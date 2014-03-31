Edition:
India

Himatsingka Seide Ltd (HMSD.NS)

HMSD.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

354.65INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-4.05 (-1.13%)
Prev Close
Rs358.70
Open
Rs355.45
Day's High
Rs362.95
Day's Low
Rs351.00
Volume
67,139
Avg. Vol
172,493
52-wk High
Rs400.00
52-wk Low
Rs231.50

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Dinesh Himatsingka

2016 Executive Chairman of the Board

Shrikant Himatsingka

2016 Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director

K. Rangaraj

2017 President – Finance, Group Chief Financial Officer

Giuseppe Bellora

2013 President of Giuseppe Bellora SpA

Y. R. Wilson Doss

53 2013 President – Corporate HR (India)

David Greenstein

2013 President and Chief Executive Officer of Himatsingka America Inc., U.S.A

Vasudevan V.

2016 Executive Director - Manufacturing Operations

Aditya Himatsingka

1994 Whole Time Director

Jayshree Poddar

56 2015 Head - Design, Additional Director

Samuel Jebaraj

2011 Director - Nominee of Export Import Bank of India

Sangeeta Kulkami

2016 Independent Director

Berjis Desai

60 2010 Non-Executive Independent Director

Rajiv Khaitan

Non-Executive Independent Director

K. Murthy

2005 Non-Executive Independent Director

Ashok Sharma

2013 Asso. Vice President - Taxation, Treasury, Company Secretary, Compliance Officer,
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

Dinesh Himatsingka

Shri. Dinesh K. Himatsingka is Executive Chairman of the Board of Himatsingka Seide Limited. He is a B.A (Hons) Graduate and has 33 years of work experience. He is a Managing Director of Bihar Mercantile union Ltd.

Shrikant Himatsingka

Shri. Shrikant Himatsingka serves as Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director of Himatsingka Seide Limited. He has obtained a degree of Bachelor of Science in Economics from the Leonard Stern School of Business, New York University. His subject majors included Frnancial Accounting, Management and organizational behaviour He is a Director of Himatsingka Wovens Pvt Ltd. Priya Resources Ltd. Aditya Resources Ltd. Credit Himatsingka Pvt Ltd. Twill & Oxford LLc, Giuseppe Bellora SpA, Himatsingka America Inc. Himatsingka Singapore Pte Ltd. Divatex Home Fashions Inc. and OWl Holdings Inc.

K. Rangaraj

Giuseppe Bellora

Y. R. Wilson Doss

Shri. Y. R. Wilson Maria Doss is President – Corporate HR (India) of Himatsingka Seide Limited. He is Director, Finance Fidelity Business Services India Ltd.

David Greenstein

Vasudevan V.

Aditya Himatsingka

Shri. Aditya Himatsingka is Whole Time Director of Himatsingka Seide Limited. He joined Himatsingka Seide Limited as a Sales Executive in 1987. He received a B.Com with honors from Calcutta University in 1985. He completed his post graduate course in textile technology at the Philadelphia College of Textiles in U.S. Mr Himatsingka was appointed Executive Director in 1994 and is also a member of the Share Transfer Committee of the Board. He has 23 years of experience in the silk industry and is responsible for customer relations and sales of fabrics. He is a Director of Bihar Mercantile Union Ltd. Aditya Resources Umited, Awdhan Trading Company Limited, Calcutta and Credit Himatsingka Pvt Ltd. Bangalore. He completed his studies at the Philadelphia college of Texiles, U.S.A.

Jayshree Poddar

Ms. Jayshree Poddar has been appointed as Head - Design, Additional Director of Himatsingka Seide Limited., with effect from 1 March 2015. She is Graduated in B.Sc. Diploma in Textile Designing and has 32 years of work experience. She is a Chief Derigner, Bihar Mercantile Union Ltd.

Samuel Jebaraj

Sangeeta Kulkami

Berjis Desai

Shri.. Berjis Minoo Desai is Non-Executive Independent Director of Himatsingka Seide Limited., since September 08, 2010. He is a practicing lawyer and is the Managing Partner in M/s J. Sagar Associates, a corporate advisory and legal firm.

Rajiv Khaitan

K. Murthy

Ashok Sharma

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading