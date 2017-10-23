Name Age Since Current Position

Mohammed Mansour 2011 Chairman of the Board and Managing Director

Issam Abu Hamed 2014 Vice Chairman of the Board & Managing Director, representing Employee Insurance Fund

Hani Abdul Rahman Director of Investor Relations

Abdulrahman Abdulbasset Head of Banking Operations

Yusry Ahmad Human Resources Manager

Khalid Al Maghrebi Legal Affairs Manager, Investments

Hasan Al Shafii Legal Affairs Manager

Thanaa El-Garhy Head of Finance and Planning

Ali El-Zoghby Head of Engineering Affairs

Ashraf Hegazy Assistant Managing Director, Marketing

Adel Mohammed Assistant Managing Director, Risk

Ahmad Moujahed Assistant Managing Director, Branches

Samir Nasser Assistant Managing Director, Finance and Planning

Nawal Zahran Head of Information Technology

Mohammed Khalifa 2013 Non-Executive Member of the Board, representing Misr Insurance Company

Khalid Abbas 2012 Non-Executive Member of the Board, representing New Urban Communities Authority

Mee Ahmad 2014 Non-Executive Member of the Board, representing New Urban Communities Authority

Mohammed Al Alfi 2014 Non-Executive Member of the Board

Raeda Al Manshawi 2014 Non-Executive Member of the Board, representing Housing Finance Fund

Asim Al Najjar 2014 Non-Executive Member of the Board, representing New Urban Communities Authority

Kamal Fahmi 2014 Non-Executive Member of the Board, representing New Urban Communities Authority

Mamdouh Khalid 2014 Non-Executive Member of the Board, representing Egyptian Awqaf Authority

Qasim Mohammad Ahmad Nassar 2014 Non-Executive Member of Board, representing Misr Insurance

Jamal Alddin Nour Non-Executive Member of the Board, representing Egyptian Awqaf Authority

Ayad Ismail Sabti Michel 2014 Non-Executive Independent Member of the Board

Wajdi Rabat 2014 Non-Executive Independent Member of the Board