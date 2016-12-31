Name Description

Michael Behrendt Mr. Michael Behrendt is Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft since December 3, 2014. Previously, he served as Chairman of the Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer of Hapag Lloyd AG from June 30, 2014 till June 30, 2014, where he has been since January 1, 2002. He joined the Company's Executive Board in 1999. He studied law at the Universitaet Hamburg, finalizing his training at Hanseatisches Oberlandesgericht (Higher Regional Court) and graduating by passing the Assessor examination. While being a student, Mr. Behrendt gained practical experience at various companies in the United States. He joined VTG Vereinigte Tanklager und Transportmittel GmbH in 1985 and was appointed Managing Director in 1994. Following the merger between VTG and Lehnkering AG, Mr. Behrendt was appointed Executive Board Chairman of VTG Lehnkering AG 1999.

Rolf Habben Jansen Mr. Rolf Habben Jansen is Chairman of the Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer atHapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft since July 1, 2014. He joined the Company's Management Board as Member on April 1, 2014. He graduated in Economics from the Erasmus Universiteit Rotterdam in 1991. In the same year, he embarked on career as a trainee at the former Dutch shipping company Royal Nedlloyd. He held a number of different positions both there and at the Swiss logistics firm Danzas, before the latter merged with DHL, the subsidiary of Deutsche Post AG. As Chief Executive Officer from 2009, he spent five years heading up the global logistics company Damco.

Christine Behle Ms. Christine Behle is First Deputy Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft since August 26, 2016. She serves as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board at BREMER LAGERHAUS-GESELLSCHAFT -Aktiengesellschaft von 1877, Bochum-Gelsenkirchener Straßenbahnen Aktiengesellschaften and Deputy Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft. She also acts as Member of the Federal Executive Board, Head of Transport ver.di – Vereinte Dienstleistungsgewerkschaft.

Oscar Eduardo Hasbun Martinez Mr. Oscar Eduardo Hasbun Martinez is Second Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft since 26 August 2016. He was Member of the Supervisory Board of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft since December 2, 2014. He is Member of the Audit and Finance Committee at the Company. Moreover, he is Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Compania Sud Americana de Vapores S.A. and Member of the Board of Directors of Odfjell y Vapores S.A.

Nicolas Burr Garcia de la Huerta Mr. Nicolas Burr Garcia de la Huerta has been Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft since March 1, 2015. He studied Industrial Engineering at Universidad Catolica in Santiago de Chile. From 2003 to 2005 he added an MBA with focus on Finance at the MIT Sloan School of Management in Cambridge/MA (USA). He has held management positions at a number of companies in Santiago de Chile, Buenos Aires and Wilmington (USA). From 2012 until 2015 he was the Chief Financial Officer of the Chilean liner shipping company CSAV based in Santiago de Chile.

Anthony Firmin Mr. Anthony James Firmin is Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Executive Board at Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft since July 1, 2014. He joined Hapag-Lloyd in 1995 as Finance Director of Hapag-Lloyd America Inc. responsible for USA, Canada and Latin America. Prior to that the business administration graduate had been Head of accounting at Sharp Electronics, Hamburg, and Chief Financial Officer of Johnson & Johnson Professional Products in Hamburg. In 2000, he was appointed Managing Director of Hapag-Lloyd Container Line GmbH responsible for worldwide business administration. In 2005, he took over responsibility for ship and container management, cooperation's and purchasing. From 2009 to 2014, he was Managing Director of the division Yield Management & Network.

Thorsten Haeser Mr. Thorsten Haeser is Chief Commercial Officer, Member of the Executive Board at Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft since October 1, 2015. The law graduate studied in Freiburg, Bonn and Munich and started his career in a private law firm before joining the German telecom company VIAG Interkom in 1998 where he became Gerneral Counsel. After VIAG Interkom was taken over by O2 he switched to a sales career as Vice President Wholesale & Strategic Partnerships within O2 Germany. After O2 Germany was taken over by Telefonica he became Member of the Board responsible for sales. In 2010 he joined the international car rental company SIXT AG as Member of the Board and Chief Sales Officer followed by the position as Chief Commercial Officer at Versatel a KKR portfolio company in 2013.

Nabeel Al-Amudi Dr. Nabeel M. Al-Amudi is Member of the Supervisory Board of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft. He serves as President of Saudi Ports Authority.

Sheikh Ali bin Jassim Al-Thani Mr. Sheikh Ali bin Jassim Al-Thani is Member of the Supervisory Board of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft. He serves as Advisor to the CEO of Qatar Investment Authority, Doha.

Jutta Diekamp Ms. Jutta Diekamp is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative at Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft. She is Member of the Presidential and Personnel Committee, the Audit and Finance Committee and the Mediation Committee at the Company. She serves as Deputy Chairwoman of the Works Council for Shipping Operations. She was also Member of the Marine Workers’ Council at the Company.

Nicola Gehrt Ms. Nicola Gehrt is Member of the Supervisory Board at Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft effective August 26, 2016. She also serves as Supervisory Board Member at TUI Deutschland GmbH and Head of Investor Relations TUI Group TUI AG,

Karl Gernandt Mr. Karl Gernandt is Member of the Supervisory Board of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft since August 26, 2016. He was Second Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from March 22, 2011 until August 26, 2016. He is also Chairman of the Board of Directors at Kuehne Holding AG and Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Chairman of the Supervisory Board at HSV Fussball AG and Member of the Supervisory Board of Kuehne Logistics University, among others.

Rainer Klemmt-Nissen Dr. Rainer Klemmt-Nissen is Member of the Supervisory Board at Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft. He also serves as Member of the Presidential and Personnel Committee, Audit and Finance as well as of the Nomination Committee at the Company. He is Managing Director at HGV Hamburger Gesellschaft fuer Vermoegens- und Beteiligungsmanagement mbH, Member of the Supervisory Board at Hamburger Hochbahn AG, HSH Nordbank AG, HMC Hamburg Messe und Congress GmbH and Vattenfall Waerme Hamburg GmbH.

Joachim Kramer Mr. Joachim Kramer is Member of the Supervisory Board of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft. He serves as Member Works Council for Shipping Operations.

Annabell Kroeger Ms. Annabell Kroeger is Member of the Supervisory Board of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft. She is a Commercial Clerk.

Arnold Lipinski Mr. Arnold Lipinski is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative at Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft. He is Member of the Presidential and Personnel Committee and the Audit and Finance Committee at the Company. He is Director of Human Resources at Marine Hapag-Lloyd AG and serves as Member of the Delegates’ Conference at Knappschaft Bahn See and BG Verkehr.

Sabine Nieswand Ms. Sabine Nieswand is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft since August 26, 2016. She also acts as Chairwoman of the Works Council Hapag-Lloyd AG, Hamburg. She is a Member of the Presidential and Personnel Committee.

Jose Francisco Perez Mackenna Mr. Jose Francisco Perez Mackenna is Member of the Supervisory Board at Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft since December 2, 2014. He is Member of the Presidential and Personnel Committee and the Mediation Committee at the Company. He is Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Quinenco S.A. and Member of the Board of Directors of Banco de Chile, Madeco S.A., Compania Cervecerías Unidas S.A. and Inversiones y Rentas S.A., among others.

Klaus Schroeter Mr. Klaus Schroeter is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft since August 26, 2016. He also serves as Federal Group Leader for the shipping industry ver.di – Vereinte Dienstleistungsgewerkschaft, his responsible for Collective agreement coordination, Division public busses and railway transport.