Name Description

Kumar Birla Mr. Kumar Mangalam Birla serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He is commerce graduate from Mumbai University, Mr. Birla is a Chartered Accountant. He earned an MBA from the London Business School.

Debnarayan Bhattacharya Mr. Debnarayan Bhattacharya serves as Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company since 1st August, 2016. Previously, he has served as Managing Director, Executive Director of the Company.

Praveen Maheshwari Mr. Praveen Kumar Maheshwari serves as Chief Financial Officer, Whole-Time Director of the Company. He joined the company as Chief Financial Officer.

Satish Pai Mr. Satish Pai serves as Managing Director, Executive Director of the Company. Previously, he had served as Deputy Managing Director, Executive Director of the Company.

Girish Dave Mr. Girish Dave serves as Independent Director of the Company since 28th May, 2016. Mr. Girish Dave is a lawyer by profession. He has varied and extensive experience in Financial, Banking and Project Finance and has been an advisor to most Foreign Banks in India. Mr. Dave is a member of The Bombay Bar Association, The Bar Council of Maharashtra & Goa, The International Bar Association, American Bar Association, Alliance of Business Lawyers, and the International Business Law Consortium. He is also on the Board of various companies including UltraTech Cement Ltd.

Madhukar Bhagat Mr. Madhukar Manilal Bhagat serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Hindalco Industries Ltd. He holds B.Com, A.C.I.I (London), A.I.I.I. Passed Part- I of Fellowship Exams of Chartered Insurance Institute, London, Passed Intermediate Exam of Chartered Institute of Secretary, London. He is a Director of Aditya Birla Insurance Brokers Ltd., Zenith Exports Ltd., VCK Share & Stock Broking Services Ltd., VCK Capital Market Services Ltd.

Ram Charan Mr. Ram Charan serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Hindalco Industries Ltd. Mr. Ram Charan has an acclaimed engineering degree and holds a MBA degree and a Doctorate from Harvard Business School. He has also served as a faculty of Harvard Business School.