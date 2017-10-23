Name Description

Benjamin Keswick Mr. Benjamin William Keswick is Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Hongkong Land Holdings Limited. He joined the Board as Managing Director in 2012 and became Chairman in 2013. He has held a number of executive positions since joining the Jardine Matheson group in 1998, including finance director and then chief executive officer of Jardine Pacific between 2003 and 2007 and, thereafter, group managing director of Jardine Cycle & Carriage until 2012. He has an MBA from INSEAD. Mr Keswick is chairman of Jardine Matheson Limited and Jardine Cycle & Carriage and a commissioner of Astra. He is also chairman and managing director of Dairy Farm and Mandarin Oriental, managing director of Jardine Matheson and Jardine Strategic, and a director of Jardine Pacific and Jardine Motors.

Yau Chung Wong Mr. Wong Yau Chung is Chief Executive, Executive Director of the Company. He joined the Board as Chief Executive in August 2016. He joined the Group in 1985 and has extensive experience in property management and development. As a director of Hongkong Land Limited since 1996, he had prime responsibility for the Group’s residential property business. He is a member of both The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors and The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors.

Simon Dixon Mr. Simon Collier Dixon is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He joined the Board as Chief Financial Officer in April 2016. A Chartered Accountant, he joined the Jardine Matheson group in 2006 from PricewaterhouseCoopers. He was previously finance director of Astra, prior to which he was group treasurer of Jardine Matheson from 2006 to 2010.

Charles Allen-Jones Mr. Charles Martin Allen-Jones is Director of Hongkong Land Holdings Limited. He joined the Board in 2001. He was formerly senior partner of Linklaters, where he had been a partner for 33 years until 2001. Mr Allen-Jones is a non-executive director of Jardine Strategic.

Mark Greenberg Mr. Mark Spencer Greenberg is Director of Hongkong Land Holdings Limited. He joined the Board in 2006. He is group strategy director of Jardine Matheson. He had previously spent 16 years in investment banking with Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein in London. He is also a director of Jardine Matheson Limited, Dairy Farm, Jardine Cycle & Carriage and Mandarin Oriental, and a commissioner of Astra and Bank Permata.

Adam Keswick Mr. Adam Phillip Charles Keswick is Director of Hongkong Land Holdings Limited. He joined the Board in 2012. Having joined Jardine Matheson in 2001, he was appointed to the board in 2007 and was deputy managing director from 2012 to 2016. Mr Keswick is also deputy chairman of Jardine Lloyd Thompson and a director of Dairy Farm, Jardine Matheson, Jardine Strategic and Mandarin Oriental. He is also a director of Ferrari, and a supervisory board member of Rothschild & Co.

Henry Keswick Sir Henry Keswick is Director of Hongkong Land Holdings Limited. He first served on the Board of the Group’s holding company between 1970 and 1975 and was re-appointed a Director in 1988. He is chairman of Jardine Matheson, having first joined the group in 1961, and is also chairman of Jardine Strategic. He is a director of Dairy Farm and Mandarin Oriental. He is also vice chairman of the Hong Kong Association.

Simon Keswick Mr. Simon Lindley Keswick is Director of Hongkong Land Holdings Limited. He has been a Director of the Group’s holding company since 1983. He was Chairman of the Company from 1983 to 1988 and from 1989 to 2013. He joined the Jardine Matheson group in 1962 and is a director of Dairy Farm, Jardine Matheson, Jardine Strategic and Mandarin Oriental.

Richard Lee Dr. Richard Lee is Director of Hongkong Land Holdings Limited. He joined the Board in 2003. Dr Lee’s principal business interests are in the manufacturing of textiles and apparel in Southeast Asia, and he is the honorary chairman of TAL Apparel. He is also a director of Jardine Matheson and Mandarin Oriental.

Anthony Nightingale Mr. Anthony John Liddell Nightingale is Director of Hongkong Land Holdings Limited. He joined the Board in 2006 and was Managing Director of the Company from 2006 to 2012. He is also a director of Dairy Farm, Jardine Cycle & Carriage, Jardine Matheson, Jardine Strategic, Mandarin Oriental, Prudential, Schindler, Shui On Land and Vitasoy, and a commissioner of Astra. Mr Nightingale also holds a number of senior public appointments, including acting as a non-official member of the Commission on Strategic Development, a Hong Kong representative to the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Business Advisory Council and a director of the UK-ASEAN Business Council. He is chairman of The Sailors Home and Missions to Seamen in Hong Kong.

Yiu Kai Pang Mr. Yiu Kai Pang is Director of Hongkong Land Holdings Limited. He has been a Director of the Company since 2007. He was Chief Executive of the Group from 2007 to July 2016. He is deputy managing director of Jardine Matheson, chairman of Jardine Pacific, and chairman and chief executive of Jardine Motors. He previously held a number of senior executive positions in the Jardine Matheson group, which he joined in 1984. Mr Pang is also deputy chairman of Jardine Matheson Limited, and a director of Dairy Farm, Jardine Matheson (China), Jardine Strategic, Mandarin Oriental, Yonghui Superstores and Zhongsheng Group Holdings. He is chairman of the Employers’ Federation of Hong Kong and a past chairman of the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce.

Bayswater Powell Lord Powell Bayswater is Director of the Company. He rejoined the Board in 2008, having first served as a Director between 1992 and 2000. He was previously Private Secretary and adviser on foreign affairs and defence to British Prime Ministers, Baroness Thatcher and Rt Hon John Major. He is a director of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Matheson & Co, Mandarin Oriental, Northern Trust Corporation and Textron Corporation. Previously president of the China-Britain Business Council and chairman of the Singapore-British Business Council, he is currently a British Business Ambassador. He is an independent member of the House of Lords.

.. Sassoon Lord Sassoon is Director of Hongkong Land Holdings Limited. He joined the Board in 2013. He began his career at KPMG, before joining SG Warburg (later UBS Warburg) in 1985. From 2002 to 2006 he was in the United Kingdom Treasury as a civil servant, where he had responsibility for financial services and enterprise policy. Following this, he chaired the Financial Action Task Force; and conducted a review of the UK’s system of financial regulation. From 2010 to 2013 Lord Sassoon was the first Commercial Secretary to the Treasury and acted as the Government’s Front Bench Treasury spokesman in the House of Lords. He is a director of Dairy Farm, Jardine Lloyd Thompson, Jardine Matheson and Mandarin Oriental. He is also chairman of the China-Britain Business Council.

James Watkins Mr. James Arthur Watkins is Director of Hongkong Land Holdings Limited. He joined the Board in 2009. He was a director and group general counsel of Jardine Matheson from 1997 to 2003. Mr Watkins qualified as a solicitor in 1969 and was formerly a partner of Linklaters. He is also a director of Asia Satellite Telecommunications Holdings, IL&FS India Realty Fund II, Jardine Cycle & Carriage and Mandarin Oriental.

Percy Weatherall Mr. Percy Weatherall is Director of Hongkong Land Holdings Limited. He joined the Board in 1994 and was Managing Director from 2000 to 2006. He first joined the Jardine Matheson group in 1976 and retired from executive office in 2006. He is also a director of Dairy Farm, Jardine Matheson, Jardine Strategic and Mandarin Oriental. He is chairman of Corney & Barrow and the Nith District Salmon Fishery Board.