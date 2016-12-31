Name Description

Fritz-Juergen Heckmann Mr. Fritz-Juergen Heckmann has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board at HeidelbergCement AG since February 1, 2005. Before that, he was Member of the Supervisory Board at the Company from May 8, 2003. Furthermore, he also serves as Chairman of the Arbitration Committee and Nomination Committee, as well as Member of the Personnel Committee and Audit Committee of the Company. Mr. Heckmann is Lawyer. He is also Chairman of Paul Hartmann aG and Wieland-Werke AG, as well as Deputy Chairman of HERMA Holding GmbH + Co. KG, Sueddeutsche Verlag GmbH, Suedwestdeutsche Medien Holding GmbH and URACA GmbH & Co. KG, as well as Member of the Supervisory Board at Neue Pressegesellschaft mbH & Co. KG.

Bernd Scheifele Dr. Bernd Scheifele is Chairman of the Managing Board at HeidelbergCement AG since February 1, 2005. He is responsible for Strategy and Development, Communication & Investor Relations, Human Resources, Legal, Compliance and Internal Audit at the Company. After the Second State Exam, Dr. Scheifele worked with the law firm Gleiss Lutz Hootz Hirsch at its headquarters in Stuttgart from 1988 to 1994. In his function as attorney, he prepared the incorporation of Phoenix Pharmahandel AG & Co KG, Mannheim/Germany. On October 1, 1994, Dr. Scheifele was appointed Chairman of Phoenix. He is Deputy Chairman of Verlagsgruppe Georg von Holtzbrinck Gmbh and Member of the Board of Directors at Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale. Furthermore, he holds mandates at Castle Cement Limited, ENCI Holding N.V. and Hanson Limited, among others. He studied Law at the Universitaet Freiburg and University of Dijon. Following the First State Exam, Dr. Scheifele received a Fulbright scholarship for United States and completed the Master's Degree Program with Master of Laws (LLM) in 1984.

Heinz Schmitt Mr. Heinz Schmitt has been Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at HeidelbergCement AG since May 7, 2009. In addition, he acts as Member of the Personnel Committee, Audit Committee and Arbitration Committee at the Company. Before that, Mr. Schmitt was Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at HeidelbergCement AG from May 6, 2004 to May 7, 2009. He also acts as Chairman of the Council of Employees at the headquarters of HeidelbergCement AG. He is Controller.

Dominik von Achten Dr. Dominik von Achten is Deputy Chairman of the Managing Board at HeidelbergCement AG effective February 1, 2015. He was Member of the Managing Board at the Company from October 1, 2007 to February 1, 2015. He is charge of North America, Purchasing and worldwide coordination of the Competence Center Materials at the Company. From 1996 to September 2007, Dr. von Achten worked for The Boston Consulting Group. During this time, he held various management roles, including two abroad - in New York and Helsinki. Following the Second State Exam, he worked at the Munich Higher Regional Court and the Traunstein Regional Court. In 1996, he earned a Doctorate in Philosophy degree (Ph.D.) in Economic Policy. He holds mandates in Castle Cement Limited, HeidelbergCement UK Holding II Limited and Lehigh Hanson, Inc, among others. He studied Law and Economics at the Universities of Freiburg and Munich.

Kevin Gluskie Mr. Kevin Gluskie is Member of the Management Board at HeidelbergCement AG since February 2016. His responsibilities included Competence Center Readymix, Market Intelligence & Sales Processes, Product Marketing.

Jon Morrish Mr. Jon Morrish is Member of the Management Board at HeidelbergCement AG since February 2016. His responsibilities include Group-wide coordination of secondary cementitious materials.

Lorenz Naeger Dr. Lorenz Naeger is Member of the Managing Board at HeidelbergCement AG since October 1, 2004. He is responsible for Finance, Group Accounting, Controlling, Taxes, Insurance and Corporate Risk Management, Information Technology (IT), Shared Service Center as well as Logistics at the Company. Dr. Naeger commenced employment in 1986 as Audit Assistant with Dr. Lipfert GmbH, Wirtschaftspruefungs- und Steuerberatungsgesellschaft in Stuttgart, and was subsequently engaged as Assistant at the University of Mannheim for the chair of Business Administration and Taxation. From 1991 up through the fusion of Ferd. Schulze GmbH & Co with PHOENIX Pharmahandel Aktiengesellschaft und Co KG, he directed the Tax Division of Ferd. Schulze GmbH in Mannheim. Since 1993, Dr. Naeger has served as Director of Business Development with PHOENIX and in 1997, became Managing Director of PHOENIX International Beteiligungs GmbH. In 1999, he was appointed to the Managing Board of the PHOENIX group with responsibility for Controlling, International Finance, Accounting and Investments, and in 2000, to the Supervisory Board of the Tamro Group, Helsinki. He holds mandates in many companies apart from HeidelbergCement aG, including Castle Cement Limited, Cimenteries CBR S.A. and ENCI Holding N.V., among others. Dr. Naeger studied Business Administration at the Universities of Regensburg, Swansea, Wales and Mannheim, graduating in 1986 with a University Diploma degree in Business Administration at Universitaet Mannheim. He received his Doctorate and qualification as Tax Advisor in 1991.

Albert Scheuer Dr. Albert Scheuer has been Member of the Managing Board at HeidelbergCement AG since 2007. Dr. Scheuer started his professional career with the Research Institute of the German Cement Industry in 1983. After joining HeidelbergCement AG in 1992, he took on various positions at the Leimen cement plant and Heidelberg Technology Center. From 1998 to 2005, he was in charge of technical support for European cement plants as Managing Director of Heidelberg Technology Center. As of 2005, he was responsible for HeidelbergCement’s activities in China as Chief Operating Officer. From August 2007 until the end of 2007, he served as Executive Vice-President at Lehigh Cement Company in the United States. As of January 1, 2008, Dr. Scheuer became President and Chief Executive Officer of Lehigh Cement Company, succeeding Helmut S. Erhard, who retired at the end of 2007. He studied Mechanical Engineering/Process Technology at the Technical University of Clausthal, Germany. He holds mandates in China Century Cement Limited, Cochin Cements Ltd and Easy Point Industrial Ltd, among others. He earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1982 as well as a Doctorate degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1987, both from Technische Universitaet Clausthal.

Josef Heumann Mr. Josef Heumann is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at HeidelbergCement AG since May 6, 2004. He acts as Member of the Company's Personnel Committee. Mr. Heumann also acts as Chairman of the Council of Employees at the Burglengenfeld plant of HeidelbergCement AG.

Gabriele Kailing Ms. Gabriele Kailing is Member of the Supervisory Board at HeidelbergCement AG since May 7, 2014. She is Chairwoman of DGB District of Hesse-Thuringia.

Ludwig Merckle Mr. Ludwig Merckle has been Member of the Supervisory Board at HeidelbergCement AG since June 2, 1999. He acts as Chairman of the Personnel Committee as well as Audit Committee, and as Member of the Nomination Committee of the Company. Mr. Merckle is Managing Director of Merckle Service GmbH. Furthermore, he is Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Kaessbohrer Gelaendefahrzeug AG as well as Member of the Supervisory Board at PHOENIX Pharmahandel GmbH & Co KG.

Tobias Merckle Mr. Tobias Merckle has been Member of the Supervisory Board at HeidelbergCement AG since May 23, 2006. He acts as Member of the Arbitration Committee and Nomination Committee of the Company. Mr. Merckle is also Managing Director of the association Seehaus e.V.

Alan Murray Mr. Alan J. Murray has been Member of the Supervisory Board at HeidelbergCement AG since January 21, 2010. He is a Member of the Personnel Committee. Previously he held the position of Member of the Management Board at the Company from October 1, 2007 until December 31, 2008. He was responsible for North America. From 1978 to 1988 Mr. Murray held various roles at Chloride Group PLC and Burton Group PLC. He joined Hanson PLC in 1988. He held various senior divisional financial roles and became Assistant Finance Director in 1995 and Finance Director in 1997. He was appointed Chief Executive of Hanson Building Materials America in June 1998 and Chief Executive of Hanson in April 2002. Mr. Murray got his Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from the University of Lancaster in 1974. He is Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants. He is Non-Executive Director at International Power plc.

Juergen Schneider Dr. Juergen M. Schneider has been Member of the Supervisory Board at HeidelbergCement AG since May 7, 2014. He is also Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. He is former Chief Financial Officer of Bilfinger Berger AG and since 2010 Dean of the Business School of the University of Mannheim. He serves as chairman at the boards of DACHSER GmbH & Co. KG and Heberger GmbH.

Werner Schraeder Mr. Werner Schraeder has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at HeidelbergCement AG since May 7, 2009. In addition, he is Member of the Audit Committee of the Company. Moreover, Mr. Schraeder acts as Chairman of the General Council of Employees of HeidelbergCement AG and as Chairman of the Council of Employees at the Ennigerloh plant of HeidelbergCement AG. He is also Member of the Supervisory Board at Berufsgenossenschaft Rohstoffe und chemische Industrie.

Frank-Dirk Steininger Mr. Frank-Dirk Steininger has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at HeidelbergCement AG since June 11, 2008. He is also Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. He is Specialist in Employment Law for the Federal Executive Committee of IG Bauen-Agrar-Umwelt.