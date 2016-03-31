Hindalco Industries Ltd (HALC.NS)
HALC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
271.90INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kumar Birla
|49
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Debnarayan Bhattacharya
|68
|2016
|Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Praveen Maheshwari
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Whole-Time Director
|
Bharat Jha
|2012
|Senior President - Corporate Projects & Procurement
|
Samik Basu
|Chief Human Resource Officer
|
Satish Pai
|54
|2016
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Anil Malik
|2014
|President, Chief Compliance Officer, Secretary
|
Askaran Agarwala
|83
|2003
|Non-Executive Director
|
Rajashree Birla
|71
|Non-Executive Director
|
Yazdi Dandiwala
|2015
|Independent Director
|
Girish Dave
|2016
|Independent Director
|
Madhukar Bhagat
|83
|1996
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Kailash Bhandari
|74
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Ram Charan
|77
|2011
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Jagdish Khattar
|74
|2011
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Kumar Birla
|Mr. Kumar Mangalam Birla serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He is commerce graduate from Mumbai University, Mr. Birla is a Chartered Accountant. He earned an MBA from the London Business School.
|
Debnarayan Bhattacharya
|Mr. Debnarayan Bhattacharya serves as Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company since 1st August, 2016. Previously, he has served as Managing Director, Executive Director of the Company.
|
Praveen Maheshwari
|Mr. Praveen Kumar Maheshwari serves as Chief Financial Officer, Whole-Time Director of the Company. He joined the company as Chief Financial Officer.
|
Bharat Jha
|
Samik Basu
|
Satish Pai
|Mr. Satish Pai serves as Managing Director, Executive Director of the Company. Previously, he had served as Deputy Managing Director, Executive Director of the Company.
|
Anil Malik
|
Askaran Agarwala
|
Rajashree Birla
|
Yazdi Dandiwala
|
Girish Dave
|Mr. Girish Dave serves as Independent Director of the Company since 28th May, 2016. Mr. Girish Dave is a lawyer by profession. He has varied and extensive experience in Financial, Banking and Project Finance and has been an advisor to most Foreign Banks in India. Mr. Dave is a member of The Bombay Bar Association, The Bar Council of Maharashtra & Goa, The International Bar Association, American Bar Association, Alliance of Business Lawyers, and the International Business Law Consortium. He is also on the Board of various companies including UltraTech Cement Ltd.
|
Madhukar Bhagat
|Mr. Madhukar Manilal Bhagat serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Hindalco Industries Ltd. He holds B.Com, A.C.I.I (London), A.I.I.I. Passed Part- I of Fellowship Exams of Chartered Insurance Institute, London, Passed Intermediate Exam of Chartered Institute of Secretary, London. He is a Director of Aditya Birla Insurance Brokers Ltd., Zenith Exports Ltd., VCK Share & Stock Broking Services Ltd., VCK Capital Market Services Ltd.
|
Kailash Bhandari
|
Ram Charan
|Mr. Ram Charan serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Hindalco Industries Ltd. Mr. Ram Charan has an acclaimed engineering degree and holds a MBA degree and a Doctorate from Harvard Business School. He has also served as a faculty of Harvard Business School.
|
Jagdish Khattar
|Dr. Jagdish Khattar serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Hindalco Industries Ltd. He has started his career as an IAS officer. He has also served as a Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (formerly Maruti Udyog Ltd) from 1999 to December, 2007.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Kumar Birla
|17,636,000
|
Debnarayan Bhattacharya
|210,600,992
|
Praveen Maheshwari
|--
|
Bharat Jha
|--
|
Samik Basu
|--
|
Satish Pai
|51,378,300
|
Anil Malik
|--
|
Askaran Agarwala
|1,022,000
|
Rajashree Birla
|617,000
|
Yazdi Dandiwala
|427,000
|
Girish Dave
|--
|
Madhukar Bhagat
|1,016,000
|
Kailash Bhandari
|981,000
|
Ram Charan
|235,000
|
Jagdish Khattar
|527,000
As Of 31 Mar 2016
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Kumar Birla
|0
|0
|
Debnarayan Bhattacharya
|0
|0
|
Praveen Maheshwari
|0
|0
|
Bharat Jha
|0
|0
|
Samik Basu
|0
|0
|
Satish Pai
|0
|0
|
Anil Malik
|0
|0
|
Askaran Agarwala
|0
|0
|
Rajashree Birla
|0
|0
|
Yazdi Dandiwala
|0
|0
|
Girish Dave
|0
|0
|
Madhukar Bhagat
|0
|0
|
Kailash Bhandari
|0
|0
|
Ram Charan
|0
|0
|
Jagdish Khattar
|0
|0