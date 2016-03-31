Name Description

Shiv Nadar Mr. Shiv Nadar has been appointed as Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Strategy Officer, Managing Director of the Company effective Feb 1st, 2017. He was Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Strategy Officer of HCL Technologies Ltd. He is an Electrical Engineer from Coimbatore in South India. Mr. Shiv Nadar established HCL as a startup in 1976. Acknowledged as a visionary by the IT industry and his peers, Mr. Shiv Nadar has often made daring forays based on his conviction of the future. The University of Madras and IIT Kharagpur awarded him an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Science for his outstanding contribution to IT in India. In recognition of his pioneering role in business and philanthropy in India and across the globe, Mr. Nadar has received several honours and accolades, notable being the Padma Bhushan from the President of India in 2008 and the BNP Paribas Grand Prize for Individual Philanthropy in 2013, the AIMA Managing India Corporate Citizen Award, the ICSI Lifetime Achievement Award for excellence in Corporate Governance and the Golden Peacock Award for Social Leadership in 2014. He has been named as the Outstanding Philanthropist of the Year in 2015 by Forbes. Determined to give back to the society that supported him, Mr. Nadar has been quietly supporting many significant social causes through the Shiv Nadar Foundation. The Foundation has established the not-for-profit SSN College of Engineering in Chennai, ranked among India’s top ranked private engineering colleges. A young and a unique research-led interdisciplinary Shiv Nadar University has been identified as India’s first Ivy League institution. The Foundation is also running “VidyaGyan” schools in Uttar Pradesh that provide free, world class education to rural toppers from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

C. Kumar Mr. C. Vijaya Kumar is a President, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. C Vijayakumar's appointment reflects the maturity of HCL succession planning and practice of nurturing leadership in the technology industry. He will continue to be based in the USA, closer to our clients and key technology partners further strengthening execution of our strategy.

Sudhindar Khanna Mr. Sudhindar Krishan Khanna is Non-Executive Non Independent Director of HCL Technologies Ltd., since November 03, 2011. He has a Bachelor of Arts (Honors) degree in Economics from St. Stephen's College (New Delhi) and is a Chartered Accountant. He is the Chairman and Managing Director of IEP Mumbai, a leading control oriented PE Fund. He was one of the founding members of Accenture worldwide and became the Country Managing Partner of Accenture in India & the Middle East and a lead member of the Accenture global management team. He was responsible for establishing all major Accenture businesses in India, including ITO, BPO and KPO. Mr. Khanna serves on the board of United Spirits, Peninsula Holdings, Canara HSBC Insurance etc.

Roshni Malhotra Ms. Roshni Nadar Malhotra is Non-Executive Non Independent Director of the Company. She is the CEO and Executive Director of HCL Corporation Pvt. Ltd. She brings a global outlook, strategic vision and passion for business, social enterprise and institution-building to her varied roles at HCL Corporation and the Shiv Nadar Foundation. Ms. Roshni is also a Trustee of the Shiv Nadar Foundation, which among its transformational educational initiatives has established the SSN Institutions in Chennai, today among the top private engineering and business schools in India, the interdisciplinary Shiv Nadar University in the National Capital Region of Delhi, VidyaGyan schools in Uttar Pradesh, the Shiv Nadar Schools and the iconic Kiran Nadar Museum of Art and Shiksha, an innovative technology-led intervention in education envisioned to eradicate illiteracy from India. She is the driving force behind the VidyaGyan schools in Uttar Pradesh, a radical initiative to induct and transform meritorious rural children from economically challenged backgrounds and create leaders of tomorrow. Under her leadership, VidyaGyan has started showing excellence in various fields, creating spirals of inspiration, and delivering on the promise of creating catalytic leaders from rural India. As a representative of the Shiv Nadar Foundation, she was involved in a joint initiative with the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation to promote the education of the Dalit and Muslim girl child in some of the most backward districts in the State of Uttar Pradesh in India. Ms. Roshni has been inducted into the Forum of Young Global Leaders, for her inspiring work in philanthropy and education in India at a very young age. She has been conferred the prestigious 'NDTV - Indian of the year- India's Future' award under the 'Philanthropic' category in 2014.

Deepak Kapoor Mr. Deepak Kapoor serves as Additional Independent Director of the Company. He is the former Chairman & CEO of PwC India. He took retirement from PwC in March 2017 after having been associated with it for 39 years. During his illustrious career with PwC, he served in various leadership and client service roles in India and overseas. He was also a member of the PwC global Strategy Council, led the Deals practice for PwC India and was also the leader of Telecom, Entertainment and Media practice. He has extensive experience in the areas of audit as well as business advisory work. His experience in India and overseas encompasses multiple sectors including Consumer products, Manufacturing, Telecom, Technology, Healthcare and Entertainment & Media. Deepak is a Fellow member of the Chartered Accountants Institute of India, a Fellow member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and a member of the Certified Fraud Examiners, USA.

Robin Abrams Ms. Robin Ann Abrams is Non-Executive Independent Director of HCL Technologies Ltd. She holds both a Bachelor of Arts and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Nebraska. She was the interim CEO at ZiLOG. She had been the President of Palm Computing and Senior Vice President at 3Com Corporation. She was formerly the President and CEO at VeriFone and also held a variety of senior management positions with Apple Computers including Vice President and General Manager of the Americas where she oversaw sales and channel management for U.S., Canada and Latin America. Ms. Abrams spent eight years with Unisys in several senior-level positions and serves on several U.S. public company Boards, the Anita Borg Institute Board and several academic advisory committees.

Subramanian Madhavan Mr. Subramanian Madhavan is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is a Fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and also holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. He was a senior partner and Executive Director in PricewaterhouseCoopers from where he took early retirement. He was responsible for all facets of leadership development for all senior positions in the firm, as part of its India leadership team. He was also responsible for oversight and delivery of sectorally focused firm wide services, from Assurance to Advisory and Tax, being a primary relationship partner for several global clients. He was also a long standing leader of the indirect tax practice in PricewaterhouseCoopers and has been nationally and globally recognized as a leading subject matter expert in that area. Mr. Madhavan started his career in Hindustan Unilever Ltd., India's largest FMCG multinational, where he spent several years in the 1980s. He is currently the Co-Chairman of the GST Task Force in FICCI, has been the past President, Northern Region, Indo American Chamber of Commerce and the past Co-Chairman of the Taxation Committee, Assocham.

Keki Mistry Shri. Keki Minoo Mistry, CPA, is Non-Executive Independent Director of HCL Technologies Ltd., since April 15th, 2013. He is the Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of HDFC Ltd. He is a Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Besides being on the board of several HDFC Group companies including HDFC Bank, Mr. Mistry is also on the Board of other companies including Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Torrent Power Ltd. Some of Mr. Mistry's recent recognitions include, being awarded 'Best Independent Director Award 2014' by Asian Centre for Corporate Governance & Sustainability, the Best CEO Financial Services (Large Companies) 2014 by Business Today magazine, the CFO India Hall of Fame by the CFO India magazine in 2012, being honoured with the 'CA Business Achiever of the Year' award in the Financial Sector by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) in 2011, declared as the Best CFO in the Financial Services category by the ICAI for 2008, CNBC TV18's Award for the 'Best Performing CFO in the Financial Services Sector' for three consecutive years - 2006, 2007 & 2008 and CFO of the Year for 2008, selection as the 'Best Investor Relations Officer' in the Corporate Governance poll by Asiamoney (2008).

Sosale Sastry Dr. Sosale Shankara Sastry is Non-Executive Independent Director of HCL Technologies Ltd. He is currently the Dean of Engineering at University of California, Berkeley. Dr. Sastry is B. Tech from Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay; M.S. EECS (1979), University of California, Berkeley; M.A. Mathematics (1980), University of California, Berkeley and Ph.D. EECS, University of California, Berkeley. His areas of personal research are embedded control, cybersecurity, autonomous software for unmanned systems (especially aerial vehicles), computer vision, nonlinear and adaptive control, control of hybrid and embedded systems, and network embedded systems and software. He has been concerned with cybersecurity and critical infrastructure protection. He has coauthored over 500 technical papers and 9 books. During his career, the positions held by him include Member, Scientific Advisory Board for Singapore National Research Foundation and Member of Science and Technology Advisory Board for the Thai Prime Minister.

Thomas Sieber Mr. Thomas Sieber is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Sieber has a Business Administration degree from the University of St. Gallen, Switzerland. He was the CEO of Orange Switzerland (now Salt Mobile SA) and later on became the Chairman of the Board of Directors. He has been a member of Board of Directors at IT-services provider, Garaio AG; Sierra Wireless, the Global leader in IoT ("Internet of Things"); Danish wireless solution company, RTX. He is serving as the Chairman at Axpo Holding AG which is one of the two national Energy providers in Switzerland and active in 20 countries throughout Europe. Mr. Sieber has an expertise in Strategic and Business Management.