Grand City Properties SA (GYC.DE)
GYC.DE on Xetra
18.11EUR
5:25pm IST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
Christian Windfuhr
|2013
|Member of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer
Refael Zamir
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board
Daniel Malkin
|Member of the Management Board
Simone Runge-Brandner
|Member of the Management Board
Katrin Petersen
|Head of Communications
Biographies
Christian Windfuhr
|Mr. Christian Windfuhr has been appointed as Member of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer of Grand City Properties SA as of November 26, 2013. Before joining the Grand City Group, Mr. Windfuhr served as CEO of Maritim Hotels, with 12.000 rooms in over 40 hotels, primarily in Germany. Served as CEO of Movenpick Hotels. He achieved the financial turnaround of Movenpick, drove international expansion, publicly listed the company, and worked out a strategic partnership with Kingdom Holding (HRH Prince Alwaleed) and JP Morgan. Served as Director of TUI, the European tour operator, heading up their hotel activities. He served in high positions in Holiday Inn International, Kempinski, and Southern Sun Hotels. He graduated at Cornell University.
Refael Zamir
|Mr. Refael Zamir serves as Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board at Grand City Properties S.A. Previously he served as Member of the Management Board of Grand City Properties SA till 2013. Before joining the Grand City Group in 2012, Mr. Zamir served as Manager in Ernst & Young in the real-estate and financial institutions sectors. Mr. Zamir is a certified public accountant (CPA) and holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree and a Masters of Business Administration (MBA) degree in Finance and Business Administration.
Daniel Malkin
|Mr. Daniel Malkin serves as Member of the Management Board of Grand City Properties SA. He is Co-Founder of SIMRES Real Estate sarl, Private Equity for real estate transactions, advisory, Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A). Mr. Malkin is also Member of the Supervisory Board of Falcon Fund Management, Luxembourg. Within Grand City Group, he was responsible for the real estate, M&A and financing. During his professional career, he was also appointed as Investment Manager / Fund Manager of fixed income investment funds at Excellence Investment Bank. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Business Administration.
Simone Runge-Brandner
|Ms. Simone Runge-Brandner serves as Member of the Management Board of Grand City Properties SA. She is also Advisor in Real Estate Private Equity for investors and project developers in European property markets. Ms. Runge-Brandner previously held the functions of: Deal Manager (Director) at UBS Deutschland AG, Investment Bank, Vice President Real Estate Finance/Investment Funds, Credit Manager at Dekabank Frankfurt and Credit Manager Real Estate Finance of Helaba Frankfurt. She holds a Diploma in International Business Administration.
Katrin Petersen
