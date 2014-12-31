Name Description

Stephen Roman Mr. Stephen G. Roman, B.A., serves as the Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer of Harte Gold Corp. Mr. Roman is an entrepreneur/financier who has been involved in the resource industry over the past 30 years and has identified, financed, developed, and brought into commercial production a number of mining and oil and gas projects. His past experience includes acting as a director and senior officer of Denison Mines Limited, Lawson Mardon Group, and Zemex Corporation. He also worked to modernize Canada's Armed Forces in 1984/85 as Policy Adviser to the Minister of National Defense. In addition, Mr. Roman spearheaded the privatization of two petrochemical companies in Central Europe and was appointed Chairman of Novácke Chemické Závody, a.s., in 2002. In recent years, Mr. Roman’s focus has been to finance and develop emerging junior, publicly-listed companies, which include: Gold Eagle Mines Ltd., Exall Energy Corporation, Silvermet Inc, Verena Minerals Corporation and Global Uranium Corp (a private Ontario corporation). Mr. Roman was recently Co-Chairman and Director of Gold Eagle Mines Ltd,, which was acquired by Goldcorp Inc. for $1.5 billion, the highest price ever paid by junior gold exploration company. Mr. Roman is currently Executive Chairman of Exall Energy Corporation, Chairman, President and CEO of Global Uranium Corporation and the Corporation, Chairman and CEO of Silvermet Inc and Director of Verena Minerals Corp. Mr. Roman holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Guelph, Ontario in the field of Geology and Geography. He is a member of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum and a director of the Advisory Board of the College of Management and Economics at the University of Guelph.

Rein Lehari Mr. Rein A. Lehari, C.A., CBV., is the Chief Financial Officer of Harte Gold Corp. He is President of Reindalyne Enterprises Inc. since 2002 and provides financial consulting services including, Chief Financial Officer of the Company since January, 2009; Chief Financial Officer of Global Atomic Fuels Corporation since 2010; Chief Financial Officer of Romex Mining Company since 2010; Director of Silvermet Inc. since 2009.

Timothy Campbell Mr. Timothy N. Campbell, B.A., Hons., (Tim) is the Vice President, Corporate Secretary of Harte Gold Corp. He is President, Public Company Services Inc. since 1995 provides corporate finance, go-public transaction, regulatory compliance, government relations, community and aboriginal consulting, permitting and other management services to public issuers. Vice President & Corporate Secretary of the Company since June, 2009, of Romex Mining Corp. since 2010, Global Atomic Fuels Inc. and Silvermet Inc. since 2011, Director of Rockcliff Resources Inc. since 2009.

George Flach Mr. George A. Flach, P.Geo., is a Vice President - Exploration, Director of Harte Gold Corp. Mr. Flach is a Professional Geologist with 25 years experience in the exploration and mining industry. He has been instrumental in the discovery of a number of gold deposits and mines internationally. Mr. Flach is currently Vice President of Exploration for Global Uranium Corporation and the Corporation. Mr. Flach also serves as the Director & Vice President Exploration of Global Atomic Fuels Corporation since 2005; Director & Vice President Exploration of Romex Mining Company since October, 2010.

Roger Emdin Mr. Roger J. Emdin, PEng, is Vice President - Projects of the Company. Mr. Emdin is a mining engineer with over 30 years of experience, including senior management roles with several large operating mines and leading roles in health and safety, permitting, and government relations.

Shawn Howarth Mr. Shawn Howarth is Vice President - Corporate Development of the company. He is a former investment banker with 15 years of experience in capital markets and corporate strategy within the mining industry. Mr. Howarth holds an MBA from the Richard Ivey School of Business (Western University) and a Bachelor of Applied Science from Queen's University.

Richard Colterjohn Mr. Richard M. Colter is Director of the Company. Mr. Colterjohn, B. Comm. MBA; is Managing Partner of Glencoban Capital Management Inc., a merchant banking firm and has over 25 years' experience in the mining sector as an investment banker, director and operator. Prior to co-founding Glencoban Capital in 2002, Mr. Colterjohn served as a Managing Director at UBS Bunting Warburg from 1992 to 2002, where he was Head of Mining Sector investment banking activities in Canada. In 2004, Mr. Colterjohn founded Centenario Copper Corporation where he served as President and CEO and Director, until the sale of the company in 2009. Mr. Colterjohn has also served on the Boards of seven additional publicly traded mining companies including: Canico Resource Corp (2003 to 2005); Cumberland Resources Ltd. (2003 to 2007); Viceroy Exploration Ltd. (2004 to 2006); Explorator Resources Ltd. (2009 to 2011); MAG Silver Corp. (2007 to present); AuRico Gold Inc. (2010 to 2015) until its merger with Alamos Gold, and Roxgold Inc. (2012 to present) and Aurico Metals Inc. (2015 to present).

Douglas Scharf Mr. Douglas Scharf is Director of Harte Gold Corp. He is a Chartered Professional Accountant with over 35 years' experience in international precious metal and base metal mining. As Chief Financial Officer of the Dome Mines Group of Companies, he was instrumental in the formation of Placer Dome Inc. and also served as a Director and Chief Financial Officer of Inmet Mining Corporation. Mr. Scharf has been involved in a number of acquisitions, mergers, financings and development projects and has served as a director and consultant to a number of other mining companies.

Richard Sutcliffe Dr. Richard H. Sutcliffe, Ph.D., is Director of Harte Gold Corp. He is a Professional Geoscientist with 30 years' experience in mineral exploration and development. He has managed exploration projects in North America and internationally that have resulted in numerous resource and reserve estimates in both precious and base metals. He has had key management roles in developing several gold, platinum group metals, and copper-nickel mining projects. Dr. Sutcliffe was formerly President and CEO of TSX listed Ursa Major Minerals Inc. and TSXV listed Auriga Gold Corp. and is currently an associate of P&E Mining Consultants Inc.; a mining industry consultancy.

Richard Faucher Mr. Richard R. Faucher, P.Eng., is an Independent Director of Harte Gold Corp. Mr. Faucher is a Professional Engineer trained in metallurgical engineering. Mr. Faucher has had experience in the management of mining and metallurgical projects and has held senior management positions in several mining companies and metallurgical projects including serving as Vice-President, Brunswick Mining & Smelting, for Noranda Inc. and, President and General Manager for Falconbridge Dominicana, a nickel mine. As a result, he has gained an understanding of accounting principles and the ability to analyze and evaluate the financial statements of the Company. Mr. Faucher holds a BS in metallurgical engineering from universite Laval.