008 until today. He also served as Vice-Chairman of Power from 1991 to 1996. He was named Chairman and Co-CEO of Power in 1996. From 1982 to 1990, he was a member of the Management Committee of Pargesa; in 1991, he became Executive Vice-Chairman and then Executive Chairman of the Committee; in 2003, he was appointed Co-Chief Executive Officer; and, in 2013, was named Chairman of the Board. He has been a Director of Pargesa since 1992. He is a Director of many Power group companies in North America, including Power, Power Financial, Great-West, London Life, CLFC, Canada Life, Great-West Financial, Putnam, IGM Financial Inc., Investors Group Inc. and Mackenzie Inc. In Europe, he is Vice-Chairman of the Board of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert and a Director of LafargeHolcim Ltd., Total SA and SGS SA. He was Vice-Chairman of the Board and a Director of Imerys until 2008 and a Director of GDF Suez until 2014. Mr. Desmarais is past Chairman and a member of The Business Council of Canada. He is also active on a number of philanthropic advisory councils. In 2005, he was named an Officer of the Order of Canada, in 2009, an Officer of the National Order of Québec and, in 2012, Chevalier de la Légion d’honneur in France. He has received a number of honorary doctorates. Mr. Desmarais is a trustee of the Desmarais Family Residuary Trust.

Gary Doer Mr. Gary A. Doer is Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Doer has served as a Senior Business Advisor at Dentons Canada LLP, a global law firm, since August 2016. He previously served as Canada’s Ambassador to the United States from October, 2009 to January, 2016. He was the Premier of Manitoba from 1999 to 2009, and served in a number of positions as a member of the Legislative Assembly of Manitoba from 1986 to 2009, including Minister of Urban Affairs from 1986 to 1988 and Minister of Crown Investments from 1987 to 1988. Mr. Doer was the President of the Manitoba Government Employees’ Association from 1979 to 1986. Mr. Doer is a volunteer Co-Chair of the Wilson Centre’s Canada Institute, a non-partisan public policy forum focused on Canada-U.S. relations. He received a distinguished diplomatic service award from the World Affairs Council in 2011 and was inducted into the Order of Manitoba in 2010. Mr. Doer is a Director of Great-West, London Life, CLFC, Canada Life, Great-West Financial and Putnam. He is also a Director of Power Corporation, Power Financial, IGM Financial Inc., Investors Group Inc., Mackenzie Inc. and Barrick Gold Corporation.

Claude Genereux Mr. Claude Genereux serves as Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Généreux is Executive Vice-President of Power and Power Financial, positions he has held since March, 2015. He is Director Emeritus of McKinsey & Company (“McKinsey”), a global management consulting firm. During his 28 years at McKinsey, Mr. Généreux focused on serving leading global companies in Financial Services, Resources and Energy. He held various leadership positions including Global Sector Leadership in energy, Office Leadership in Montreal, Global Personal Committees for partner election and evaluation, and Global Recruiting for non-MBA candidates. He has been posted in Montreal, Paris, Toronto and Stockholm. Mr. Généreux is a Director of Great-West, London Life, CLFC, Canada Life, Great-West Financial and Putnam. He is also a Director of IGM Financial Inc., Investors Group Inc., and Mackenzie Inc. Mr. Généreux is the Vice-Chairman of the Board of Governors at McGill University and serves on the Boards of the Jeanne Sauvé Foundation, the Loran Scholars Foundation and the Rhodes Scholarships in Canada. He graduated from McGill University and Oxford University where he studied as a Rhodes Scholar.

Chaviva Hosek Dr. Chaviva M. Hosek, Ph.D., LL.D. OC, serves as Independent Director of Great-West Lifeco Inc. Ms. Hošek is President Emeritus of The Canadian Institute for Advanced Research, Toronto. She was President and Chief Executive Officer of the Institute until her retirement in 2012. Ms. Hošek is a Professor at the School of Public Policy & Governance at the University of Toronto. From 1993 to 2000 she was Senior Policy Advisor to the Prime Minister and Director of Policy and Research, Prime Minister’s Office. She served as Senior Policy Advisor to the Leader of the Liberal Party of Canada from 1990 to 1993 and prior to that as a Member of Provincial Parliament - Oakwood and Minister of Housing, Government of Ontario, and as a Member of the Policy and Priorities Board of the Cabinet of Ontario. She has been a member of The Economic Council of Canada. Ms. Hošek is a Director of Great-West, London Life, CLFC and Canada Life. She is also a Director of the Institute for Governance of Private and Public Organizations. She previously served as a Director of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. and Inco Ltd., and currently serves as a director and trustee for a number of non-profit organizations. She was named an Officer of the Order of Canada in 2006. Ms. Hošek was educated at McGill University and Harvard University.

J. David Jackson Mr. J. David Jackson serves as Independent Director of Great-West Lifeco Inc. Mr. Jackson retired as a Partner in the law firm Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP (“Blakes”) in 2012, and currently serves as Senior Counsel to the Firm, providing advice primarily in the areas of mergers and acquisitions and corporate governance. He was the Chairman of Blakes from 1995 to 2001. He was recognized throughout his career as a leading practitioner in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance and corporate governance by numerous independent assessment organizations. Mr. Jackson is a Director of Great-West, London Life, CLFC and Canada Life. He is also a Director of Power and Power Financial. He served as a Director of Investors Group Inc. from 1991 to 2001 and has served as a Director of a number of public and private corporations. He was until June, 2011 a Director and the Vice-Chairman of the Board of Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, Toronto. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Windsor and a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.) from Osgoode Hall Law School, and was called to the Bar of Ontario in 1974.

Susan McArthur Ms. Susan J. McArthur serves as Independent Director of the Company. Ms. McArthur is a Managing Partner at GreenSoil Investments, a private equity firm focused on investing in real estate technology and agro food technology. She has 25 years of international and domestic investment banking experience and has advised corporate clients on a broad range of transactions including acquisitions and divestitures, public and private equity and debt financing, capital restructuring and other strategic initiatives. Previously, Ms. McArthur was a Senior Investment Banker at Jacob Securities Inc., an investment banking firm specializing in renewable energy, oil and gas, mining and infrastructure. She has held positions with Rothschild Canada Limited in Toronto, Lazard Freres & Co. in New York and Paris and The First Boston Corporation in New York. Ms. McArthur is a Director of Great-West, London Life, CLFC and Canada Life. She is also a Director of IGM Financial Inc., Investors Group Inc., Mackenzie Inc. and First Capital Realty Inc. and is a trustee of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund. She has previously served as a Director on a number of boards, including Chair of the Canada Revenue Agency Board of Management and Director of KP Tissue Inc., KPGP Inc., Globalive Wireless Management (Wind Mobile), UBS Bank Canada, Orvana Minerals Inc., Bonus Resources Services, the Canadian Club of Toronto, Les Jardins de Metis Inc., Luminato and the Toronto International Film Festival. Ms. McArthur is a graduate of the University of Western Ontario (now Western University).

Rima Qureshi Ms. Rima Qureshi is Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Qureshi is President, North America at Ericsson, an international technology software and services company. She previously held other senior positions at Ericsson, including Chief Strategy Officer and Senior Vice-President and Head of Business Unit CDMA Mobile Systems. Ms. Qureshi has more than 30 years of global experience in the technology and communications industries. She holds Bachelor of Commerce (Computer Science) and Masters of Business Administration (International Business) degrees from McGill University. Ms. Qureshi is a Director of Great-West, London Life, CLFC and Canada Life. She is also a Director of MasterCard Inc.

Henri-Paul Rousseau Mr. Henri-Paul Rousseau, Ph.D., serves as an Independent Director of Great-West Lifeco Inc. Mr. Rousseau is Vice-Chairman of Power and Power Financial, positions he has held since January, 2009. He was President and Chief Executive Officer of la Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec from May, 2005 until May, 2008 and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer from September, 2002 until April, 2005. He was President and Chief Executive Officer of Laurentian Bank of Canada from 1994 until 2002 and prior to that held senior offices with Boréal Assurances Inc. and the National Bank of Canada. Mr. Rousseau was an economics professor at Université Laval from 1975 until 1986 and at Université du Québec à Montréal from 1973 until 1975. He is a Director of Great-West, London Life, CLFC, Canada Life, Great-West Financial and Putnam. He is also a Director of IGM Financial Inc., Investors Group Inc., Mackenzie Inc. and Santander Bank, N.A. He was a Director of GFMA (Global Financial Markets Association) until July, 2014. He received Doctorates Honoris Causa from Concordia University, Université Lumière Lyon 2 (France), Université Laval and Université de Sherbrooke. Mr. Rousseau is active in a number of community and non-profit organizations.

T. Timothy Ryan Mr. T. Timothy (Tim) Ryan, Jr., serves as Independent Director of Great-West Lifeco Inc., Mr. Ryan served as Vice-Chairman of Regulatory Affairs at JPMorgan Chase from 2013 to 2014. Prior to joining JPMorgan, he was President and Chief Executive Officer of the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association from 2008 to 2013. He is a Director of Great-West, London Life, Canada Life, CLFC, Great-West Financial, Putnam, Power and Power Financial. Mr. Ryan is also non-executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Santander Holdings USA, Inc. and Santander Bank, N.A. He previously served as a Director of Markit and Lloyds Banking Group plc. He was a private sector member of the Global Markets Advisory Committee for the National Intelligence Council from 2007 to 2011. Mr. Ryan served from 2000 to 2004 as a Board Member and Chairman of the Audit Committee at Koram Bank in Seoul, Korea and served from 2001 to 2012 as a Board Member and Chairman of the Finance Committee for the US Japan Foundation.

Jerome Selitto Mr. Jerome J. (Jerry) Selitto serves as an Independent Director of Great-West Lifeco Inc. Mr. Selitto is the President of Avex Funding Corporation, a technology focused mortgage lender with offices in New York, California and operations in India. He has served in this capacity since April, 2015. Mr. Selitto served as a Director and as the President and Chief Executive Officer of PHH Corporation (“PHH”), a leading outsource provider of mortgage and fleet management services, from October, 2009 to January, 2012. Prior to joining PHH, Mr. Selitto worked at Ellie Mae, Inc., a provider of enterprise solutions, including an online network, software and services for the residential mortgage industry. While at Ellie Mae, Mr. Selitto initially served as a senior consultant beginning in 2007 and, later in 2007 through 2009, as Executive Vice-President, Lender Division. In 2000, Mr. Selitto founded and served as Chief Executive Officer of DeepGreen Financial, a privately-held, innovative web-based federal savings bank and mortgage company that grew to become one of the nation’s most successful online home equity lenders. From 1992 to 1999, he served as co-founder and Vice Chairman of Amerin Guaranty Corporation (now Radian Guaranty), a mortgage insurance company. Mr. Selitto previously served as a Managing Director at First Chicago Corporation and PaineWebber Inc., and as a senior executive at Kidder, Peabody & Co., William R. Hough & Company, and the Florida Federal Savings and Loan Association. Mr. Selitto is a Director of Great-West, London Life, CLFC, Canada Life, Great-West Financial and Putnam. He is also Director and President of One Zero Mortgage.

James Singh Mr. James M. Singh, CPA, CMA, serves as an Independent Director of Great-West Lifeco Inc. Mr. Singh is the President and Secretary of JS Bravo Advisory Sàrl, a financial and strategic advisory services company. He was previously Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of Nestlé S.A. until his retirement in 2012. Prior to that he was Senior Vice-President, Acquisitions and Business Development of Nestlé S.A. from 2000 to 2007 and Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of Nestlé Canada Inc. from 1995 to 2000. Mr. Singh is a Director of Great-West, London Life, CLFC and Canada Life. He holds a Bachelor of Social Science degree from the University of Guyana and Bachelor of Commerce (Hon) and Master of Business Administration degrees from the University of Windsor. Mr. Singh is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, United Kingdom. He is also a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada. He is a Director of the RTL Group in Luxembourg and is also a Director of the American Skin Association. He is Chairman, CSM Bakery Supplies Limited. He previously served as Chairman of the Chief Financial Officers’ Task Force of the European Roundtable of Industrialists and a member of the International Integrated Financial Reporting Standard Committee.

Gregory Tretiak Mr. Gregory D. Tretiak, FCPA, FCA, serves as an Independent Director of Great-West Lifeco Inc. Mr. Tretiak is Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of Power and Power Financial, positions he has held since May, 2012. From 1988 to May, 2012, he held various positions with IGM Financial Inc. and Investors Group Inc., most recently the position of Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of IGM Financial Inc. from April, 1999 to May, 2012. Mr. Tretiak is a Director of Great-West, London Life, CLFC, Canada Life, Great-West Financial, Putnam and PanAgora Asset Management, Inc. He also serves as a Director of IGM Financial Inc., Investors Group Inc. and Mackenzie Inc. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Political Science from the University of Winnipeg and is a Chartered Professional Accountant, a Fellow of the Chartered Professional Accountants and has been a Certified Financial Planner. Throughout his career, Mr. Tretiak has been active in professional industry groups and associations including the Chartered Professional Accountants, Financial Executives International, the Certified Financial Planners, the Institute of Internal Auditors, the Investment Funds Institute of Canada, and the Canadian Chamber of Commerce Economic and Taxation Committee.

Siim Vanaselja Mr. Siim A. Vanaselja, CPA, CA, serves as an Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Vanaselja served as the Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of BCE Inc. and Bell Canada, from 2001 to 2015. Prior to joining BCE Inc., he was a Partner with KPMG Canada in Toronto. Mr. Vanaselja is a Director of Great-West, London Life, CLFC and Canada Life. He is currently a Director and Chairman of the Audit Committees of TransCanada Corporation and Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Ltd. Mr. Vanaselja previously served on the Finance Minister’s Federal Advisory Committee on Financing, on Moody’s Council of Chief Financial Officers, the Corporate Executive Board’s Working Council for Chief Financial Officers and on the Conference Board of Canada’s National Council of Financial Executives.