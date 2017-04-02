Name Description

Paul Walker Mr. Paul Ashton Walker is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Halma plc., since July 25, 2013. Paul is nonexecutive Chairman of Perform Group plc and WANdisco plc and a non-executive director of Experian plc and Sophos Group plc. He was CEO at the Sage Group plc from 1994 to 2010 and has previously served on the boards of Diageo plc and Mytravel Group plc. Paul qualified as a Chartered Accountant with Ernst & Young, having graduated from York University with an economics degree.

Andrew Williams Mr. Andrew J. Williams is Chief Executive and Executive Director of Halma Plc. He was promoted to Director of the Halma plc Board in 2004. Andrew joined the Halma Executive Board in 2002 as Divisional Chief Executive after joining Halma in 1994 as Manufacturing Director of Reten Acoustics (now HWMWater), where he became Managing Director in 1997. He is a Chartered Engineer and a production engineering graduate of Birmingham University. He attended the Advanced Management Program at Wharton Business School in 2004. Andrew is non-executive director of Capita plc.

Kevin Thompson Mr. Kevin J. Thompson is Finance Director and Executive Director of Halma Plc. He became Group Finance Director in 1997 after joining the Halma Executive Board as Finance Director in 1995. Kevin joined Halma as Group Financial Controller in 1987. Kevin qualified as a Chartered Accountant with Price Waterhouse and is an economics and accounting graduate of Bristol University. He attended the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School in 2007.

Adam Meyers Mr. Adam J. Meyers is Sector Chief Executive - Medical, Executive Director of Halma Plc. He joined the Halma plc Board in April 2008 and is Chief Executive of the Health Optics Division. He became a member of the Halma Executive Board in 2003 as Divisional Chief Executive, having joined Halma in 1996 as President of Bio-Chem Valve. Adam gained his MBA from Harvard Business School and is a systems engineering graduate of the University of Pennsylvania.

Charles Dubois Mr. Charles E. Dubois is Sector Chief Executive - Environmental & Analysis of Halma Plc. Mr. Chuck was appointed to the Executive Board in April 2008 and is Chief Executive of the Environmental & Analysis sector. He joined the Group in 1999 as Vice President of Perma Pure LLC and was previously President of Diba Industries. He earned his MBA from the F.W. Olin School of Business at Babson College and holds a Bachelor’s degree in physics from the College of the Holy Cross. Chuck attended the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School in 2013.

Philippe Felten Mr. Philippe Felten is Sector Chief Executive - Process Safety of Halma PLC. Mr. Philippe joined the Executive Board in April 2012 and is Chief Executive of the Process Safety sector. He joined the Group as Sales Director of BEA Europe when that company was acquired in 2002 and was later Chief Executive of BEA Group. Philippe completed the Programme for Executive Development at IMD Lausanne, holds a degree in Marketing and Management (ICHEC – Brussels) and is an Electro- Mechanical Engineer (ECAM – Brussels).

Paul Simmons Mr. Paul Simmons is Sector Chief Executive - Infrastructure Safety of the Company. Paul was appointed to the Executive Board in July 2016. He joined Halma in April 2010 and led businesses including Avire and Apollo before becoming Sector Vice President. Prior to joining Halma, Paul spent 13 years at 3M where he held a number of international assignments. Paul is responsible for Halma's Infrastructure Safety sector and for delivering organic and acquisition growth in that sector.

Jennifer Ward Ms. Jennifer Ward is Group Talent and Communications Director, Executive Director of the Company. Jennifer was appointed as Halma’s first Group Talent Director in March 2014. Prior to joining Halma, Jennifer spent over 15 years leading HR, Talent and Organisational Development for divisions of PayPal (an eBay company), Bank of America and Honeywell. She has a Master’s degree from Michigan State University and a Bachelor of Science degree from Oregon State University.

Carol Chesney Ms. Carol T. Chesney is Company Secretary of Halma Plc. Ms. Carol was appointed Company Secretary of Halma plc in 1998. She joined Halma in 1995 as a Group Finance Manager having spent three years with English China Clays plc. She qualified as a Chartered Accountant with Arthur Andersen and is a mathematics graduate of Randolph-Macon Woman’s College, Virginia. Carol is non-executive director of Renishaw plc where she chairs the Audit Committee.

Carole Cran Ms. Carole Cran is Non-Executive Director of the Company. She is Chief Financial Officer at Aggreko plc having held a number of a senior financial roles since joining Aggreko in 2004. Previously Carole spent seven years at BAE Systems, in a range of senior financial positions, including four years in Australia. Carole qualified as a Chartered Accountant with KPMG and has a degree in Accountancy from the University of Aberdeen.

Jo Harlow Ms. Jo Harlow is Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective 3 October 2016. She has extensive global executive experience in consumer electronics with responsibilities including strategy, innovation, product development and marketing. This international experience has been gained most recently at Microsoft and previously at Nokia. Before her move into consumer electronics, Jo worked on strategic marketing at Reebok and Procter & Gamble. Jo is also a non-executive director at InterContinental Hotels Group where she is a member of the Audit, Remuneration and Nomination committees.

William Rice Mr. William Anthony Rice is Senior Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is a non-executive director of Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC and was formerly the senior independent director and remuneration committee chairman of Spirit Pub Company plc. Earlier in his career, Tony was chief executive officer of Cable & Wireless Communications plc, CEO of Tunstall Plc and held a number of senior roles in BAE Systems plc (including British Aerospace). Tony has a BA in Business Studies from City of London College, an MBA from Cranfield School of Management and is a member of both the Association of Corporate Treasurers and the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants.

Daniela Soares Ms. Daniela Barone Soares is Non-Executive Director of Halma PLC., since November 10, 2011. In September 2014, Daniela was appointed as non-executive Director of Brazil-based holding company Evora S.A. She was previously Chief Executive of Impetus – the Private Equity Foundation and she has held senior roles at Save the Children, BancBoston Capital, Goldman Sachs and Citibank. Daniela has an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BSc in economics from Universidade Estadual de Campinas (UNICAMP), Brazil.