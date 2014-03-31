Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd (HMFC.NS)
HMFC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
28.55INR
23 Oct 2017
28.55INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.45 (+1.60%)
Rs0.45 (+1.60%)
Prev Close
Rs28.10
Rs28.10
Open
Rs28.45
Rs28.45
Day's High
Rs28.90
Rs28.90
Day's Low
Rs28.15
Rs28.15
Volume
5,379,386
5,379,386
Avg. Vol
12,495,449
12,495,449
52-wk High
Rs35.95
Rs35.95
52-wk Low
Rs11.00
Rs11.00
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mahendra Shukla
|82
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Manoj Baid
|2014
|Compliance Officer, Associate Vice-President - Corporate, Company Secretary
|
Mahendra Nahata
|55
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
D. Gupta
|Member - Key Management Personnel
|
Rajiv Sharma
|2014
|Director - Nominee of IDBI Bank Limited
|
R. Kastia
|72
|2009
|Non-Executive Director
|
Bela Banerjee
|2015
|Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Mahendra Shukla
|Shri. Mahendra Pratap Shukla is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd. He has been the Chairman-cum-Managing Director of Telecommunication Consultants India Ltd. (TCIL) and Chairmas-cum-Managing Director of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd. (MTNL). He has to his credit more than 51 years experience in the filed of Business Planning, Implementation and Telecommunication services. His Directorship in other Public Companies include HFCL Infotel Ltd., HFCL Satellite Communications Ltd., HTL Ltd. He is qualified as B.E.(Electricals).
|
Manoj Baid
|
Mahendra Nahata
|Shri. Mahendra Nahata is Managing Director, Executive Director of Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd. He is a Commerce Graduate from Calcutta University and has business experience of over 29 years. Shri Nahata is the promoter director of Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd. Shri Nahata is the visionary behind the Company’s R&D, technology partnership, business development and marketing initiatives. Shri Nahata is one of the Pioneer in the new age telecom sector in India. Shri Nahata’s contributions to the telecom sector are commendable and many milestones in the sector have been achieved over the years due to his initiatives and entrepreneurship. Shri Nahata was conferred with the “Telecom Man of the Millennium” award by Voice & Data Magazine in 2003. He is on the Board of the following Companies:- Infotel Broadband Services Ltd. HTL Ltd. Smart Digivision (P) Ltd. India Card Technologies (P) Ltd. MN Ventures (P) Ltd. DragonWave HFCL India (P) Ltd. DegiVive Services (P) Ltd. Infotel Access Enterprises (P) Ltd. Infotel Gigaherz Enterprises (P) Ltd. Digivision Holdings (P) Ltd. Digivision Wireless (P) Ltd.
|
D. Gupta
|
Rajiv Sharma
|Shri. Rajiv Sharma is Director - Nominee of IDBI Bank Limited of the Company. He is General Manager, CBG, IDBI Bank Limited.
|
R. Kastia
|Dr. R. M. Kastia is Non-Executive Director of Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd. Dr. Kastia has to his credit more than 49 years of business experience. Dr. Kastia has occupied various important positions in well known industries. He has knowledge of manufacturing of telecom equipments. He holds Ph.D., FBIM (London). He is Director of HTL Ltd.
|
Bela Banerjee
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Mahendra Shukla
|80,000
|
Manoj Baid
|--
|
Mahendra Nahata
|16,226,400
|
D. Gupta
|--
|
Rajiv Sharma
|--
|
R. Kastia
|6,965,230
|
Bela Banerjee
|--
As Of 31 Mar 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Mahendra Shukla
|0
|0
|
Manoj Baid
|0
|0
|
Mahendra Nahata
|0
|0
|
D. Gupta
|0
|0
|
Rajiv Sharma
|0
|0
|
R. Kastia
|0
|0
|
Bela Banerjee
|0
|0