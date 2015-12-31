Name Description

Eckart von Freyend Dr. Eckart John von Freyend is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Hamborner REIT AG since March 8, 2007. Additionally, he serves as Chairman of the Executive Committee and Nomination Committee at the Company. He also serves as Partner in Gebrueder John von Freyend Vermoegens und Beteiligungsgesellschaft m.b.H. Before becoming Chairman, he served as Member of the Supervisory Board at the Company from February 16, 2007. He also serves on the Board of AVECO Holding AG, Chairman at EUREF AG, FMS Wertmanagement AoeR, GSW Immobilien AG (Chairman), Hahn-Immobilien-Beteiligungs-AG, Investment AG fuer langfristige Investoren TGV, and VNR Verlaf fuer Deutsche Wirtschaft AG and among others.

Robert Schmidt Mr. Robert Schmidt is Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Hamborner REIT AG since May 7, 2015. He was Member of the Supervisory Board at the Company from February 16, 2007 until May 7, 2015. Additionally, he serves as Member of the Executive Committee and Chairman of the Audit Committee at the Company. Previously, he served as Second Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board at the Company from June 2, 2005. He also served as Managing Director at Vivawest GmbH, Vivawest Wohnen GmbH and THS GmbH. He was also on the Board of Vestische Wohnungsgesellschaft mbH as Chairman and Wohnbau Dinslaken GmbH.

Ruediger Mrotzek Dr. Ruediger Mrotzek is Member of the Management Board of Hamborner REIT AG since March 8, 2007. He is Director for Finance / Accounting, Controlling, Taxes, Portfolio Management, HR, IT Risk Management and Controlling, Investments.

Hans Schmitz Mr. Hans Richard Schmitz is Member of the Management Board of Hamborner REIT AG since December 1, 2008. At the Company he is Director for Asset Management, Technology / Maintenance, Legal, Investor Relations / Public Relations, Corporate Governance, Insurance. Previously, he worked as a self-employed lawyer in Bonn and also worked as Head of Investor Relations of RWE AG, as well as Deutsche Post AG, and as Managing Director of Deutsche Schutzvereinigung fuer Wertpapierbesitz eV.

Claus-Matthias Boege Mr. Claus-Matthias Boege is Member of the Supervisory Board ofHamborner REIT AG since May 7, 2015. He served as Former Chairman of the Management Board of Deutsche EuroShop AG. He also serves at Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG. He is Member of Audit Committee, Nomination Committee.

Mechthilde Dordel Ms. Mechthilde Dordel is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Hamborner REIT AG since June 24, 2010. She is a Clerical employee.

Wolfgang Heidermann Mr. Wolfgang Heidermann is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Hamborner REIT AG since January 1, 2013. He is a technical employee. He is Member of Audit Committee.

Christel Kaufmann-Hocker Ms. Christel Kaufmann-Hocker is Member of the Supervisory Board of Hamborner REIT AG since June 24, 2010. She is also Member of the Company's Audit Committee. She is a Management Consultant and holds an external mandate at Stiftung Mercator GmbH.

Helmut Linssen Dr. Helmut Linssen is Member of the Supervisory Board of Hamborner REIT AG since May 8, 2015. Previously he served as Finance Minister of Northrhine-Westphalia. He is Member of the Management Board of the RAG Foundation. He also serves at RAG Aktiengesellschaft, RAG Deutsche Steinkohle AG, Degussa Bank AG and as Chairman at Vivawest GmbH, Vivawest Wohnen GmbH. He is Member of Executive Committee, Nomination committee.

Dieter Rolke Mr. Dieter Rolke is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Hamborner REIT AG since January 1, 2012. He is a commercial employee.