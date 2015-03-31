Name Description

Sridhar Gorthi Shriman Sridhar Gorthi, B.A. L.L.B (Hons)., serves as the Independent Chairman of the Board of Hathway Cable and Datacom Limited. Shri. Sridhar Gorthi is Arts Graduate and LL. B. (Hons) from Bangalore University. He is engaged in the field of legal consultancy having experience of more than 17 years in legal advisory, restructuring, debt finance, joint ventures, acquisition and merger. He has been associated with the Company since September 2009.

Vinayak Aggarwal Shriman Vinayak Aggarwal serves as the Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of Hathway Cable and Datacom Limited. Currently he is the Managing Director of Hathway Investments Private Limited. He is a commerce graduate from the University of Mumbai and is a Grad. CWA. He has also done Post Graduate Diploma in Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. After his post graduation diploma, Shri. Aggarwal worked with ICICI Limited as a project appraisal officer. In November 1993, he joined Hathway Investments Private Limited. He has 18 years of work experience in project appraisal, mergers and acquisitions, treasury operations, etc.

Akshay Raheja Shriman Akshay Rajan Raheja serves as the Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of Hathway Cable and Datacom Limited. He is a commerce graduate from the University of Mumbai and has obtained an MBA from Columbia Business School, New York. He is a Promoter & Director in diversified industries. Service sector includes Cable TV, Print Media, Retailing, Hospitality, Asset Management and Software Development & manufacturing sector includes Batteries, Cement, Tiles, Petrochemicals and Ready-Mix Concrete. He has been a director of Asianet Satellite, Communications Limited, Raheja QBE General Insurance, Company Limited and Prism Cement Limited.

Rajan Raheja Shriman Rajan B. Raheja serves as the Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of Hathway Cable and Datacom Limited. He is a B.com graduate from the University of Mumbai. He is the promoter & Director in diversified industries. Service sector includes Cable TV, Print Media, Retailing, Hospitality, Asset Management and Software Development & manufacturing sector includes Batteries, Cement, Tiles, Petrochemicals and Ready-Mix Concrete. he has also been a director of EIH Associated Hotels Limited, EIH Limited, Exide Industries Limited, ING Vysya Life Insurance company Ltd, Juhu Beach Resorts Limited, Prism Cement Limited and Supreme Petrochem Limited.

Viren Raheja Shriman Viren Rajan Raheja serves as the Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of Hathway Cable and Datacom Limited. He is a commerce graduate from the University of Mumbai and has obtained an MBA from London Business School. He has also completed all 3 levels to the CFA charter. He is a director on the boards of several companies.

Ameeta Parpia Srimanthi Ameeta Parpia. LLB., serves as the Independent Director of the company. Professional experience She is a renowned Advocate and Solicitor partner of Messrs A H Parpia and Company, Advocates and Solicitors. Ms. Parpia passed the Examination (conducted by the Bombay Incorporated Law Society) in 1990 and specialises in the field of “Conveyancing”, which covers knowledge of not only personal laws but also laws relating to immovable property and documentation.

Sasha Mirchandani Shriman Sasha Mirchandani serves as the Non-Executive Independent Director of Hathway Cable and Datacom Limited. He has a degree of Business Administration from University of Virginia. He also holds a Business Administration from Strayer University and MMDP program at IIM, Ahmedabad. He has varied experience in the field of telecom, outsourcing, investment and advisory services. He has been associated with the Company since September 2009.