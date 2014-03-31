Heritage Foods Ltd (HEFI.NS)
HEFI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
784.35INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs6.05 (+0.78%)
Rs6.05 (+0.78%)
Prev Close
Rs778.30
Open
Rs770.10
Day's High
Rs786.95
Day's Low
Rs770.10
Volume
33,919
Avg. Vol
64,830
52-wk High
Rs884.00
52-wk Low
Rs360.00
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
D. Seetharamaiah
|88
|1992
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
M. Sambasiva Rao
|2006
|President
|
Nara Bhuvaneswari
|52
|Executive Vice Chairperson of the Board, Managing Director
|
A. Prabhakara Naidu
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Umakanta Barik
|2008
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
N. Brahmani
|26
|2013
|Executive Director
|
S. Jagdish Krishnan
|Chief Operating Officer - Retail & Bakery Division
|
K. Durga Rao
|2015
|Chief Operating Officer - Dairy Division
|
Anil Srivastava
|Chief Operating Officer - Agri Division
|
V. Nagaraja Naidu
|67
|2007
|Non-Executive Director
|
Rajesh Ahuja
|2016
|Additional Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Vishnu Nandyala
|2014
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
D. Seetharamaiah
|Shri. D. Seetharamaiah is Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Heritage Foods India Ltd. He holds B.com and also a Fellowship member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and has 56 years of experience in the field of Taxation, Finance. He is in practice for last five decades and a Chatered Accountant in Andhra Pradesh. He is a senior Partner of M/s. Brahmayya & Co. He is also Director in several other Public and private limited Companies. He is a member of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of M/s Tera Software Limited and Jeevan softech Limited.
|
M. Sambasiva Rao
|Dr. M. Sambasiva Rao, Ph.D., is President of Heritage Foods India Ltd. He holds M.Sc., Ph.D. He was Joint Secretary, Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
|
Nara Bhuvaneswari
|Smt. Nara Bhuvaneswari is Executive Vice Chairperson of the Board, Managing Director of Heritage Foods India Ltd. She is a Bachelor in Arts and has about 15 years Industry experience. She is also director in Heritage Finlease Limited, Heritage Foods Retail Limited and several other Private Limited companies.
|
A. Prabhakara Naidu
|
Umakanta Barik
|
N. Brahmani
|
S. Jagdish Krishnan
|
K. Durga Rao
|
Anil Srivastava
|
V. Nagaraja Naidu
|Dr. V. Nagaraja Naidu is Non-Executive Director of Heritage Foods India Ltd. He is a postgraduate in Commerce and Doctorate in Financial Management. Dr. Naidu starting from Administrative Staff College of India, Hyderabad in 1972 held positions in reputed Universities viz,. Professor, Dean Director etc., and taught in the fields of Finance and Business Economics at Post graduate and Doctorate levels. He had been the Registrar (Administrative head) of the Dr. B R Ambedkar Open University Professor for about 10 years. He is also director in Heritage International Limited, Northgate Infra Developers Limited, Gold Coast Land Development (P) Ltd and Heritage Agro Marine (P) Limited.
|
Rajesh Ahuja
|
Vishnu Nandyala
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
D. Seetharamaiah
|142,500
|
M. Sambasiva Rao
|5,420,200
|
Nara Bhuvaneswari
|28,002,000
|
A. Prabhakara Naidu
|--
|
Umakanta Barik
|--
|
N. Brahmani
|20,633,000
|
S. Jagdish Krishnan
|4,202,260
|
K. Durga Rao
|--
|
Anil Srivastava
|--
|
V. Nagaraja Naidu
|4,200,000
|
Rajesh Ahuja
|--
|
Vishnu Nandyala
|--
As Of 31 Mar 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
D. Seetharamaiah
|0
|0
|
M. Sambasiva Rao
|0
|0
|
Nara Bhuvaneswari
|0
|0
|
A. Prabhakara Naidu
|0
|0
|
Umakanta Barik
|0
|0
|
N. Brahmani
|0
|0
|
S. Jagdish Krishnan
|0
|0
|
K. Durga Rao
|0
|0
|
Anil Srivastava
|0
|0
|
V. Nagaraja Naidu
|0
|0
|
Rajesh Ahuja
|0
|0
|
Vishnu Nandyala
|0
|0