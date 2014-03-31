Name Description

Shekhar Agarwal Shri. Shekhar Agarwal is Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of HEG Limited. He is a Industrialist with a business experience and well-known name in Textile Industry. He serves as Director of RSWM Ltd., Maral Overseas Ltd., Bhilwara Spinners Ltd., Essay Marketing Company Ltd., Bhilwara Infotech Ltd., BSL Ltd., Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd., APPTEX Manpower Development Services Ltd. He holds B.Tech (Mech), lIT Kanpur, Master of Science Degree in Industrial & Systems Engineering from Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicaqo, USA.

Raju Rustogi Shri. Raju Rustogi is Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer of HEG limited., May 4, 2013.

K. Vaidyanathan Mr. K. Vaidyanathan is Chief Operating Officer of HEG Limited., Since 2010.

T. Dev Joshi Mr. T. Dev Joshi is Chief Human Resource Officer of HEG Limited., since 2010.

Ravi Jhunjhunwala Shri. Ravi Jhunjhunwala is Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director of HEG Limited. He has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from April 30, 2010. He holds B.Com.(Hons) and MBA degrees. He has 32 years of experience.

Riju Jhunjhunwala Shri. Riju Jhunjhunwala is Non-Executive Director of HEG Limited. He served as Executive Director of the Company. He holds a degree in Business Management Studies. He is an Industrialist with business experience. His directorships includes Bhilwara Energy Ltd., Bhilwara Infotechnology Ltd., Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd., Cheslind Textiles Ltd., Bhilwara Green Energy Ltd., NJC Hydro Power Ltd. and Chango Yangthang Hydro Power Ltd.

Vinita Singhania Smt. Vinita Singhania is an Additional Independent Director of HEG Limited., Effective from November 12, 2013.

Om Bahl Dr. Om Parkash Bahl is Non-Executive Independent Director of HEG Limited. He is M.Sc., Ph.D., from Sardar Patel University. He retired from National Physical Laboratory, New Delhi as Director Grade Scientist in 1999. He has experience in Carbon Technology.

Dharmendar Davar Shri. Dharmendar Nath Davar is Non-Executive Independent Director of HEG Limited. Shri. Davar worked in senior managerial positions with Punjab National Bank from 1958-68 and with IFCI from 1968-1992. He took retirement from IFCI in 1992 as Executive Chairman, a position he held for eight years. Presently, besides Directorship in many well known Companies, he is a part time Consultant to the World Bank, UNIDo and Kreditanstalt fur Weideraufbau (KFW) and also associated with professional and social organisations in various capacities. He holds B.Com (Hons.), M.A. (Eco.), CAIIB, Fellow of the Economic Development Institute of the World Bank.