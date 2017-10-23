Edition:
Housing and Development Bank SAE (HDBK.CA)

HDBK.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange

49.90EGP
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

£-0.07 (-0.14%)
Prev Close
£49.97
Open
£50.00
Day's High
£51.50
Day's Low
£49.90
Volume
5,910
Avg. Vol
71,574
52-wk High
£59.40
52-wk Low
£16.81

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Mohammed Mansour

2011 Chairman of the Board and Managing Director

Issam Abu Hamed

2014 Vice Chairman of the Board & Managing Director, representing Employee Insurance Fund

Hani Abdul Rahman

Director of Investor Relations

Abdulrahman Abdulbasset

Head of Banking Operations

Yusry Ahmad

Human Resources Manager

Khalid Al Maghrebi

Legal Affairs Manager, Investments

Hasan Al Shafii

Legal Affairs Manager

Thanaa El-Garhy

Head of Finance and Planning

Ali El-Zoghby

Head of Engineering Affairs

Ashraf Hegazy

Assistant Managing Director, Marketing

Adel Mohammed

Assistant Managing Director, Risk

Ahmad Moujahed

Assistant Managing Director, Branches

Samir Nasser

Assistant Managing Director, Finance and Planning

Nawal Zahran

Head of Information Technology

Mohammed Khalifa

2013 Non-Executive Member of the Board, representing Misr Insurance Company

Khalid Abbas

2012 Non-Executive Member of the Board, representing New Urban Communities Authority

Mee Ahmad

2014 Non-Executive Member of the Board, representing New Urban Communities Authority

Mohammed Al Alfi

2014 Non-Executive Member of the Board

Raeda Al Manshawi

2014 Non-Executive Member of the Board, representing Housing Finance Fund

Asim Al Najjar

2014 Non-Executive Member of the Board, representing New Urban Communities Authority

Kamal Fahmi

2014 Non-Executive Member of the Board, representing New Urban Communities Authority

Mamdouh Khalid

2014 Non-Executive Member of the Board, representing Egyptian Awqaf Authority

Qasim Mohammad Ahmad Nassar

2014 Non-Executive Member of Board, representing Misr Insurance

Jamal Alddin Nour

Non-Executive Member of the Board, representing Egyptian Awqaf Authority

Ayad Ismail Sabti Michel

2014 Non-Executive Independent Member of the Board

Wajdi Rabat

2014 Non-Executive Independent Member of the Board

Amro Shetta

2014 Non-Executive Independent Member of the Board
