Name Description

Herbert Haas Mr. Herbert K. Haas is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Hannover Rueck SE since 2010. Additionally, he acts as Chairman of the Standing Committee, Finance and Audit Committee, and the Nomination Committee at the Company. From May 24, 2002 to 2010 Mr. Haas was Member of the Supervisory Board at the Company. Until January 31, 2002 he served as Member of Executive Boardof the Company. Mr. Haas also occupies the position of Chairman of the Board of Management at Talanx AG and HDI Haftpflichtverband der Deutschen Industrie V.a.G.

Ulrich Wallin Mr. Ulrich Wallin is Chairman of the Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer at Hannover Rueck SE since July 1, 2009. His responsibilities include Compliance, Controlling, Corporate Communications, Corporate Development, Human Resources Management, Internal Auditing, Regulatory Affairs & Innovation, Risk Management at the Company. Mr. Wallin has been with Hannover Rueckversicherung AG since February 9, 2001. In 1982, he joined HDI Haftpflichtverband der Deutschen Industrie V.a.G. Following this, Mr. Wallin joined E+S Rueckversicherung AG as Ttreaty Specialist in the Foreign Section. In 1987, with the integration of E+S Rueck's Foreign Section into Hannover Re's group of United States departments, he assumed a variety of responsibilities, primarily in the areas of aviation and space as well as the United States liability business. In 1996, Mr. Wallin was promoted to Vice President for worldwide aviation and marine business. He holds a degree in Law from Universitaet Hamburg, which he obtained in 1982.

Klaus Sturany Dr. Klaus Sturany is Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Hannover Rueck SE since May 3, 2007. He is also Member of the Company's Standing Committee and was Member of Nomination Committee until March 6, 2013. Until May 3, 2007 Dr. Sturany acted as Member of the Supervisory Board of the Company. He served as Member of the Executive Board at RWE AG. He earned his Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Mathematics from Universitaet Innsbruck in 1970. Dr. Sturany also holds a degree in Economics from Johannes Kepler Universitaet Linz. He is Member of various Supervisory Boards.

Roland Vogel Mr. Roland Vogel is Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Board at Hannover Rueck SE since January 1, 2011. Prior to that, he served as Chief Financial Officer and Deputy Member of the Executive Board of the Company from March 31, 2009. He is responsible for Finance and Accounting, Investment and Collateral Management, Facility Management, Finance and Accounting as well as Information Technology at the Company. Between March 31, 2009 and January 1, 2011 Mr. Vogel also served as Deputy Member of the Executive Board of the Company. Prior to this, he has headed the Hannover Re Group's Finance and Accounting division since 2001. From 1996, he worked as Head of the Business Administration department and has been with Hannover Re Group since 1989. In 1988 Mr. Vogel earned a Bachelor degree in Economics from Universitaet Hannover.

Sven Althoff Mr. Sven Althoff is Member of the Executive Board of Hannover Rueck SE since August 1, 2014. He is responsible for Specialty Lines Worldwide for marine, aviation, credit, surety and political risks in the regions of United Kingdom, Ireland, London market and direct business and also for Facultative Reinsurance.

Claude Chevre Mr. Claude Chevre is Member of the Executive Board of Hannover Rueck SE since November 1, 2011. He is responsible for Life and Health Reinsurance in the regions of Africa, Asia, Latin America, Western and Soouthern Europe, as well as Australia and New Zealand and longevity solutions.

Juergen Graeber Mr. Juergen Graeber is Member of the Executive Board at Hannover Rueck SE since 1997. He is responsible for Global Reinsurance: Worldwide Treaty Reinsurance, Catastrophe XL, Structured Reinsurance and Insurance-Linked Securities, Coordination of worldwide property and casualty reinsurance, Quotations; Retrocessions. Between 1996 and 1997, served as Managing Director of Hannover Re Group, Hannover Responsibility for Asia, Africa and Australia, between 1992 and 1995 Vice President at Hannover Re, Hannover Responsibility for Asia, Africa and Australia and among others. He obtained Master's degree in Economics, from University of Hannover in 1981.

Klaus Miller Dr. Klaus Miller is Member of the Executive Board at Hannover Rueck SE since September 1, 2010. He is responsible for the Life and Health Reinsurance, the region Eastern Europe as well as Northern and Central Europe, United Kingdom/Ireland, North America at the Company. Before joining Hannover Rueckversicherung AG, Dr. Miller worked for Commerzbank as Head of Structured Insurance Solutions. From 2006 to 2008 he occupied the position of Chief Risk Officer (additional responsibility with closing of sale of Revios AG to SCOR group) at Scor Global Life SE. He served as Member of the Executive Board at Revios Reinsurance AG (formerly Gerling Life Re GmbH) from 2003 until 2007. Between 2001 and 2002, Dr. Miller acted as Managing Director of Gerling Globale Rueckversicherung. Previously, he worked at Swiss Re Germany (Bayerische Rueckversicherung) from 1992 to 2000. Dr. Miller earned a Doctorate degree in Mathematics in 1991 as well as a Master of Science degree in Mathematics in 1986.

Michael Pickel Dr. Michael Pickel is Member of the Executive Board at Hannover Rueck SE since 2002. He is responsible for Group Legal Services, Compliance, Run-Off Solutions as well as Target Markets in Property and Casualty Reinsurance, comprising the regions North America and Continental Europe at the Company. He previously worked for the Gerling Group, where he held the positions Head of the Legal Department and Claims Management and Head of Treaty Reinsurance for Europe and South America. Dr. Pickel also held positions at Gerling Globale Rueck in Milan, Italy. Dr. Pickel studied Law at Universitaet zu Koeln.

Wolf-Dieter Baumgartl Mr. Wolf-Dieter Baumgartl is Member of the Supervisory Board of Hannover Rueck SE since May 5, 2009. Additionally, he acts as Member of the Standing Committee, Finance and Audit Committee as well as Nomination Committee at the Company. Until May 5, 2009 Mr. Baumgartl occupied the position of Chairman of the Supervisory Board at the Company. He also occupies the position of Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Talanx AG as well as HDI Haftpflichtverband der Deutschen Industrie V.a.G.

Frauke Heitmueller Ms. Frauke Heitmueller is Member of the Supervisory Board; Employee Representative at Hannover Rueck SE since May 3, 2012. Since 2013 Coordinator Business Partner Data in the area FA-SEC (Security Assessment & Rating), since 1998 Continous membership of the Employee Council of the joint operatins Hannover Rueck SE, E+S Rueck and Inter Hannover and among others. She is a Financial accountant.

Otto Mueller Mr. Otto Mueller is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative at Hannover Rueck SE. He serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of Talanx AG, Hannover. Since 2004 served as full-time member of the Employee Council at the Company, in 1992 Chairman of the Employee Council of the joint operations Hannover Rueck SE/E+S Rueck, and since 1985 served various positions, procuration, most recently Senior Claims Counsel (Group Legal Services) at the Company. He qualified State examination in law.

Andrea Pollak Dr. Andrea Pollak is Member of the Supervisory Board of Hannover Rueck SE since May 3, 2011. He is an Independent Management Consultant. He is Member of the Nomination Committee.

Immo Querner Dr. Immo Querner is Member of the Supervisory Board of Hannover Rueck SE since June 27, 2006. Moreover, he serves as Member of the Board of Management at Talanx AG and HDI Haftpflichtverband der Deutschen Industrie V.a.G.

Erhard Schipporeit Dr. Erhard Schipporeit is Member of the Supervisory Board at Hannover Rueck SE since May 3, 2007. Additionally, he also acts as Member of the Finance and Audit Committee at the Company. He is Member of various Supervisory Boards.