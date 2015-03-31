Edition:
Honeywell Automation India Ltd (HONE.NS)

HONE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

15,656.45INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-179.95 (-1.14%)
Prev Close
Rs15,836.40
Open
Rs15,948.80
Day's High
Rs15,948.80
Day's Low
Rs15,651.50
Volume
211
Avg. Vol
848
52-wk High
Rs17,789.00
52-wk Low
Rs7,577.90

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Suresh Senapaty

58 2016 Additional Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Vikas Chadha

2016 President, Director

R. Ravichandran

2016 Chief Financial Officer

Farah Irani

2017 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Ashish Gaikwad

2016 Managing Director, Additional Director

K. Ananthanarayanan

2008 Head - Legal

Ravi Bagaitkar

2011 Head - Honeywell Operating System

Vivek Bhatia

2013 Head - Global Services

Mellacheruvu Praveen

2013 Head - Strategy & Marketing

Singh Priyanshu

2013 Head - Building Solutions

Tumkur Savyasachi

2013 Head - Sales, Process Solutions

Nisha Gupta

2014 Not Independent Non-Executive Director

Tina Pierce

2017 Non-Executive Director

Gerard Willis

61 2005 Not Independent Non-Executive Director

N. Srinath

2014 Non-Executive Independent Director
Mr. K.V. Ananthanarayanan is Head - Legal of Honeywell Automation India Limited. He is responsible for all legal matters pertaining to consulting, structuring, drafting and negotiating various contracts on behalf of the company, developing and implementing various policies and processes, rendering professional advise on various legal issues. He brings a great deal of experience in handling commercial, transactional, corporate, compliance, litigations, Mergers and Acquisitions etc. After graduating from Law school, he started his career as a Lawyer with M/s. Mohan Parasaran, a reputed Law firm at Chennai. Prior to joining Honeywell, he served as the legal counsel for Ingram Micro India. Prior to Ingram Micro, he had worked for “Airtel” and Hindustan Lever Ltd. Ananth received his Bachelor’s degree in Science from St. Josephs College, Bangalore and subsequently received his law degree from Bangalore University.

Mr. Ravi Bagaitkar is Head - Honeywell Operating System of Honeywell Automation India Limited. He is Instrumentation & Control engineer with over 20 years of total experience and is a part of Honeywell for past 18 years in different capacity. He has worked on various automation and control projects in chemical, fertilizers, power generation, and related industries as project manager. Last seven years he has been working in operational excellence area as Lean- Six Sigma supporting Honeywell locations in India and Asia Pacific. He has mentored several Black Belt and Master Black Belt projects and is deploying integrated management system for operational excellence. He is currently guiding the Business Process Excellence function which includes deployment of Lean-Six Sigma & Toyota Production System, Quality Management System, Supply Chain & Manufacturing Quality, and Customer Advocacy.

Mr. Gerard F. Willis is Not Independent Non-Executive Director of Honeywell Automation India Limited. His Qualifications - Brown University, B.A. International Affairs Honors. George Washington University School of Public and International Affairs, Washington D.C.; M.A. International Affairs. His functional areas is Law.

