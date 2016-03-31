Name Description

Velaphi Mphande Mr. Velaphi Elias Mphande is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Hosken Consolidated Investments Limited. He was appointed as Chairperson of HCI in 2014. He has served as national organising secretary of the Southern African Clothing and Textile Workers Union, CEO of AUTA and of the Vukani Group and chairperson of Golden Arrow Bus Services. He is a director of eMedia Holdings and Tsogo Sun Holdings. He was appointed to the Board of HCI as a non-executive director in September 2010.

John Copelyn Mr. John Anthony Copelyn is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd. He joined HCI as chief executive officer in 1997. Prior to this he was a member of Parliament and general secretary of the Southern African Clothing and Textile Workers Union. He holds directorships in numerous companies. He is chairman of Deneb Investments, Niveus Investments, eMedia Holdings, Tsogo Sun Holdings and the HCI Foundation.

Theventheran Govender Mr. Theventheran Govindsamy Govender is Finance Director, Executive Director of Hosken Consolidated Investments Limited. He is the financial director of HCI. He joined the HCI group in 1997 where he has also held the position of company secretary and financial officer from 2001. He holds directorships in numerous HCI subsidiaries including Deneb Investments and eMedia Holdings. He is a trustee of the HCI Foundation. He was appointed to the Board of HCI as executive director in June 2009.

Yunis Shaik Mr. Yunis Shaik is Executive Director of Hosken Consolidated Investments Limited. Prior to his appointment at HCI Yunis was an attorney of the High Court and served as an acting judge in the Labour Court. He is a former deputy general secretary of the Southern African Clothing and Textile Workers Union and served as a senior commissioner to the CCMA in KwaZulu Natal. He is a director of Deneb Investments, Niveus Investments and Tsogo Sun Holdings. He was appointed to the Board of HCI in August 2005 as non-executive director and appointed as executive director in 2014.

Mahomed Salim Ismail Gani Mr. Mahomed Salim Ismail Gani is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is a Chartered Accountant with over 30 years’ experience in the accounting and audit profession. He was a founding partner of MSGM Masuku Jeena Inc., a partner of Saboor Gani & Co and a partner of PwC until 2013. He is a non-executive director on a number of boards including Basil Read Holdings Limited and Tsogo Sun Holdings and is on the investigating committee of the Independent Regulatory Board of Auditors. He was appointed to the Board of HCI as non-executive director in August 2016.

Mimi Magugu Mr. Mimi Freddie Magugu is Non-Executive Independent Director of Hosken Consolidated Investments Limited, since April 1998. He has been serving the community in East London as a pastor since 2006. Prior to this appointment he reached the position of national organising secretary for the Southern African Clothing and Textile Workers Union and thereafter as a senior development manager at Unibank. He was appointed to the Board of HCI as a non-executive director in April 1998.

Lynette Molefi Dr. Lynette Moretlo Molefi is Non-Executive Independent Director of Hosken Consolidated Investments Limited since December 2006. She is a business woman with interests in the health sector. Prior to this she was the director of the Telemedicine program at the Medical Research Council of SA, consultant for Aspen Pharmacare and COO of Safika Health. She currently serves as a board member of Niveus Investments. She was appointed to the Board of HCI as a non-executive director in January 2007.

Jabulani Ngcobo Mr. Jabulani Geffrey Ngcobo is Non-Executive Independent Director of Hosken Consolidated Investments Limited, since October 2004. He has served as regional secretary for Africa of the International Textile Garment and Leather Workers Federation from 2006. Prior to this appointment he held the position of general secretary of the Southern African Clothing and Textile Workers Union for 6 years. He is a director of Niveus Investments and Tsogo Sun Holdings. He was appointed to the Board of HCI as a non-executive director in October 2004.