Harish Manwani Mr. Harish Manwani is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Hindustan Unilever Limited., since July 1, 2005. He is also the Chief Operating Officer of Unilever and a member of Unilever Leadership Executive (ULE). Mr. Manwani joined the Company in 1976. He joined the Board of the Company in 1995 as a Director responsible for the Personal Products business. In addition, he held regional responsibility as the Category Leader for Personal Products for the then Central Asia & Middle East (CAME) Group. In 2000, Mr. Manwani moved to UK as Senior Vice President for the Global Hair Care and Oral Care Categories and in early 2001, he was appointed as President - Home & Personal Care (HPC), Latin America Business Group. He has also served as the Chairman of Unilever’s Latin America Advisory Council. In 2004, he was appointed President and CEO of the HPC North America Business Group and in April 2005 was elevated to the Unilever Executive as the President - Asia & Africa. In 2008, Mr. Manwani received the CNBC Asia Business Leader of the Year Award and as a part of the Singapore National Day Awards 2012, Mr. Manwani was conferred the Public Service Medal (Friends of Singapore) by the Singapore Government. He has an Honours Graduate from the Mumbai University and holds a Master Degree in Management Studies. He has also attended the Advanced Management Programme (AMP) at Harvard Business School.

Sanjiv Mehta Mr. Sanjiv Mehta is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director of Hindustan Unilever Limited. He is also Executive Vice President for Unilever in South Asia and a member of Unilever’s Global Market Executive. Mr. Mehta joined Unilever in October 1992. He has led several Unilever businesses across South Asia, South East Asia and Middle East. He was appointed Chairman and Managing Director of Unilever Bangladesh in 2002. In 2007, he was appointed as Chairman and CEO of Unilever Philippines. In 2008, he took up responsibility as the Chairman of Unilever North Africa and Middle East (NAME), leading a multi country organisation spanning 20 countries in the region. During his tenure as the head of various Unilever Companies, the business achieved significant success accelerating both growth and profitability. Importantly, he has been instrumental in building leadership talent and substantially strengthening organisational capabilities. Before joining Unilever, Mr. Mehta worked for Union Carbide India. He is a Commerce graduate and a Chartered Accountant. He has also completed Advanced Management Program from Harvard Business School.

P. Balaji Mr. P. B. Balaji is no longer a Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director - Finance & IT, Director of Hindustan Unilever Limited., effective November 15th 2017. He joined the Company as a Management Trainee in May 1993 and has worked in number of roles in finance and supply chain over a period of 20 years. Mr. P. B. Balaji was Vice President, Finance for Unilever America Supply Chain, based out of Switzerland, responsible for financial aspects of an 18 billion supply chain. Prior to that, he was acting as the Group Chief Accountant of Unilever worldwide based at London. Before moving to London, Mr. Balaji has served as the Vice President, Finance for the Home and Personal Care business in India and earlier as the Vice President, Treasury for the AAR region based out of Singapore. Mr. P.B. Balaji is a Mechanical Engineer from IIT Chennai and has a PGDM from IIM Kolkata. Mr. P. B. Balaji is a Member of Stakeholders’ Relationship Committee, Corporate Social Responsibility Committee and Risk Management Committee of the Company.

Devopam Bajpai Mr. Dev Bajpai is Compliance Officer, Company Secretary, Director of the Company. He was a Compliance Officer, Executive Director - Legal & Corporate Affairs, Company Secretary of Hindustan Unilever Limited. He is currently Senior Director - Legal & Compliance with ICICI Venture, is a qualified legal professional and a Company Secretary. Mr. Bajpai has 22 years of experience in different organizations including Marico Ltd., Indian Hotels Company Ltd. and Maruti Udyog Ltd.

Pradeep Banerjee Mr. Pradeep Banerjee is an Executive Director - Supply Chain, Director of Hindustan Unilever Limited., since March 01, 2010. He joined the Company as a Management Trainee in 1980. He has held a series of assignments in Supply Chain, Research & Development and Categories. Mr. Banerjee became the Vice President - Technical (Home & Personal Care) in 2003 and later moved to UK in 2005 as Vice President - Global Supply Chain for Personal Care Category. He served as the Vice President for Global Procurement in Singapore. Mr. Banerjee was appointed as Executive Director - Supply Chain of the Company in March 2010. He holds a Bachelor degree in Engineering (Chemical) from IIT Delhi. Mr. Banerjee is a member of Risk Management Committee of the Company.

B. Biddappa Mr. B. P. Biddappa is an Executive Director - Human Resources of Hindustan Unilever Limited. He joined in 1992. He has held global positions for Unilever - with Unilever Maghreb (Casablanca), Unilever Bangladesh as HR Director and then in Unilever Asia, Singapore as Vice President, Human Resources for the Supply Chain in Asia, Africa and Russia. Over the last 20+ years Biddappa has worked in a variety of roles starting off in a factory in Orai (UP), then working in supervisory development, Corporate Learning and R&D. He has held global positions for Unilever - with Unilever Maghreb (Casablanca), Unilever Bangladesh as HR Director and then in Unilever Asia, Singapore as Vice President, Human Resources for the Supply Chain in Asia, Africa and Russia. Biddappa was appointed as the Executive Director-HR for HUL with effect from February 1, 2013. Mr. Biddappa also leads HR for Unilever South Asia as Vice President, HR for South Asia. Biddappa has a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from Delhi University and an MBA in HR from XLRI, Jamshedpur.

Geetu Verma Ms. Geetu Verma is an Executive Director - Foods & Refreshment of Hindustan Unilever Limited. She has over twenty five years of marketing, business and innovation experience in leading FMCG firms – P&G, Seagram, PepsiCo in India and Europe. She joined Hindustan Unilever in Nov 2011 and is responsible for HUL’s Food & Refreshment portfolio comprising the Brooke Bond Tea range, Bru Coffee, Kwality Walls ice creams, Kissan and Knorr range of packaged foods.

Kalpana Morparia Ms. Kalpana Morparia is an Independent Director of the Company. She is Chief Executive Officer of J. P. Morgan, India. Ms. Morparia leads each of the firm’s lines of business – Corporate & Investment Banking and Asset Management. She also has the responsibility for Service Groups operating in India, including Global Research, Finance, Technology and Operations. Internationally, Ms. Morparia is a member of JP Morgan’s Asia Pacific Management Committee. Prior to joining JP Morgan India, Ms. Morparia served as Vice Chair on the Boards of ICICI Group Companies. She was a Joint Managing Director of ICICI Group from 2001 to 2007. She had been with the ICICI Group since 1975. A graduate in law from Bombay University, Ms. Morparia has served on several Committees constituted by the Government of India. She has been recognized by several International and National media for her role as one of the leading women professionals. She is also a Member of the Governing Board of Bharti Foundation. Ms. Morparia was appointed as an Independent Director on the Board of the Company with effect from 9th October, 2014. She is also Member of the Audit Committee and Corporate Social Responsibility of the Company.

Om Bhatt Shri. Om Prakash Bhatt is Non-Executive Independent Director of Hindustan Unilever Limited. He is former Chairman of SBI (State Bank of India). In the 36 years that Mr. Bhatt served at SBI, he worked on several important national and international assignments. Mr. Bhatt led SBI through challenging times by capitalising on the bank’s strengths. Under his leadership, SBI rose on the Global List rankings of Fortune 500. Mr. Bhatt was nominated ‘Banker of the Year’ by Business Standard and CNN – IBN Indian of the Year for Business in 2007. Mr. Bhatt holds a Graduate degree in Physics and a Post Graduate degree in English literature (Gold Medal). He was appointed as an Independent Director on the Board of the Company in December, 2011. He is a Member of the Audit Committee and Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company and is the Chairman of the Stakeholders’ Relationship Committee and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee of the Company.

Sanjiv Misra Dr. Sanjiv Misra is Non-Executive Independent Director of Hindustan Unilever Limited. He is a retired Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer and a former member of the 13th Finance Commission, a constitutional position with the rank of a Minister of State. Prior to joining the Finance Commission, Dr. Misra has served in a wide range of key positions in the Federal and State Governments, including as Managing Director of the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation and stints at senior levels in the Government of India in the Cabinet Office, the Ministry of Petroleum, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and the Ministry of Finance. He served as Secretary in the Ministry of Finance till his superannuation. Dr. Misra has represented India in various international conferences, seminars and negotiations. Till recently, Dr. Misra was a Member of the Advisory Council of the Asian Development Bank Institute, Tokyo. He was also a member of the Committee on Fiscal Consolidation (Kelkar Committee) set up by the Finance Minister in August 2012 to chart out a road map for fiscal consolidation for the Indian economy. He graduated in Economics from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi. He has a Master’s degree in Economics from the Delhi School of Economics, a Master’s degree in Public Administration from John F Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University, USA and a Ph. D. from the Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi. In recognition of exceptional academic strengths and leadership qualities, Dr. Misra was designated as Lucius N Littauer Fellow of 1987 at Harvard University. Dr. Misra was appointed as an Independent Director on the Board of the Company in April 2013.

Aditya Narayan Mr. Aditya Narayan is Non-Executive Independent Director of Hindustan Unilever Limited. He began his career as Management Trainee with ICI India Limited (now Akzo Nobel India Limited) in 1973. He grew through diverse functions and businesses including a role as a Corporate Planning Manager at ICI Group HQ in London. He served as the Managing Director of ICI India during 1996 - 2003 and then as its Non-Executive Chairman over 2003 - 2010. He also served as the President and CEO of BHP Billiton India during 2005 - 2009. He is a B. Tech. from IIT Kanpur and also has formal qualifications in Law. He was a Fellow in Interdisciplinary Sciences at the University of Rochester, USA. He was a Commonwealth Scholar at the Manchester Business School in 1991 and a Fellow at the Aspen Institute, Colorado, USA in 1998. Mr. Narayan joined the Board of the Company as an Independent Director in 2001.