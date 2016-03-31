Edition:
India

Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL.BO)

HPCL.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

460.50INR
3:51pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.15 (-0.03%)
Prev Close
Rs460.65
Open
Rs464.00
Day's High
Rs470.00
Day's Low
Rs457.40
Volume
119,600
Avg. Vol
435,584
52-wk High
Rs493.00
52-wk Low
Rs269.10

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Mukesh Surana

55 2016 Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Jayalakshmi Ramaswamy

2015 Chief Financial Officer, Finance Director, Whole-Time Director

Vikram Gulati

2016 Chief Executive Officer – Prize Petroleum Company Ltd

Shyam Mustyalwar

2016 Chief Executive Officer – Mumbai Avn Fuel Farm Pvt. Ltd

K. Radhakrishnan

2016 Chief Executive Officer – Hindustan Colas Ltd

Shrikant Bhosekar

2015 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

V Agashe

General Manager - HR, Mumbai Refinery

Sen Ashis

General Manager - Capability Building

B. Balagangadharam

General Manager - Technical, Visakh Refinery

Subodh Batra

General Manager - Retail, North Zone

S. Bhattacharjee

2016 General Manager - Marketing Finance

S. Biswas

General Manager - LPG (Sales and Marketing)

Rajiv Chandra

2016 General Manager - Information Systems (Technical), Infrastructure and Security

G. Chiranjeevi

2013 General Manager - Special Projects

N. Choudhury

2016 General Manager - Corporate R&D

Alok Gupta

General Manager - Retail, East Zone

Iyer H

General Manager - Legal

Shaji Idicula

General Manager - Materials, Mumbai Refinery

Anuj Jain

General Manager - Retail, North Central Zone

C. Krishnan

2016 General Manager - Engg & Facilities Planning

Jain Kumar

General Manager - R &D (QC & R&D Marketing)

Sanjay Kumar

General Manager - Retail, North West Zone

Selvakumar M

General Manager - Retail Upgradation

P. Nadkarni

2015 General Manager - Pipeline Operations

Veerabhadra P

General Manager - Maintenance, Visakh Refinery

Dilip Pattanaik

2016 General Manager - Aviation

A. Ramanan

2016 General Manager - Materials, Visakh Refinery

A. Rao

2015 General Manager - Corporate Accounts

K. Ananda Rao

2016 General Manager - HSE

Peddy Rao

General Manager - Corporate R & D

V. Ratanraj

General Manager - VRMP

M.S Rathor

General Manager - Maintenance, Mumbai Refinery

K. Daniel Santosh

2015 General Manager - Commercial, LPG SBU

Vinod Shenoy

2016 GM - Projects, Visakh Refinery, Director - Refineries

R. Sridhar

General Manager - Finance, Mumbai Refinery

K. Srinivasan

2016 General Manager - Retail, West Zone

R. Sudheendranath

2013 General Manager – Lubes

Nandi Sukumar

General Manager - LPG Operations

T. Sundararaman

General Manager - Highway Retailing

S. Suri

2015 General Manager - Coordination - DCO

D. Vijayendrakumar

General Manager - IS (Technical), Devt. & Data Centre

Y. Gawali

2014 Whole-Time Director, Director of Marketing

Pushp Joshi

52 2012 Director - Human Resources, Whole-Time Director

S. Jeya Krishnan

2016 Director - Marketing

Rakesh Misri

2012 ED – Human Resources

Sandeep ..

DGM – I/C – Retail, South Zone

K. Datta

Deputy Chief Vigilance Officer

Sonal Desai

2016 ED – Refinery Finance

S. Gaikwad

2016 ED – HSE Corporate & Special Projects

Satya Gupta

2016 ED – Joint Ventures

V. Jain

2016 ED – Tax

S. Jeyakrishnan

2015 ED – Retail

R. Kesavan

51 2016 ED – Corporate Finance

Anil Khurana

2016 MD – Petronet MHB Limited

M. Naveen Kumar

2016 ED – Compensation Management

Rajnish Mehta

2016 ED – Direct Sales

Sudhir Mehta

2013 ED - Refineries Project Process

V Murali

2017 Deputy Company Secretary

U. Krishna Murty

Chief Vigilance Officer

Rajneesh Narang

Executive Assistant to C&MD

V. V. R. Narasimham

2016 ED – Mumbai Refinery

Anil Pande

2016 ED – Operations, Distribution & Engg

S. Paul

2016 ED – International Trade & Supplies

M. Pawde

2016 ED – Integrated Margin Management

G. Prasad

2016 ED – Retail

J. Prasad

2016 ED – Pipelines

R. Radhakrishnan

2016 ED – IS (Functional)

S. Raja

2016 ED – VRMP

M. Rambabu

2016 ED – Refinery Coordination

K. Rao

OSD (R) – PNGRB, Delhi

R. Rao

2015 ED - Finance Refineries

B. Ravindran

2016 ED – Treasury & Pricing

A. Viswanadha Sarma

2016 ED – Internal Audit

G.S.V.S.S. Sarma

2016 ED – Visakh Refinery

S. Sathiavageeswaran

2011 ED - Information Systems

Ajit Singh

2015 ED – LPG

G. Sriganesh

2016 ED – Research & Development

M.V.R Swamy

2016 ED – Central Procurement (Marketing)

Avinash Thosar

2015 ED - HSE Marketing

L. Venugopal

2016 ED – Refinery Projects

Hemant Wate

2012 ED – Gas, Renewables & BD

Sandeep Poundrik

2014 Part Time Ex-Officio Director

Urvashi Sadhwani

2016 Part Time Ex-Officio Director

Siraj Hussain

2017 Part Time Non Official (Independent) Director

Ram Jain

2015 Part Time Non Official (Independent) Director

Asifa Khan

2017 Part Time Non Official (Independent) Director

G. Krishna

2017 Part Time Non Official (Independent) Director

T. Singh

55 2017 Part Time Non Official (Independent) Director

Amar Sinha

2017 Part Time Non Official (Independent) Director
Biographies

Name Description

Mukesh Surana

Shri. Mukesh Kumar Surana is Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of the company. He has taken charge as Chairman & Managing Director - Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited effective April 01, 2016. Prior to this, he served as Chief Executive Officer, Prize Petroleum Company Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary and upstream arm of HPCL since September 2012. A Mechanical Engineer with Master’s degree in Financial Management, Mr. Surana joined HPCL in the year 1982. During his career spanning over 33 years in Petroleum Industry, Mr. Surana has handled a wide range of responsibilities including leadership positions in Refineries, Corporate, Information Systems and upstream business of HPCL. He has been closely involved in Strategy Formulation, Business Process Re-engineering, Major Projects Implementation, Refinery Operations, Corporation wide ERP Implementation, Acquisition and Management of upstream assets etc. Mr. Surana has vast experience in domestic and international Oil & Gas business and is known for his business acumen, innovative ideas and people-centric leadership. In his various roles, he has been able to empower teams to perform and deliver exceptional results through positive engagement and a shared vision. He was a Core Team Member for Corporate wide ERP implementation in HPCL which now forms the backbone of all business transactions at HPCL.

Jayalakshmi Ramaswamy

Shri. Jayalakshmi Ramaswamy is Chief Financial Officer, Finance Director, Whole-Time Director of the company. He took charge as Director – Finance effective 1st October 2015. Prior to his taking over as Director – Finance, Mr. Ramaswamy was Executive Director – Corporate Finance of HPCL for over 2 years. A member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), Mr. Ramaswamy brings with him rich experience of over 3 decades in handling various challenging assignments in HPCL in the field of Corporate Finance, Marketing Finance, SBU Commercial, C&MD’s Office, Internal Audit, Vigilance, System & Procedures, and Refinery Finance. Mr. Ramaswamy has expertise in Financial Management, and is known for strengthening financial discipline, cost consciousness and commercial acumen in the Corporation, which is of immense benefit to the organization. He is also credited with effective treasury management in raising External Commercial Borrowing, Debentures and various other types of financial instruments at a very competitive interest rate as compared with the Industry. He has various academic distinctions to his credit, and is a key technical speaker in in-house capability building seminars and workshops.

Vikram Gulati

Shyam Mustyalwar

K. Radhakrishnan

Shrikant Bhosekar

V Agashe

Sen Ashis

B. Balagangadharam

Subodh Batra

S. Bhattacharjee

S. Biswas

Rajiv Chandra

G. Chiranjeevi

N. Choudhury

Alok Gupta

Iyer H

Shaji Idicula

Anuj Jain

C. Krishnan

Jain Kumar

Sanjay Kumar

Selvakumar M

P. Nadkarni

Veerabhadra P

Dilip Pattanaik

A. Ramanan

A. Rao

K. Ananda Rao

Peddy Rao

V. Ratanraj

M.S Rathor

K. Daniel Santosh

Vinod Shenoy

R. Sridhar

K. Srinivasan

R. Sudheendranath

Nandi Sukumar

T. Sundararaman

S. Suri

D. Vijayendrakumar

Y. Gawali

Shri. Y. K. Gawali is Whole-Time Director, Director of Marketing of the company. He took charge as Director - Marketing of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. effective October 10, 2014. Prior to this, he was the Executive Director - LPG of HPCL. He is on the board of M/s. Aavantika Gas Limited and was also on the Boards of GIGL and GITL. A graduate in Civil Engineering, Mr. Y K Gawali has over 32 years of experience in Operations, Engineering & Projects, Logistics, Terminals, and LPG. During his tenure as ED - LPG, he has been responsible for improving Marketing performance, customer focus and satisfaction and enhancing the brand image of HP Gas. He had been instrumental in implementing the key initiatives of capping of subsidized cylinders, Direct Transfer of cash subsidy and weeding out multiple LPG connections in the market. In his earlier assignment as Executive Director - O&D he was responsible for strengthening and augmenting the Distribution infrastructure for HPCL, including pipelines, Terminals/depots besides optimizing the supply chain management, across the complete value chain. Mr. Y K Gawali represents HPCL in the ‘World LPG Forum’. He has been faculty / guest speaker at several international conferences. He has been a key member of numerous Committees viz. Core Petroleum Industry Committee for formulating the post APM LPG policies and pricing, Joint Implementation Committee constituted by MOPNG for time bound implementation of M.B.Lal Committee recommendations and committee for formulation of various standards of Oil Industry etc.

Pushp Joshi

Shri. Pushp Kumar Joshi is Director - Human Resources, Whole-Time Director of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited effective August 01, 2012. Prior to this, he was holding key portfolios in Human Resources function viz. Executive Director – HRD and Head – HR of Marketing Division. A Bachelor of Law and an alumnus of XLRI, Jamshedpur, Shri Pushp Kumar Joshi joined HPCL in 1986. Since then he has held various key positions in Human Resources and Industrial Relations functions in HQO, Marketing and Refineries divisions of HPCL. As Director-HR, Shri Joshi is presently responsible for overseeing the design and deployment of key Human Resource policies and strategies while leading Human Resources practices that are employee oriented and aim at building high performance culture. He is also responsible for providing key outlook to the management on strategic HR plans, employee development, labour relations apart from others. Spearheading HR practices with strong business focus and contemporary approaches, few hallmarks of his innovation and leadership have been Project Akshay – the leadership development programme, Productivity Improvement Initiatives, Introduction of Internal Customer care by leveraging IT Platform, Conceptualization and Rollout of Technical & Behavioral training programs, Business Process Reengineering exercise, Implementation of JDE (HR), Introduction of Health Management System, HR Green Credit and pioneering & driving numerous other HR initiatives.

S. Jeya Krishnan

Rakesh Misri

Sandeep ..

K. Datta

Sonal Desai

S. Gaikwad

Satya Gupta

V. Jain

S. Jeyakrishnan

R. Kesavan

Anil Khurana

M. Naveen Kumar

Rajnish Mehta

Sudhir Mehta

V Murali

U. Krishna Murty

Rajneesh Narang

V. V. R. Narasimham

Anil Pande

S. Paul

M. Pawde

G. Prasad

J. Prasad

R. Radhakrishnan

S. Raja

M. Rambabu

K. Rao

R. Rao

B. Ravindran

A. Viswanadha Sarma

G.S.V.S.S. Sarma

S. Sathiavageeswaran

Ajit Singh

G. Sriganesh

M.V.R Swamy

Avinash Thosar

L. Venugopal

Hemant Wate

Sandeep Poundrik

Shri. Sandeep Poundrik is Part Time Ex-Officio Director of the Company. He is Joint Secretary (Refineries). He was appointed as Additional Director & as Part-Time Ex-Officio Director on the HPCL Board effective 16.10.2014. Shri Sandeep Poundrik, a graduate (Electrical Engineering) and IAS Bihar Cadre 1983 and is currently Joint Secretary (Refineries) in Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MOP& NG).

Urvashi Sadhwani

Ms. Urvashi Sadhwani is Part Time Ex-Officio Director of the Company. She was appointed as Additional Director and as Part-Time Ex-Officio (Government) Director on the HPCL board effective 04.01.2016. She is currently Sr. Adviser, Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas (MOP&NG). Ms. Urvashi Sadhwani is a post graduate in Business Economics and M. Phil from Delhi University. Before joining the Petroleum Ministry as Senior Adviser, she was Economic Adviser in the Ministry of Railways. An alumnus of Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University, Ms. Sadhwani began her career with teaching Mathematics, Statistics and Indian Economics at this college. She is a member of 1982 batch of the Indian Economic Service. During her career trajectory spanning over 33 years, she has handled key portfolios involving major responsibilities, across various Ministries, including inter-alia, Health, Tribal Affairs, Tourism, Railways, Industries (In the erstwhile Bureau of Industrial Costs and Prices) and 2 stints at the former Planning Commission.

Siraj Hussain

Ram Jain

Mr. Ram Niwas Jain is Part Time Non Official (Independent) Director of the company. He has passed BE (MECH) from Motilal Nehru Regional Engineering College, Allahabad in 1973. He is Managing Director of the B.P. Engineers Pvt.Ltd. an ancillary to Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., Lucknow Division, Lucknow, engaged in manufacturing of aeronautical components for fighter aircrafts, mainly indigenization work for Indian Airforce and various Divisions of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd for last more than 30 years. M/s. B.P. Engineers Pvt.Ltd. has been awarded “Excellence in Aerospace Indigenization” from SAITI. He has been Independent Director on the Board of two nationalized banks, Allahabad Bank and UCO Bank. He is also Independent Director in Universal Sompo General Insurance Co.Ltd. He is president of Entrepreneurs’ Association of Scooters India Ancillary Units, Amausi, Lucknow. He is doing a lot of social work in the field of Leprosy, welfare and rehabilitation of Tribal children.

Asifa Khan

G. Krishna

T. Singh

Shri. T. N. Singh serves as Part Time Non Official (Independent) Director of the Company with effect from March 20, 2017. He is Institute Geoscience Chair professor in IIT, Bombay.

Amar Sinha

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Mukesh Surana

--

Jayalakshmi Ramaswamy

2,139,900

Vikram Gulati

--

Shyam Mustyalwar

--

K. Radhakrishnan

--

Shrikant Bhosekar

--

V Agashe

--

Sen Ashis

--

B. Balagangadharam

--

Subodh Batra

--

S. Bhattacharjee

--

S. Biswas

--

Rajiv Chandra

--

G. Chiranjeevi

--

N. Choudhury

--

Alok Gupta

--

Iyer H

--

Shaji Idicula

--

Anuj Jain

--

C. Krishnan

--

Jain Kumar

--

Sanjay Kumar

--

Selvakumar M

--

P. Nadkarni

--

Veerabhadra P

--

Dilip Pattanaik

--

A. Ramanan

--

A. Rao

--

K. Ananda Rao

--

Peddy Rao

--

V. Ratanraj

--

M.S Rathor

--

K. Daniel Santosh

--

Vinod Shenoy

--

R. Sridhar

--

K. Srinivasan

--

R. Sudheendranath

--

Nandi Sukumar

--

T. Sundararaman

--

S. Suri

--

D. Vijayendrakumar

--

Y. Gawali

4,602,840

Pushp Joshi

5,491,820

S. Jeya Krishnan

--

Rakesh Misri

--

Sandeep ..

--

K. Datta

--

Sonal Desai

--

S. Gaikwad

--

Satya Gupta

--

V. Jain

--

S. Jeyakrishnan

--

R. Kesavan

--

Anil Khurana

--

M. Naveen Kumar

--

Rajnish Mehta

--

Sudhir Mehta

--

V Murali

--

U. Krishna Murty

--

Rajneesh Narang

--

V. V. R. Narasimham

--

Anil Pande

--

S. Paul

--

M. Pawde

--

G. Prasad

--

J. Prasad

--

R. Radhakrishnan

--

S. Raja

--

M. Rambabu

--

K. Rao

--

R. Rao

--

B. Ravindran

--

A. Viswanadha Sarma

--

G.S.V.S.S. Sarma

--

S. Sathiavageeswaran

--

Ajit Singh

--

G. Sriganesh

--

M.V.R Swamy

--

Avinash Thosar

--

L. Venugopal

--

Hemant Wate

--

Sandeep Poundrik

--

Urvashi Sadhwani

--

Siraj Hussain

--

Ram Jain

--

Asifa Khan

--

G. Krishna

--

T. Singh

--

Amar Sinha

--
As Of  31 Mar 2016

Options Compensation

Name Options Value

Mukesh Surana

0 0

Jayalakshmi Ramaswamy

0 0

Vikram Gulati

0 0

Shyam Mustyalwar

0 0

K. Radhakrishnan

0 0

Shrikant Bhosekar

0 0

V Agashe

0 0

Sen Ashis

0 0

B. Balagangadharam

0 0

Subodh Batra

0 0

S. Bhattacharjee

0 0

S. Biswas

0 0

Rajiv Chandra

0 0

G. Chiranjeevi

0 0

N. Choudhury

0 0

Alok Gupta

0 0

Iyer H

0 0

Shaji Idicula

0 0

Anuj Jain

0 0

C. Krishnan

0 0

Jain Kumar

0 0

Sanjay Kumar

0 0

Selvakumar M

0 0

P. Nadkarni

0 0

Veerabhadra P

0 0

Dilip Pattanaik

0 0

A. Ramanan

0 0

A. Rao

0 0

K. Ananda Rao

0 0

Peddy Rao

0 0

V. Ratanraj

0 0

M.S Rathor

0 0

K. Daniel Santosh

0 0

Vinod Shenoy

0 0

R. Sridhar

0 0

K. Srinivasan

0 0

R. Sudheendranath

0 0

Nandi Sukumar

0 0

T. Sundararaman

0 0

S. Suri

0 0

D. Vijayendrakumar

0 0

Y. Gawali

0 0

Pushp Joshi

0 0

S. Jeya Krishnan

0 0

Rakesh Misri

0 0

Sandeep ..

0 0

K. Datta

0 0

Sonal Desai

0 0

S. Gaikwad

0 0

Satya Gupta

0 0

V. Jain

0 0

S. Jeyakrishnan

0 0

R. Kesavan

0 0

Anil Khurana

0 0

M. Naveen Kumar

0 0

Rajnish Mehta

0 0

Sudhir Mehta

0 0

V Murali

0 0

U. Krishna Murty

0 0

Rajneesh Narang

0 0

V. V. R. Narasimham

0 0

Anil Pande

0 0

S. Paul

0 0

M. Pawde

0 0

G. Prasad

0 0

J. Prasad

0 0

R. Radhakrishnan

0 0

S. Raja

0 0

M. Rambabu

0 0

K. Rao

0 0

R. Rao

0 0

B. Ravindran

0 0

A. Viswanadha Sarma

0 0

G.S.V.S.S. Sarma

0 0

S. Sathiavageeswaran

0 0

Ajit Singh

0 0

G. Sriganesh

0 0

M.V.R Swamy

0 0

Avinash Thosar

0 0

L. Venugopal

0 0

Hemant Wate

0 0

Sandeep Poundrik

0 0

Urvashi Sadhwani

0 0

Siraj Hussain

0 0

Ram Jain

0 0

Asifa Khan

0 0

G. Krishna

0 0

T. Singh

0 0

Amar Sinha

0 0

