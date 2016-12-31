Name Description

Kevin Smith Dr. Kevin P. D. Smith serves as Independent Chairman of the Board of Home Capital Group Inc. He is currently serves as President and Chief Executive Officer of St. Joseph's Health System, a large multi-site Academic Health Science Network which includes services spanning community-based to tertiary acute-care. Dr. Smith is also an Associate Professor in the Department of Medicine, Faculty of Health Sciences, McMaster University and is a frequent advisor to the Ontario government. Dr. Smith also participates in a number of provincial and national government bodies including serving as Chair of the Canada Foundation for Innovation (CFI), the Association of Canadian Academic Health Care Organizations, the Council of Academic Hospitals of Ontario, and the Change Foundation. Dr. Smith is also a board member of the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan - one of Canada's best performing plans. Dr. Smith is a past Chair of the Ontario Hospital Association (OHA). Dr. Smith has a D.Phil. from Sussex University (U.K.), holds an ICD.D designation and has completed the Harvard Business School Corporate Board Effectiveness Program.

Bonita Then Ms. Bonita J. Then is Interim President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Home Capital Group Inc. She was appointed to this position on March 27, 2017. Ms. Then is an experienced corporate executive who has been a member of the Home Capital Group board of directors since 2008. As a director, she has served as chair of the Risk and Capital Committee and vice chair of the Audit Committee. Ms. Then is the retired President and Chief Executive Officer of Specialty Foods Limited, a U.S. based food company. Prior to joining Specialty Foods Limited, she was Chair of the Board and interim Chief Executive Officer for Humpty Dumpty Snack Foods Inc. Prior to 2006, she held several senior finance roles with companies such as Altamira Investment Services Inc., National Trustco Inc., Scott's Hospitality Inc., Central Guaranty Trustco Inc. and Shell Canada Limited. She holds a bachelor's degree in economics and an MBA in Finance from the University of Toronto and holds an ICD.D designation. From 1991 until 2014, she served on the Investment Advisory Committee for Nunavut Trust and also served on the board of the University of Toronto Asset Management Corporation from 2008 to 2011. Prior to 2005, Ms. Then served on the board of the Earlscourt Family Centre, GeniSystems.ca Services Inc., the Toronto Victoria Order of Nurses and was a member of the Ontario Premier's Technology Council.

Robert Morton Mr. Robert L. Morton, CPA, CMA, serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President of Home Capital Group Inc. He is Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation, its subsidiary Home Trust Company and of Home Bank (a subsidiary of Home Trust Company). Mr. Morton joined the Corporation in September of 2014 as Chief Financial Officer of Home Trust Company. He was appointed to his present position of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation and of Home Trust Company on January 1, 2015. Prior to joining the Corporation, Mr. Morton was with State Street Bank where he was most recently Group Chief Financial Officer of the Canadian legal entities, responsible for all financial functions in Canada as well as Principal Officer of State Street Bank and Trust Company – Canada Branch. Mr. Morton is a CPA, CMA, and also holds the Chartered Director (C.Dir.) and A.C.C. designations from the DeGroote School of Business at McMaster University.

Chris Whyte Mr. Chris Whyte serves as Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President of the company. He joined Home Capital in April of 2016 and leads a team of over 300 people with oversight for all operations functions including lending, deposit and card operations, funding, servicing and administration as well as operational effectiveness. Chris also leads the human resources, talent management and corporate communications functions. Prior to joining the Home, Chris was Senior Vice President of Lending with D+H and held other senior roles from 2012 to April 2016. From 1999 to July 2012, Chris held various senior level roles with CIBC including Alternate Channels, Personal Lending, Sales and Service, Commerical Banking and New Ventures with CIBC World Markets.

Gregory Parker Mr. Gregory W. (Greg) Parker serves as Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer of the company. He holds a BBA from Acadia University and a MBA from Dalhousie University, and is also enrolled in the Directors Education Program at the Rotman School of Management. He began his career as a Senior Trader with the Bank of Montreal and has held a variety of senior capital market positions with CIBC Wood Gundy, Security Pacific (now Bank of America), Deutsche Bank, among others. His last position before joining Home Trust was Director, Capital Markets Division, with the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions. He became Treasurer on joining the Company in 2010 and was promoted to EVP & Chief Risk Officer in January of 2015. Mr. Parker also serves on the Board of Directors of PSiGate Inc.

Christer Ahlvik Mr. Christer V. (Chris) Ahlvik serves as Executive Vice President, Corporate Counsel, Corporate Secretary of Home Capital Group Inc. He has a B.A. from the University of Toronto and an LLB from Queen’s University. Mr. Ahlvik is member of the Ontario Bar, and has over 30 years of experience in the practice of law in the financial services industry, which includes acting as legal counsel for Confederation Life Insurance Company and as Vice-President, Corporate Law and Corporate Secretary for Manulife Financial Corporation. He has been legal counsel for Home Capital Group Inc. and Home Trust Company since 2006.

Pino Decina Mr. Pino G. Decina serves as Executive Vice President - Residential Mortgage Lending of Home Capital Group Inc. He graduated from York University with a Bachelor of the Arts in Economics, and as an Accredited Mortgage Professional is frequently invited to speak at mortgage industry events. Before joining Home Trust, he held a variety of senior positions with Citifinancial. His career with the Company began in 2003 as Senior Manager, Mortgage Underwriting, progressing to Vice President, Residential Mortgage Lending three years later. He was appointed to his current position in 2012.

John Harry Mr. John R. K. Harry serves as Executive Vice President - Commercial Mortgage Lending of Home Capital Group Inc. He graduated from the University of Toronto with a Bachelor of Commerce degree and is currently completing the Directors Program at the Rotman School of Management. He has a long career in management that has included senior positions with Scotiabank, Adelaide Capital, First National and Equitable Trust. He joined Home Trust in 2007 as Senior Vice President, Credit & Risk Management, and has overseen the Company’s commercial lending since 2009.

Dinah Henderson Ms. Dinah J. Henderson serves as Executive Vice President - Operations of the company. She is a CPA, CGA with extensive experience in accountancy and operational management specifically in the financial services industry. She joined Home Trust in 1998 as Manager, Internal Audit and became Chief Accountant in 2005. She subsequently became Vice President of Finance in 2009 and then Vice President of Operations in 2011, assuming her current title in 2015. Prior to joining the Corporation she worked in public practice. She is responsible for overseeing the centralized operations and administration group with an emphasis on operational excellence.

Benjamin Katchen Mr. Benjamin (Benjy) Katchen serves as Executive Vice President - Deposits & Consumer Lending of the company. He has nearly 20 years of experience in the financial services industry including roles as an entrepreneur, investment banker, executive and strategy consultant. In addition to his professional commitments, he is Chairman of the Board and President of The Hammer Band, From Violence to Violins—a charitable organization dedicated to providing children from at-risk neighbourhoods in the GTA with a music education that promotes self-esteem, empathy and tolerance.

John Hong Mr. John Hong serves as Senior Vice President, Chief Compliance Officer of Home Capital Group Inc. From 2007 to 2011, he was AML Director Canada/Deputy CAMLO HSBC Canada.

Anthony Stilo Mr. Anthony Stilo serves as Senior Vice President - Internal Audit of the company. He joined the Company in February 2016. Prior to joining Home Trust Company, Mr. Stilo worked as the Managing Director, Internal Audit for Tangerine Bank for four years, and for MCAP as their Chief Audit Officer during the preceding ten years. He has also served more recently as chair of his provincial accounting association board during the unification of the accounting profession in Ontario. Mr. Stilo holds an Honors Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Toronto, the fellowship accreditation from the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario, and an ICD.D from the Institute of Corporate Directors at the Rotman School of Management.

Robert Blowes Mr. Robert J. (Bob) Blowes, CPA, serves as Director of Home Capital Group Inc. He was most recently Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Home Capital Group Inc. and its subsidiary Home Trust Company. Mr. Blowes served in this capacity from 2011 until his retirement from the Corporation on December 31, 2014. Mr. Blowes joined the Corporation in 2010 as Senior Vice President, Finance. Prior to joining the Corporation, Mr. Blowes was with Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Accountants. He was a Partner in that Firm for 25 years and was part of the Financial Services Industry Group for over 10 years. Mr. Blowes' client base included banking and trust companies, life, property and casualty insurance carriers, brokerages and other financial services. Mr. Blowes also served leading technology companies and has had extensive experience with reporting issuers. Mr. Blowes received his Chartered Accountant designation in 1977 and Certified Public Accountant (Illinois) designation in 2004. In 2013 he was elected a Fellow of the Ontario Institute of Chartered Accountants and CPA Ontario.

Jacqueline Beaurivage Ms. Jacqueline E. Beaurivage serves as Independent Director of Home Capital Group Inc. She recently retired from the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan (OTPP) as Vice-President, Project Management Office, and Strategy. Prior to joining OTPP, Ms. Beaurivage was Senior Vice-President, at CIBC, including roles in Corporate Development, Internal Controls, and as head of the GTA Retail Banking salesforce. Previously, Ms. Beaurivage held executive positions in marketing and Retail Banking - and numerous positions in Corporate and Commercial Banking - with RBC. Ms. Beaurivage holds a BA from the University of Regina, MBA from McGill University, and the ICD.D designation, having completed the Director's Education Program at the Rotman Business School, University of Toronto. Previous corporate director roles include: FirstCaribbean International Bank, CIBC West Indies Holdings, Inc. CIBC Securities Inc. (Board Chair), CIBC Suisse, CIBC Mortgage Corporation, CIBC Trust (President & CEO), St. Michael's Hospital Board Foundation, and Mood Disorders Association of Ontario (Board Chair).

Brenda Eprile Ms. Brenda J. Eprile serves as Independent Director of the Company. She is Managing Director, Canada at Eprile & Company. Ms. Eprile's business background includes running the risk consulting practice for the Canadian operations of a major global accounting, audit, tax and consultancy firm and creating a multi-million dollar regulatory consulting practice assisting financial services firms, public companies and regulators. Prior to her seventeen year consulting career, Ms. Eprile was a senior member of the Ontario Securities Commission as Chief of Staff (Executive Director), capping twelve years as a securities regulator including six years in the Office of the Chief Accountant (as Chief Accountant and Associate Chief Accountant) and two years in the Enforcement Branch. Ms. Eprile is a financial expert (Fellow Chartered Professional Accountant) and has received the Institute of Corporate Director's designation (ICD.D). She holds a B.A. (Hons) from the University of Toronto and an MBA from York University. In 2013 Ms. Eprile served on a four person expert panel for the federal government (appointed by the Minister of Public Safety) focused on strengthening the integrity of Canada's capital markets through more effective enforcement. Ms. Eprile also serves on other boards including the Board of Westport Innovations Inc. and is Chair of Westport's Audit Committee, the Board of War Child Canada and is Chair of War Child's Audit Committee and the Board of BBS Securities.

James Keohane Mr. James E. Keohane serves as Independent Director of the Company. He is President and CEO of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP). As President and CEO, Mr. Keohane is responsible for the overall leadership and management of the organization, as well as for developing, implementing and overseeing - in consultation with HOOPP's Board of Trustees - performance measurement programs, long-term strategies and annual work plans to ensure the organization meets the needs of Plan beneficiaries. After completing his Bachelor of Science degree at the University of Ottawa, Mr. Keohane obtained his MBA at Queen's University. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst and has completed the Directors Education Program (Rotman School of Business) at the Institute of Corporate Directors. Mr. Keohane is Chair of the investment committee of Queen's University, a member of the Board of Trustees of Queen's University (effective June 1, 2016), and board member of the Canadian Coalition for Good Governance. Mr. Keohane was selected as a member of the Ontario Technical Advisory Panel on Retirement Income Security. He is also a volunteer with United Way Toronto and was a member of the 2015 and 2016 Campaign Cabinet.

John Marsh Mr. John M. Marsh serves as Independent Director of Home Capital Broup Inc. since 1986. He is a retired Chief Executive Officer and a Corporate Director. Mr. Marsh is part owner of the Peace Bridge Duty Free. He has owned and operated companies involved with engineering and energy. Mr. Marsh has a B.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Western Ontario and is a Registered Professional Engineer (Ontario) and a Registered Chartered Engineer (U.K.).

Robert Mitchell Mr. Robert A. Mitchell, C.A, CPA. serves as Independent Director of Home Capital Group Inc. since 2002. He is a Chartered Accountant and a former partner of Ernst & Young LLP. At Ernst & Young, Mr. Mitchell acted as auditor and advisor to significant clients in a broad cross-section of industries. He was also Ernst & Young's Director of Services to the trust company industry. Mr. Mitchell currently serves on the board of Auravista Gold Corporation. He also served on the board of Orvana Minerals Corporation until his retirement effective February 2015. Mr. Mitchell has participated in numerous working groups in the investment management, securities dealer and trust company industries. Mr. Mitchell has a B.Comm. from the University of Toronto.