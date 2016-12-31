Name Description

Jock Lennox Mr. Jock Fyfe Lennox, CA, is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Hill & Smith Holdings PLC, effective May 11, 2017. He is a Non-executive Director of A&J Mucklow Group plc, Dixons Carphone PLC and EnQuest PLC. He is also Senior Independent Director at Oxford Instruments plc and Chairman of the Trustees of the Tall Ships Youth Trust. Jock was formerly a partner of Ernst & Young where he began his career in 1977, becoming a partner in 1988. Jock is Chairman of the Audit Committee.

Derek Muir Mr. Derek W. Muir, BSc, C Eng, MICE, is Group Chief Executive, Executive Director of Hill & Smith Holdings PLC. He joined the Company in 1988 and was appointed to the Board in 2006. He served as Group Managing Director of the core Infrastructure Products segment from 2001 and has been a Senior Manager within the Hill & Smith group for over 27 years, having first been a Managing Director of Hill & Smith Limited, one of the Group’s principal subsidiaries.

Mark Pegler Mr. Mark Pegler, BCom, FCA is Group Finance Director, Executive Director of Hill & Smith Holdings PLC. He joined the Company as Finance Director designate on 7 January 2008 and was appointed to the Board on 11 March 2008. He has extensive experience on an international level having been Group Finance Director of Whittan Group Limited, a private equity backed business, between 2002 and 2007. After qualifying with Price Waterhouse, he spent several years in various corporate and operational roles in international manufacturing businesses.

Alex Henderson Mr. Alex Henderson is a Group Company Secretary of the Company. Alex joins from Halfords Group plc, a FTSE 250 listed business, where he was Group Company Secretary and Head of Legal for six years.

Alan Giddins Mr. Alan C.B. Giddins is Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He is a Managing Partner and co-head of Private Equity at 3i Group plc ("3i"), and a member of its Executive Committee. He has extensive experience of sitting on the boards of international businesses, and is currently a non-executive director of two companies in which 3i has invested, JMJ Associates, a leading transformational consultancy focused on safety, headquartered in the US, and Audley Travel, a market leader in tailor-made experiential travel. Alan sits on the Remuneration and Audit Committees of both companies. Prior to joining 3i in 2005, he spent 13 years in investment banking advising a broad range of quoted companies. He qualified as a chartered accountant at KPMG in 1990 and has a degree in economics.

Annette Kelleher Ms. Annette M. Kelleher is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She has broad senior management experience in the international industrials sector and is currently Group Human Resources Director of Johnson Matthey PLC, as well as a Trustee of the Johnson Matthey Pension Scheme. Prior to joining Johnson Matthey PLC, she held a number of senior human resource roles in Pilkington and NSG Group. From 2006 to 2009, Annette was an independent director of Tribunal Services, part of the UK’s Ministry of Justice.