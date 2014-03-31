Edition:
HEG Ltd (HEGL.NS)

HEGL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,263.20INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs11.10 (+0.89%)
Prev Close
Rs1,252.10
Open
Rs1,255.55
Day's High
Rs1,279.90
Day's Low
Rs1,165.00
Volume
876,159
Avg. Vol
637,141
52-wk High
Rs1,395.00
52-wk Low
Rs144.45

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Shekhar Agarwal

64 1996 Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board

Raju Rustogi

2016 Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer

K. Vaidyanathan

2010 Chief Operating Officer

T. Dev Joshi

2010 Chief Human Resource Officer

Ravi Jhunjhunwala

59 2014 Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director

Riju Jhunjhunwala

37 2010 Non-Executive Director

Satish Mehta

2016 Additional Independent Director

Vinita Singhania

2013 Additional Independent Director

Om Bahl

74 2009 Non-Executive Independent Director

Dharmendar Davar

81 1994 Non-Executive Independent Director

Kamal Gupta

70 Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Shekhar Agarwal

Shri. Shekhar Agarwal is Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of HEG Limited. He is a Industrialist with a business experience and well-known name in Textile Industry. He serves as Director of RSWM Ltd., Maral Overseas Ltd., Bhilwara Spinners Ltd., Essay Marketing Company Ltd., Bhilwara Infotech Ltd., BSL Ltd., Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd., APPTEX Manpower Development Services Ltd. He holds B.Tech (Mech), lIT Kanpur, Master of Science Degree in Industrial & Systems Engineering from Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicaqo, USA.

Raju Rustogi

Shri. Raju Rustogi is Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer of HEG limited., May 4, 2013.

K. Vaidyanathan

Mr. K. Vaidyanathan is Chief Operating Officer of HEG Limited., Since 2010.

T. Dev Joshi

Mr. T. Dev Joshi is Chief Human Resource Officer of HEG Limited., since 2010.

Ravi Jhunjhunwala

Shri. Ravi Jhunjhunwala is Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director of HEG Limited. He has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from April 30, 2010. He holds B.Com.(Hons) and MBA degrees. He has 32 years of experience.

Riju Jhunjhunwala

Shri. Riju Jhunjhunwala is Non-Executive Director of HEG Limited. He served as Executive Director of the Company. He holds a degree in Business Management Studies. He is an Industrialist with business experience. His directorships includes Bhilwara Energy Ltd., Bhilwara Infotechnology Ltd., Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd., Cheslind Textiles Ltd., Bhilwara Green Energy Ltd., NJC Hydro Power Ltd. and Chango Yangthang Hydro Power Ltd.

Satish Mehta

Vinita Singhania

Smt. Vinita Singhania is an Additional Independent Director of HEG Limited., Effective from November 12, 2013.

Om Bahl

Dr. Om Parkash Bahl is Non-Executive Independent Director of HEG Limited. He is M.Sc., Ph.D., from Sardar Patel University. He retired from National Physical Laboratory, New Delhi as Director Grade Scientist in 1999. He has experience in Carbon Technology.

Dharmendar Davar

Shri. Dharmendar Nath Davar is Non-Executive Independent Director of HEG Limited. Shri. Davar worked in senior managerial positions with Punjab National Bank from 1958-68 and with IFCI from 1968-1992. He took retirement from IFCI in 1992 as Executive Chairman, a position he held for eight years. Presently, besides Directorship in many well known Companies, he is a part time Consultant to the World Bank, UNIDo and Kreditanstalt fur Weideraufbau (KFW) and also associated with professional and social organisations in various capacities. He holds B.Com (Hons.), M.A. (Eco.), CAIIB, Fellow of the Economic Development Institute of the World Bank.

Kamal Gupta

Dr. Kamal K. Gupta, Ph.D., is Non-Executive Independent Director of HEG Limited. He is Consultant in the areas of finance, accounting and corporate laws. Former Technical Director of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He has authored various books on auditing and other subjects. He holds FCA, FICWA, Ph.D.

